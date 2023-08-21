 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
More Maps

14 Houston Restaurants Raising the Bar for Lunch

24 Essential Coffee Shops in Houston

16 Restaurants and Bars Serving Excellent Espresso Martinis

More in Houston See more maps
A large spread of grilled meats and banchan.
Hongdae 33 is just one of the many Korean restaurants offering an all-you-can-eat experience.
Jenn Duncan

12 Essential All-You-Can-Eat Restaurants in Houston

Feast away at these all-you-can-eat restaurants specializing in Korean barbecue, Mediterranean cuisine, pupusas, and more

by Sean Hekmat
View as Map
Hongdae 33 is just one of the many Korean restaurants offering an all-you-can-eat experience.
| Jenn Duncan
by Sean Hekmat

Everything is bigger in Texas, and that includes appetites. Sometimes when dining a la carte, you’re bombarded with too many choices, and decision fatigue sets in. The cure? All-you-can-eat restaurants, or AYCE for short, provide diners with an all-encompassing eating experience. Pay the set price and gorge away.

With various AYCE cuisine options in the Houston area, including buzzy new Korean barbecue joints and Indian and Mediterranean buffets, there’s something for everyone. Here are 12 AYCE places to dine in Houston.

Don’t see your favorite AYCE restaurant on the menu? Shout it in the comments.

Read More

Tandoori Grill

Copy Link

One of the best lunch values in town, this Indian restaurant offers a lunch buffet that’s $14 on weekdays and $15 during the weekend where you can score all the chaat, tandoori-grilled meats, and vegetarian options your stomach can handle. If you struggle to pick just one style of curry, sample them all, including creamy egg, chicken, and prawn versions, and then hit up the salad bar, which offers unlimited naan made fresh — a perfect way to beat the mid-day slump.

2002 N Fry Rd Suite 103, Houston, TX 77084
(281) 579-7778
(281) 579-7778

Feast Buffet

Copy Link

As popularized on TikTok, this Vegas-esque buffet, which is as touted as the largest buffet in Katy, is a steal. At $18 a person, the food is divided by region, with each section providing a snapshot of classic dishes from each designated area, including Japanese sushi, Chinese noodles and salt and pepper shrimp, and a Mexican food station filled with tacos and fajitas. Save room for dessert, which runs the gamut, with cookies, ice cream, a fruit bar, and regional specialties like flan and tapioca pearl rice pudding. 

1707 N Fry Rd, Katy, TX 77449
(281) 398-1015
(281) 398-1015

Nirvana Indian Restaurant

Copy Link

For a comprehensive South Indian food AYCE experience open for lunch and dinner on Mondays and Tuesdays only, head to this humble restaurant. The buffet plays all the hits — with chicken biryani, mutton curry, chicken tikka masala, and prawns and whole fish dishes that are rotated in and out of the buffet. The salad bar and chaat station perfectly accentuate the main dishes, along with the freshly made bread, a perfect vehicle to soak up all of the coconut-milk sauce-y goodness.

14545 Memorial Dr, Houston, TX 77079
(281) 496-3232
(281) 496-3232

Gen Korean BBQ House

Copy Link

This popular national Korean barbecue chain has landed in Houston to widespread acclaim, with lunch priced at $20 on weekdays and $30 on weekends, and dinner for $30. Choose from appetizers like japchae and fish katsu, then make way for marinated meats like bulgogi, kalbi, beef belly, pork cheek, and the heralded Hawaiian steak, all of which are cooked at the middle of the table. A perfect conduit to balance out all of the meats is an order (or a dozen) of its hotteok, Korean sweet pancakes. 

3201 Louisiana St #101, Houston, TX 77006
(713) 807-7444
(713) 807-7444

Also featured in:

Chama Gaúcha

Copy Link

Brazilian churrascarias are popular in the Houston area, but this national chain’s local outpost is a favorite. Keep your card flipped on green to sample over 12 cuts of meat, including the house picanha and fall-off-the-bone cordeiro leg of lamb, all of which are served tableside, and make sure to try out the salad bar, a fan favorite.

