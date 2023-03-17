 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
More Maps

18 Essential Restaurants in Katy

Where to Eat in Rice Village

13 Essential Vietnamese Restaurants in Houston

More in Houston See more maps
Four guests clinking tea cups over a table.
Kiran’s weekend tea service has long had a cult following.
Alondra Martinez

12 Elegant Restaurants Serving High Tea in Houston

From posh tea lounges with harpists to kid-friendly princess tea parties, these restaurants take tea time seriously

by Megha McSwain
View as Map
Kiran’s weekend tea service has long had a cult following.
| Alondra Martinez
by Megha McSwain

Afternoon tea — or high tea, as it is also commonly referred to — has long been embraced by Houstonians, with plenty of restaurants and tea rooms in the greater Houston area offering their take on the refined British tradition. After all, in a supremely food-focused city like Houston, what’s not to love about a mid-day break, held with great ceremony, in which hot teas, sweet and savory snacks, desserts, and oftentimes, Champagne are served?

With countless teas to choose from and an endless variety of sandwiches and desserts to pair, there are a number of ways to make afternoon tea a tasty and exciting affair. Furthermore, many Houston restaurants elevate their tea services with live music and fine linens and china, giving guests a reason to don their hats and heels, stick their pinky out, and parlay the afternoon away with fellow tea drinking pals.

Whether it’s a formal coursed out tea service for a group you seek, or an a la carte pot served with finger sandwiches you prefer to keep all to yourself, here are 12 elegant restaurants offering stellar tea service in Houston.

Read More
If you buy something or book a reservation from an Eater link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics policy.

Hummingbird Tea Room & Bakery

Copy Link

This woman owned and operated tea room in the Woodlands offers tea service by reservation from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. The experience, priced at $65 per guest, features a neatly set table with china and silver, and a menu of sweet and savory snacks, like scones, finger sandwiches, and quiche, served alongside hot teas.

30420 FM2978, Suite 160, The Woodlands, TX 77354
(281) 419-8362
(281) 419-8362

The Tea Kettle Cafe

Copy Link

This charming cafe in Old Town Spring offers traditional English tea service by reservation Wednesday through Sunday, with 24-hours notice. Groups of up to 10 may enjoy bottomless tea, alongside finger sandwiches like chicken salad and cucumber cream cheese and dill, plus a baked scone with jam and clotted cream. The cost is $33 per guest.

123 Midway St, Spring, TX 77373
(281) 528-6550
(281) 528-6550

Tea for Two

Copy Link

For little ones in a hurry to join in afternoon tea, Tea for Two hosts children’s tea parties, complete with costumes, hats, jewelry, make-up, and tea pots filled with pink lemonade. Private tea parties can be booked for up to 10 guests, with a tea time lunch included in the experience.

8475 Hwy 6 N, Houston, TX 77095
(281) 855-1118
(281) 855-1118

Proper Rose Garden

Copy Link

This Asian-European fusion tea room and dessert bar can get pretty busy on weekends, and while it does not accept reservations, guests can join a waitlist or try their luck at walking in. Find hot and cold teas alongside mimosa flights, and explore the menu of eats, which includes patisserie and the house favorite egg salad sandwich.

1223 Grand W Blvd Suite B-105, Katy, TX 77449
(281) 717-8174
(281) 717-8174

Hotel Granduca

Copy Link

This romantic boutique hotel in Uptown Park offers high tea daily between 1 and 4 p.m. Starting at $58 per guest, the experience includes a variety of savory and sweet tea sandwiches, scones with Italian mascarpone cream, and a selection of hot teas. Those looking to kick things up a notch can spring for upgraded options featuring a glass of Prosecco or a crafted high tea cocktail. Hotel Granduca also has a Bunny Tea experience for kids 10 years and younger. https://www.instagram.com/p/ClEyPlIKUT8/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

1080 Uptown Park Blvd, Houston, TX 77056
(713) 418-1000
(713) 418-1000

The St. Regis Houston

Copy Link

This elegant River Oaks hotel offers a two-hour tea service by reservation only in its luxe Tea Lounge on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. The highly sought after experience features sweet and savory treats served alongside cups of St. Regis tea blends, plus live music from a harpist.

1919 Briar Oaks Ln, Houston, TX 77027
(713) 840-7600
(713) 840-7600

Little Hen

Copy Link

This splashy Miami-based tea room and brunch hot spot has arrived in River Oaks District, and with it comes a swoon-worthy tea service, offered daily. Priced at $35 per guest, the tea service includes a selection of petits fours and French macarons, mini sandwiches, and scones, served on vintage, three-tiered stands. Add a glass of Prosecco or Champagne for a few extra buck to elevate the experience.

