12 Essential All-You-Can-Eat Restaurants in Houston

Feast away at these all-you-can-eat restaurants specializing in Korean barbecue, Mediterranean cuisine, pupusas, and more

Everything is bigger in Texas, and that includes appetites. Sometimes when dining a la carte, you’re bombarded with too many choices, and decision fatigue sets in. The cure? All-you-can-eat restaurants, or AYCE for short, provide diners with an all-encompassing eating experience. Pay the set price and gorge away.

With various AYCE cuisine options in the Houston area, including buzzy new Korean barbecue joints and Indian and Mediterranean buffets, there’s something for everyone. Here are 12 AYCE places to dine in Houston.

Don’t see your favorite AYCE restaurant on the menu? Shout it in the comments.