5865 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX 77057
(713) 244-9500
(713) 244-9500

Mezban Restaurant & Caterers

Copy Link

Pakistani cuisine is plentiful at this South Asian restaurant and buffet. Expect a grand array of dishes like its chicken tikka and beef Bihari kebabs alongside vegetarian favorites like palak paneer and daal. The buffet also features Chinese cuisine, with dishes like fried rice, plus fried chicken, and a goat curry that is a must-try.

6655 Harwin Dr. #108, Houston, TX 77036
(713) 952-0606
(713) 952-0606

Buffet de Pupusas

Copy Link

For $14, score all the pupusas your heart desires. This Salvadoran restaurant offers a weekday buffet, with unlimited bowls of chicken soup and cheesy pupusas of nearly every kind, including ones stuffed loroco, pork, beans, chicken, and squash. Don’t be ashamed to sample one of each.

6451 Hillcroft St, Houston, TX 77081
(346) 980-7679
(346) 980-7679
Three pupusas sit on a plate beside a clump of cabbage, a bowl of chicken soup, a glass of horchata, and a container of spicy sauce.
When a craving for pupusas hits, why not opt for a buffet?
Brittany Britto Garley

Dookki

Copy Link

With a growing spotlight on Korean cuisine, the craze of tteokbokki, a Korean rice cake cooked in a thick, spicy sauce, has hit Houston in a major way. In August, Bellaire welcomed its first AYCE customizable tteokbokki and fried rice-centered restaurant, complete with instant ramen and hot food stations. Start with the tteokbokki soup by spicing up your broth with a mix of sauces, then let it brew at the table while loading on rice cakes of all shapes and sizes. Mix them in before picking out food from the hot food buffet, and then get to slurping and dunking. Save room (and some of the broth) for the second part of the experience — the kimchi fried rice, which is created with a separate food bar of ingredients. And if you’re ready for some more, fill up on all the bulgogi, spicy pork, japchae, and ice cream you can get your hands on.

9750 Bellaire Blvd # 100, Houston, TX 77036
(832) 831-8265
(832) 831-8265

Hongdae 33 Korean BBQ

Copy Link

From the same team behind Duck N Bao, this new AYCE Korean barbecue restaurant aims to recreate the buzzy nightlife of Seoul with neon lights, a lively atmosphere, and late-night hours — all at just $33 per person. Grilled meats are front-and-center here, with premium cuts such as USDA prime brisket, pork jowl, seafood options like garlic-butter shrimp and spicy baby octopus — all of which are complimented by a plethora of banchan. Up the experience by splurging on prized cuts of R-C Ranch New York strip and American Wagyu, and Hongdae’s rare collection of sojus, makgeolli, and cocktails.

9889 Bellaire Blvd Suite D-229, Houston, TX 77036
(346) 980-8106
(346) 980-8106

Also featured in:

Dimassi's Mediterranean Buffet

Copy Link

With over 60 different dishes, including mezze, kebabs, and desserts, this buffet is a one-stop shop for all things Mediterranean. Grab some house-made pita and choose from its various dips, like cucumber mint yogurt or avocado hummus, for the dunking, and then indulge in its dishes like the Dimassi eggplant, made with pomegranate molasses, and the house-specialty lamb shank. Dessert promises its namoura — a semolina, coconut, and yogurt-based Levantine classic.

8236 Kirby Dr, Houston, TX 77054
(713) 526-5111
(713) 526-5111

Also featured in:

Juicy Seafood Chinese Buffet

Copy Link

For $25 per person, diners can fill up on prawns, mussels, crawfish, crab, sushi, and dim sum options at this AYCE seafood spot. Complement the experience with your own creation from the on-site salad bar, and pile your plate high with fried chicken and Chinese staples like lo mein and beef and broccoli.

