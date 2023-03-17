12 Elegant Restaurants Serving High Tea in Houston

Afternoon tea — or high tea, as it is also commonly referred to — has long been embraced by Houstonians, with plenty of restaurants and tea rooms in the greater Houston area offering their take on the refined British tradition. After all, in a supremely food-focused city like Houston, what’s not to love about a mid-day break, held with great ceremony, in which hot teas, sweet and savory snacks, desserts, and oftentimes, Champagne are served?

With countless teas to choose from and an endless variety of sandwiches and desserts to pair, there are a number of ways to make afternoon tea a tasty and exciting affair. Furthermore, many Houston restaurants elevate their tea services with live music and fine linens and china, giving guests a reason to don their hats and heels, stick their pinky out, and parlay the afternoon away with fellow tea drinking pals.

Whether it’s a formal coursed out tea service for a group you seek, or an a la carte pot served with finger sandwiches you prefer to keep all to yourself, here are 12 elegant restaurants offering stellar tea service in Houston.