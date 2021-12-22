 clock menu more-arrow no yes
A like “sparkler” firecracker and a couple of cocktails.
How to ring in 2022.
14 Excellent Options for New Year’s Eve in Houston

Whether you dress up or dress down, fill the final hours of the year with deliciousness.

by Megha McSwain
How to ring in 2022.
by Megha McSwain

The countdown to ’22 is officially on. As preparations for where to countdown the final hours of the year begin, Houston restaurants are giving guests plenty of options to toast the year in style — whether that style is glitz and glam or posh pajamas.

Planning to kick off New Year’s Eve with a champagne-fueled brunch, celebrate at a dressy party, or settle in with a bottle of bubbly and your finest loungewear? Check out Eater’s list for the best ways to ring in 2022 in Houston, from low-key to glam.

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. d'Alba

3715 Alba Rd
Houston, TX 77018
Families can partake in all of the New Year’s Eve festivities at this buzzy new Garden Oaks destination, which is offering a child-friendly seating from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Adults may enjoy a three-course menu, including a bottle of bubbly, with a complimentary two-course meal for the kiddos and a balloon drop at 7:30 pm. The cost for two adults is $160, and reservations are available inside the bar and outside on the extensive patio. Got a sitter for the night? There is an adults-only seating from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. featuring a four-course prix fixe menu too.

2. Julep

1919 Washington Ave
Houston, TX 77007
This destination cocktail bar quietly situated on Washington Avenue is a haven for immaculately built libations and elevated bar eats, and on New Year’s Eve, a special menu of NYE champagne cocktails will be available to guests as well. Beats from DJ Cherry Like Bounce begin at 10 p.m., followed by a complimentary champagne or bourbon toast at midnight. Partying with the entire posse? Group reservations for a table or booth including food and cocktails are available.

3. B.B. Lemon

1809 Washington Ave
Houston, TX 77007
Forego the black ties and dressy heels, and opt for an easy-going and festive meal at B.B. Lemon. The buzzy restaurant, decked out with NYE party favors, will offer its full menu for lunch and dinner, along with live entertainment from 8 p.m. until midnight, courtesy of DJ Funk.

4. Hungry Like The Wolf

920 Studemont St #900
Houston, TX 77007
For those counting down the hours to escape ’21, go forth and escape the decade all together by ringing in the new year at Houston’s only 80’s themed restaurant, appropriately coined Hungry Like the Wolf. The no-frills diner, splashed with nostalgic art and memorabilia from the iconic decade, will host its NYE shindig from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m., featuring ’80s music by DJ Michael Lombardino and a complimentary champagne toast at midnight.

5. Pappas Bros. Steakhouse

1200 McKinney St
Houston, TX 77010
Countdown to the new year over a well-prepared steak dinner at Pappas Bros. Steakhouse. Both Galleria and Downtown locations are offering a four-course prix fixe dinner for $129.95 per guest. Highlights from the menu include filet mignon, prime New York strip, and veal chop.

6. Camerata

1830 Westheimer Rd
Houston, TX 77098
School may be out for winter break, but you can still put your thinking caps to good use at Camerata’s NYE champagne tasting and education class. The beloved Montrose wine bar is hosting multiple two-hour sessions on December 31 at 3 p.m. and 6 p.m., during which guests can sip their way through five different champagnes while learning about the festive wine’s rich history. Seats are $100 per guest and include savory puff pastry, a meat and cheese board, and a sweet surprise.

Copy Link
2300 Westheimer Rd
Houston, TX 77098
A’bouzy will be open on New Year’s Eve with brunch service from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and dinner service from 3 p.m. onward, featuring a champagne toast at midnight, but the River Oaks hot spot is making it convenient to bring a taste of the good life home as well. Guests may take out 1 ounce of Premium Hackleback sturgeon caviar with accoutrements for two and a bottle of Nicolas Feuillatte Brut Reserve NV for $85.   

8. Bosscat Kitchen & Libations

4310 Westheimer Rd #150
Houston, TX 77027
For a whiskey-fueled evening, consider a visit to Bosscat Kitchen on New Year’s Eve. From 6 p.m. on, the restaurant is offering reservations for a four-course dinner for $60 per person with choices like prime rib carpaccio, chicken and corn chowder, and smoked pork chop. The regular menu is available too. Despite which route you take, be sure to peruse the hefty whiskey collection for something smooth to sip on before the big countdown.

9. Le Colonial

4444 Westheimer Rd
Houston, TX 77027
Settle into this ritzy destination within River Oaks District for an authentic Vietnamese dinner on New Year’s Eve. Guests may reserve a table from 5 p.m. to 11:30 p.m for a three-course meal, including an amuse bouche, appetizer, entrée, dessert and coffee or tea. Reservations are $95 per guest, but the experience can be amped up with the addition of wine pairings for extra loot.

10. Roots

3107 Leeland St
Houston, TX 77003
Come for dinner, stay for music and the drag show. The East End’s hip new destination for wine lovers is going into the new year with an epic party from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Guests will begin with bubbly and hors d’oeuvres, followed by a seated five-course dinner with appropriate wine pairings. A drag show featuring local performers will commence, along with a complimentary champagne toast at midnight. Tickets are $150 per guest.

11. Musaafer

5115 Westheimer Rd Suite C-3500
Houston, TX 77056
This supremely appointed Indian restaurant within Galleria Houston serves as a grand backdrop for dining on New Year’s Eve. Musaafer will offer lunch service from noon to 2:15 p.m. followed by two dinner seatings at 6 pm and 9:15 p.m,, with the latter featuring a champagne toast at midnight. Dinner seatings begin at $190 per guest and will include artsy menu specialties like dum ka chaap with lamb chop, cashew, and rose water. 

12. Le Jardinier

5500 Main St Suite 122
Houston, TX 77004
As one of 2021’s thrilling new restaurant openings, Le Jardinier serves as an appropriate dining destination to conclude the year. Housed in the Kinder Building at the MFAH, the restaurant boasts a feast for the senses. On New Year’s Eve, guests may enjoy lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., or opt for one of the more formal dinner seatings. A four-course menu for $145 per guest will be available from 5 to 6:30 p.m., while a six-course menu with a champagne toast at midnight will be available from 7:30 to 10 p.m. for $245 per guest. 

13. Gratify

5212 Morningside Dr
Houston, TX 77005
Guests can go full-glam at Gratify’s gilded age-themed New Year’s Eve party. The whimsical Rice Village restaurant will be decked out with lavish décor and guests are invited to dress in sparkly and shimmery “gilded attire”. The bar will remain open until midnight and there will be NYE specials available, along with the regular menu.

14. Palace Social

4191 Bellaire Blvd Suite 150
Houston, TX 77025
Eat, drink, and play at Palace Social while waiting out the final hours of 2021. Bellaire’s newest entertainment destination, featuring bowling, arcade games, and more, will be open until 10 p.m. on New Year’s Eve with a menu of seasonal food and drink offerings. The “good luck” trio of side dishes can be added on to any entrée for $12 and boasts a combination of traditional New Year’s Eve eats: black eyed peas, cornbread and cabbage.