4444 Westheimer Rd Suite H-110, Houston, TX 77027
A pink and white floral tea pot with a cup of tea.
Tea service at Little Hen in River Oaks District.
Little Hen

Also featured in:

Your Cup of Tea

Copy Link

This English tea room is open daily with a lunch menu, featuring sandwiches and quiche, that comes with a pot of hot tea. Private tea parties are also offered, with a reservation, for a minimum of four guests on weekdays, and a minimum of six on weekends.

2620 Fondren Rd, Houston, TX 77063
(713) 334-4832
(713) 334-4832

Kiran's

Copy Link

Afternoon tea service has long been tradition at this elegant Indian restaurant in Upper Kirby. Offered by reservation only on weekends beginning at 1 p.m., Kiran’s afternoon tea is priced at $65 per guest and features four courses of sweet and savory offerings, each presented with a different tea. Look forward to tea sandwiches like colossal crab with jalapeño jelly, tandoori chicken, and English cucumber with mint and creme fraiche, served with Kiran’s own signature chia, plus black current scones with clotted cream that arrive with a cup of earl gray.

2925 Richmond Ave. Suite 160, Houston, TX 77098
(713) 960-8472
(713) 960-8472
A lounge with plush red chairs and tables topped with fresh flowers.
Kiran’s picture perfect afternoon tea service in the lounge.
Alondra Martinez

Also featured in:

Bistro Menil

Copy Link

At this quaint European-American restaurant located across from the Menil Collection in Montrose, afternoon tea is offered by reservation Wednesday through Sunday from 2 to 5 p.m. for $65 per guest. Guests are welcome to kick the experience off with a glass of bubbles or Italian soda, followed by tea sandwiches, desserts, and hot tea, all while taking in serene views of the park.

1513 W Alabama St, Houston, TX 77006
(713) 904-3537
(713) 904-3537

Also featured in:

McHugh Tea Room & Gifts

Copy Link

At this Bellaire-area tea room, tea service is offered Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The $39 afternoon tea service features three bottomless teas, three flavors each of tea sandwiches and desserts, and two flavors of scones with jam and clotted cream. The tipsy service is worth the extra loot, priced at $54 per guest, and includes bottomless mimosas or bubbles.

5305 Bissonnet St D, Bellaire, TX 77401
(713) 218-6300
(713) 218-6300

Four Friends Tea Room & Gifts

Copy Link

This Pearland restaurant offers a number of tea time offerings on its menu, which do not require a reservation in advance. The afternoon tea comes with a pot of hot tea, three finger sandwiches, and dessert, while the Four Friends Classic offers a heartier meal with a pot of tea, soup, salad, guests choice of sandwiches, and dessert. Four Friends is popular among kids as well, largely in part for its princess tea parties, complete with appearances from Disney princesses.

3816 E Broadway St, Pearland, TX 77581
(281) 485-6484
(281) 485-6484

More in Maps

© 2023 Vox Media, Inc. All rights reserved.
Link copied to the clipboard.

Hummingbird Tea Room & Bakery

30420 FM2978, Suite 160, The Woodlands, TX 77354

This woman owned and operated tea room in the Woodlands offers tea service by reservation from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. The experience, priced at $65 per guest, features a neatly set table with china and silver, and a menu of sweet and savory snacks, like scones, finger sandwiches, and quiche, served alongside hot teas.

30420 FM2978, Suite 160, The Woodlands, TX 77354
(281) 419-8362
(281) 419-8362

The Tea Kettle Cafe

123 Midway St, Spring, TX 77373

This charming cafe in Old Town Spring offers traditional English tea service by reservation Wednesday through Sunday, with 24-hours notice. Groups of up to 10 may enjoy bottomless tea, alongside finger sandwiches like chicken salad and cucumber cream cheese and dill, plus a baked scone with jam and clotted cream. The cost is $33 per guest.

123 Midway St, Spring, TX 77373
(281) 528-6550
(281) 528-6550

Tea for Two

8475 Hwy 6 N, Houston, TX 77095

For little ones in a hurry to join in afternoon tea, Tea for Two hosts children’s tea parties, complete with costumes, hats, jewelry, make-up, and tea pots filled with pink lemonade. Private tea parties can be booked for up to 10 guests, with a tea time lunch included in the experience.

8475 Hwy 6 N, Houston, TX 77095
(281) 855-1118
(281) 855-1118

Proper Rose Garden

1223 Grand W Blvd Suite B-105, Katy, TX 77449

This Asian-European fusion tea room and dessert bar can get pretty busy on weekends, and while it does not accept reservations, guests can join a waitlist or try their luck at walking in. Find hot and cold teas alongside mimosa flights, and explore the menu of eats, which includes patisserie and the house favorite egg salad sandwich.