4645 Hwy 6, Sugar Land, TX 77478
(281) 302-5608
(281) 302-5608

Go Shabu

Copy Link

Hearty and healthy, shabu shabu, the ever-popular Japanese hot pot dining experience, is a great option for groups and families looking for an interactive and communal dining experience. Choose a soup base, like miso, curry, or spicy bone broth, and pick an assortment of meats ranging from pork belly, New Zealand lamb leg, or beef brisket to boil. Finish off this bubbling cauldron of goodness with noodles, vegetables, and seafood options then watch it simmer.

16605 El Camino Real A, Houston, TX 77062
(281) 954-6242
(281) 954-6242

More in Maps

© 2023 Vox Media, Inc. All rights reserved.
Link copied to the clipboard.

Tandoori Grill

2002 N Fry Rd Suite 103, Houston, TX 77084

One of the best lunch values in town, this Indian restaurant offers a lunch buffet that’s $14 on weekdays and $15 during the weekend where you can score all the chaat, tandoori-grilled meats, and vegetarian options your stomach can handle. If you struggle to pick just one style of curry, sample them all, including creamy egg, chicken, and prawn versions, and then hit up the salad bar, which offers unlimited naan made fresh — a perfect way to beat the mid-day slump.

2002 N Fry Rd Suite 103, Houston, TX 77084
(281) 579-7778
(281) 579-7778

Feast Buffet

1707 N Fry Rd, Katy, TX 77449

As popularized on TikTok, this Vegas-esque buffet, which is as touted as the largest buffet in Katy, is a steal. At $18 a person, the food is divided by region, with each section providing a snapshot of classic dishes from each designated area, including Japanese sushi, Chinese noodles and salt and pepper shrimp, and a Mexican food station filled with tacos and fajitas. Save room for dessert, which runs the gamut, with cookies, ice cream, a fruit bar, and regional specialties like flan and tapioca pearl rice pudding. 

1707 N Fry Rd, Katy, TX 77449
(281) 398-1015
(281) 398-1015

Nirvana Indian Restaurant

14545 Memorial Dr, Houston, TX 77079

For a comprehensive South Indian food AYCE experience open for lunch and dinner on Mondays and Tuesdays only, head to this humble restaurant. The buffet plays all the hits — with chicken biryani, mutton curry, chicken tikka masala, and prawns and whole fish dishes that are rotated in and out of the buffet. The salad bar and chaat station perfectly accentuate the main dishes, along with the freshly made bread, a perfect vehicle to soak up all of the coconut-milk sauce-y goodness.

14545 Memorial Dr, Houston, TX 77079
(281) 496-3232
(281) 496-3232

Gen Korean BBQ House

3201 Louisiana St #101, Houston, TX 77006

This popular national Korean barbecue chain has landed in Houston to widespread acclaim, with lunch priced at $20 on weekdays and $30 on weekends, and dinner for $30. Choose from appetizers like japchae and fish katsu, then make way for marinated meats like bulgogi, kalbi, beef belly, pork cheek, and the heralded Hawaiian steak, all of which are cooked at the middle of the table. A perfect conduit to balance out all of the meats is an order (or a dozen) of its hotteok, Korean sweet pancakes. 

3201 Louisiana St #101, Houston, TX 77006
(713) 807-7444
(713) 807-7444

Chama Gaúcha

5865 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX 77057

Brazilian churrascarias are popular in the Houston area, but this national chain’s local outpost is a favorite. Keep your card flipped on green to sample over 12 cuts of meat, including the house picanha and fall-off-the-bone cordeiro leg of lamb, all of which are served tableside, and make sure to try out the salad bar, a fan favorite.

5865 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX 77057
(713) 244-9500
(713) 244-9500

Mezban Restaurant & Caterers

6655 Harwin Dr. #108, Houston, TX 77036

Pakistani cuisine is plentiful at this South Asian restaurant and buffet. Expect a grand array of dishes like its chicken tikka and beef Bihari kebabs alongside vegetarian favorites like palak paneer and daal. The buffet also features Chinese cuisine, with dishes like fried rice, plus fried chicken, and a goat curry that is a must-try.

