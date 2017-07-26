17 Essential Houston Cocktail Bars

Fancy lounges, laid-back bars, dives, and everything in between

Houston is a drinker’s paradise, and with a bar scene as diverse as its citizens, Bayou City offers everything from top-quality margaritas, fancy Old Fashioneds, and an assortment of G&T’s and Ranch Waters, to craft beers and carefully selected wines.

But where does one find the finest drinks in town? Use this map as a guide to Houston’s 17 essential bars, ranging from revered cocktail haunts to casual, laid-back dives with quality libations.

With COVID claiming the life of downtown’s beloved Pastry War, this list has been refreshed to make room for bars like Permission, the Ready Room, and Johnny’s Gold Brick, and has rotated out Warren’s Inn, Double Trouble Caffeine & Cocktails, and The Toasted Coconut (though each still slings solid sips).

Is your favorite cocktail bar missing from this map? Shout it out in the comments.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.