1223 Grand W Blvd Suite B-105, Katy, TX 77449
(281) 717-8174
(281) 717-8174

Hotel Granduca

1080 Uptown Park Blvd, Houston, TX 77056

This romantic boutique hotel in Uptown Park offers high tea daily between 1 and 4 p.m. Starting at $58 per guest, the experience includes a variety of savory and sweet tea sandwiches, scones with Italian mascarpone cream, and a selection of hot teas. Those looking to kick things up a notch can spring for upgraded options featuring a glass of Prosecco or a crafted high tea cocktail. Hotel Granduca also has a Bunny Tea experience for kids 10 years and younger. https://www.instagram.com/p/ClEyPlIKUT8/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

1080 Uptown Park Blvd, Houston, TX 77056
(713) 418-1000
(713) 418-1000

The St. Regis Houston

1919 Briar Oaks Ln, Houston, TX 77027

This elegant River Oaks hotel offers a two-hour tea service by reservation only in its luxe Tea Lounge on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. The highly sought after experience features sweet and savory treats served alongside cups of St. Regis tea blends, plus live music from a harpist.

1919 Briar Oaks Ln, Houston, TX 77027
(713) 840-7600
(713) 840-7600

Little Hen

4444 Westheimer Rd Suite H-110, Houston, TX 77027

This splashy Miami-based tea room and brunch hot spot has arrived in River Oaks District, and with it comes a swoon-worthy tea service, offered daily. Priced at $35 per guest, the tea service includes a selection of petits fours and French macarons, mini sandwiches, and scones, served on vintage, three-tiered stands. Add a glass of Prosecco or Champagne for a few extra buck to elevate the experience.

4444 Westheimer Rd Suite H-110, Houston, TX 77027
A pink and white floral tea pot with a cup of tea.
Tea service at Little Hen in River Oaks District.
Little Hen

Your Cup of Tea

2620 Fondren Rd, Houston, TX 77063

This English tea room is open daily with a lunch menu, featuring sandwiches and quiche, that comes with a pot of hot tea. Private tea parties are also offered, with a reservation, for a minimum of four guests on weekdays, and a minimum of six on weekends.

2620 Fondren Rd, Houston, TX 77063
(713) 334-4832
(713) 334-4832

Kiran's

2925 Richmond Ave. Suite 160, Houston, TX 77098

Afternoon tea service has long been tradition at this elegant Indian restaurant in Upper Kirby. Offered by reservation only on weekends beginning at 1 p.m., Kiran’s afternoon tea is priced at $65 per guest and features four courses of sweet and savory offerings, each presented with a different tea. Look forward to tea sandwiches like colossal crab with jalapeño jelly, tandoori chicken, and English cucumber with mint and creme fraiche, served with Kiran’s own signature chia, plus black current scones with clotted cream that arrive with a cup of earl gray.

2925 Richmond Ave. Suite 160, Houston, TX 77098
(713) 960-8472
(713) 960-8472
A lounge with plush red chairs and tables topped with fresh flowers.
Kiran’s picture perfect afternoon tea service in the lounge.
Alondra Martinez

Bistro Menil

1513 W Alabama St, Houston, TX 77006

At this quaint European-American restaurant located across from the Menil Collection in Montrose, afternoon tea is offered by reservation Wednesday through Sunday from 2 to 5 p.m. for $65 per guest. Guests are welcome to kick the experience off with a glass of bubbles or Italian soda, followed by tea sandwiches, desserts, and hot tea, all while taking in serene views of the park.

1513 W Alabama St, Houston, TX 77006
(713) 904-3537
(713) 904-3537

McHugh Tea Room & Gifts

5305 Bissonnet St D, Bellaire, TX 77401

At this Bellaire-area tea room, tea service is offered Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The $39 afternoon tea service features three bottomless teas, three flavors each of tea sandwiches and desserts, and two flavors of scones with jam and clotted cream. The tipsy service is worth the extra loot, priced at $54 per guest, and includes bottomless mimosas or bubbles.

5305 Bissonnet St D, Bellaire, TX 77401
(713) 218-6300
(713) 218-6300

Four Friends Tea Room & Gifts

3816 E Broadway St, Pearland, TX 77581

This Pearland restaurant offers a number of tea time offerings on its menu, which do not require a reservation in advance. The afternoon tea comes with a pot of hot tea, three finger sandwiches, and dessert, while the Four Friends Classic offers a heartier meal with a pot of tea, soup, salad, guests choice of sandwiches, and dessert. Four Friends is popular among kids as well, largely in part for its princess tea parties, complete with appearances from Disney princesses.

3816 E Broadway St, Pearland, TX 77581
(281) 485-6484
(281) 485-6484

Related Maps