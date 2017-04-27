Eat Like a Local at These 20 Galveston Restaurants

Located just 50 miles away from Houston’s city center, Galveston Island is a beach oasis that’s always within reach yet universes away from Clutch City culture. Every year, the island welcomes millions of tourists and travelers, some of which stick around to take in attractions like Moody Gardens, Schlitterbahn, and of course, the beach. Others are headed to the cruise ship port, en route to their dream vacations, while many call the island, billed “the free state of Galveston,” home.

Founded by pirates, the working-class town is a unique mixture of retirees, artists, and people within the food and hospitality, deep-sea fishing, and oil rigging industries, proving that the local food is as diverse as the people.

For Houstonians heading for a weekend getaway or an off-the-beaten-path date night, strolling along the beach or taking in the tourist trap that is Pleasure Pier are likely on the list. But, once that’s crossed off the list, be sure to check out these Galveston restaurants, which offer diverse cuisines and atmospheres ranging from casual seafood shacks to upscale New American eateries.

Removing Number 13, Brews Brothers Brew Pub, Eatcetera, Leon’s World Finest Bar-B-Que, the Poop Deck, Little Daddy’s Gumbo Bar, Shy Katz, Mosquito Cafe, Smooth Tony’s, and Porch Cafe makes way for more local favorites, like Trattoria la Vigna, Bambu, Mel’s Blue Plate, Press Box, Mama Theresa’s Flying Pizza, Pho 20, the Gumbo Diner, Henry’s, O’Malley’s Stage Door, and Cajun Greek.

