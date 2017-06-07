18 Essential Asiatown Restaurants

There’s no denying it: Houston’s Chinatown is one of the best in the country. What started out as a thriving community near East Downtown has blossomed into a pillar of Southwest Houston found around Bellaire Boulevard. The evolved and bustling Asiatown is home to a diverse population of residents and a dizzying array of Thai, Japanese, Chinese, Malaysian, and Vietnamese restaurants.

As such, there are plenty of places to eat during your visit. But where do you start in one of Houston’s best dining neighborhoods? This map of the area’s 18 essential eateries combines neighborhood favorites, chef-approved picks, and newcomers that are poised to continue Chinatown’s reign as one of the finest places to dine in Houston.

Some notable places like Thien Thanh Restaurant, San San Tofu, Tony Thai, and Tiger Den have been rotated out to make room for newer gems, like Honey Pig, Two Hands, Dim Sum King, Ocean Palace, Tao Roll and Pancakes, and Northern Pasta.