6655 Harwin Dr. #108, Houston, TX 77036
(713) 952-0606
(713) 952-0606

Buffet de Pupusas

6451 Hillcroft St, Houston, TX 77081

For $14, score all the pupusas your heart desires. This Salvadoran restaurant offers a weekday buffet, with unlimited bowls of chicken soup and cheesy pupusas of nearly every kind, including ones stuffed loroco, pork, beans, chicken, and squash. Don’t be ashamed to sample one of each.

6451 Hillcroft St, Houston, TX 77081
(346) 980-7679
(346) 980-7679
Three pupusas sit on a plate beside a clump of cabbage, a bowl of chicken soup, a glass of horchata, and a container of spicy sauce.
When a craving for pupusas hits, why not opt for a buffet?
Brittany Britto Garley

Dookki

9750 Bellaire Blvd # 100, Houston, TX 77036

With a growing spotlight on Korean cuisine, the craze of tteokbokki, a Korean rice cake cooked in a thick, spicy sauce, has hit Houston in a major way. In August, Bellaire welcomed its first AYCE customizable tteokbokki and fried rice-centered restaurant, complete with instant ramen and hot food stations. Start with the tteokbokki soup by spicing up your broth with a mix of sauces, then let it brew at the table while loading on rice cakes of all shapes and sizes. Mix them in before picking out food from the hot food buffet, and then get to slurping and dunking. Save room (and some of the broth) for the second part of the experience — the kimchi fried rice, which is created with a separate food bar of ingredients. And if you’re ready for some more, fill up on all the bulgogi, spicy pork, japchae, and ice cream you can get your hands on.

9750 Bellaire Blvd # 100, Houston, TX 77036
(832) 831-8265
(832) 831-8265

Hongdae 33 Korean BBQ

9889 Bellaire Blvd Suite D-229, Houston, TX 77036

From the same team behind Duck N Bao, this new AYCE Korean barbecue restaurant aims to recreate the buzzy nightlife of Seoul with neon lights, a lively atmosphere, and late-night hours — all at just $33 per person. Grilled meats are front-and-center here, with premium cuts such as USDA prime brisket, pork jowl, seafood options like garlic-butter shrimp and spicy baby octopus — all of which are complimented by a plethora of banchan. Up the experience by splurging on prized cuts of R-C Ranch New York strip and American Wagyu, and Hongdae’s rare collection of sojus, makgeolli, and cocktails.

9889 Bellaire Blvd Suite D-229, Houston, TX 77036
(346) 980-8106
(346) 980-8106

Dimassi's Mediterranean Buffet

8236 Kirby Dr, Houston, TX 77054

With over 60 different dishes, including mezze, kebabs, and desserts, this buffet is a one-stop shop for all things Mediterranean. Grab some house-made pita and choose from its various dips, like cucumber mint yogurt or avocado hummus, for the dunking, and then indulge in its dishes like the Dimassi eggplant, made with pomegranate molasses, and the house-specialty lamb shank. Dessert promises its namoura — a semolina, coconut, and yogurt-based Levantine classic.

8236 Kirby Dr, Houston, TX 77054
(713) 526-5111
(713) 526-5111

Juicy Seafood Chinese Buffet

4645 Hwy 6, Sugar Land, TX 77478

For $25 per person, diners can fill up on prawns, mussels, crawfish, crab, sushi, and dim sum options at this AYCE seafood spot. Complement the experience with your own creation from the on-site salad bar, and pile your plate high with fried chicken and Chinese staples like lo mein and beef and broccoli.

4645 Hwy 6, Sugar Land, TX 77478
(281) 302-5608
(281) 302-5608

Go Shabu

16605 El Camino Real A, Houston, TX 77062

Hearty and healthy, shabu shabu, the ever-popular Japanese hot pot dining experience, is a great option for groups and families looking for an interactive and communal dining experience. Choose a soup base, like miso, curry, or spicy bone broth, and pick an assortment of meats ranging from pork belly, New Zealand lamb leg, or beef brisket to boil. Finish off this bubbling cauldron of goodness with noodles, vegetables, and seafood options then watch it simmer.

16605 El Camino Real A, Houston, TX 77062
(281) 954-6242
(281) 954-6242

Related Maps