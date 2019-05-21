 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
More Maps

The 16 Hottest New Restaurants in Houston, September 2022

20 Must-Try Steaks in Houston

Houston’s 16 Most Enjoyable Dive Bars

A spread of breakfast tacos on top of foil surrounded by styrofoam cups of coffee.
Breakfast tacos are the perfect way to start any morning.
The Taco Stand

13 Essential Houston Breakfast Tacos

Start the morning off right with Mexican coke and a tortilla filled with chorizo, egg, and cheesy goodness

by Brittany Britto Garley and Megha McSwain Updated
View as Map
Breakfast tacos are the perfect way to start any morning.
| The Taco Stand
by Brittany Britto Garley and Megha McSwain Updated

Houstonians will argue that a basket of breakfast tacos — not a bowl of Wheaties — is the true breakfast of champions and that few things can truly satisfy a monsterous morning craving better than a tortilla filled with a combination of savory meat, fluffy egg, or salty potato.

Finish it off with a sprinkle of cheese and bacon, and it’s like a fiesta in every bite. So, whether you’re looking to grab breakfast on the go at a no-frills taco shop, or on the hunt for a trendy taco stand with refreshing brunch beverages, check out this guide to the top places to score breakfast tacos in Houston. Warning: Some of the best breakfast tacos create lines, so plan ahead or plan to wait.

This list has been updated to rotate out Tacodeli and is welcoming in newer additions like Titas Taco House, Puebla’s Mexican Kitchen, Monchy’s, Alamo Tamales & Taco, Cochinita & Co., and Tamales Don Pepe.

Don’t see your favorite breakfast taco spot on the list? Shout it in the comments.

Read More
Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

Titas Taco House

Copy Link

Even if you’re in Houston proper, the trek to this Humble taco house is well worth it. Starting at 5 a.m. Monday through Saturday, you’ll find staff waiting to fill your taco with ingredients like beans, tender carne guisada, sausage, eggs, potato, or steak starting. Though freshly squeezed orange juice seems like an obvious breakfast beverage — here, a Mexican coke is also a perfectly acceptable way to help down your tacos. Insider tip: Don’t pull out your cash immediately after you get your tacos. Those dining in pay after they eat.

320 Wilson Rd, Humble, TX 77338
(281) 446-4175
(281) 446-4175

Alamo Tamales & Taco

Copy Link

The drive-thru at this Northside institution makes it a particularly easy option for grab-and-go tacos, which come stuffed with staple mixtures like eggs with chorizo; nopales; potato, cheese and ham; and so much more. Ordering for a group? Consider purchasing barbacoa, or carnitas (the latter is available on weekends only) by the pound, along with a hearty stack of flour or corn tortillas by the dozen.

809 Berry Rd, Houston, TX 77022
(713) 692-6363
(713) 692-6363

Also featured in:

El Rey Taqueria

Copy Link

Find a no-nonsense menu of breakfast tacos daily beginning at 7 a.m. at El Rey Taqueria, where flavorful combinations like the Egg Cuban taco with plantains and black beans, or the Mexican egg with tomatoes, onion, and jalapeño, are all served with a side of pinto beans.

233 N Loop W, Houston, TX 77008
(713) 861-6342
(713) 861-6342

Puebla's Mexican Kitchen

Copy Link

Open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Saturday, this charming Heights gem serves up a festive Mexican breakfast, with gorditas, sopes, and breakfast tacos with a backdrop of folk and pop culture memorabilia. Choose from an array of fillings, like egg, ham, bacon, chorizo, nopales, and machacado, a shredded dried beef, and don’t forget to order the cinnamon coffee, which comes in a colorful Puebla mug.

6320 N Main St, Houston, TX 77009
(713) 426-9062
(713) 426-9062

Also featured in:

The Taco Stand

Copy Link

From the creative minds behind The Burger Joint comes The Taco Stand in the Heights, with a hefty number of new breakfast tacos to indulge in. Made with house-made tortillas (and fresh salsa), the huevos a la Mexicana, chorizo and potato, and more are under $3, but you can pep your taco up toppings like beans, cheese or avocado for a few cents more. Add on a limonada or horchata agua fresca.

2018 N Shepherd Dr, Houston, TX 77008
(832) 409-6433
(832) 409-6433

Also featured in:

Chilosos Taco House

Copy Link

Thanks to its vast menu and homemade tortillas, this family-owned taco house has been a reliable Heights neighborhood go-to for around 15 years. In addition to standard offerings like bean and cheese; barbacoa; and egg and chorizo; more creative taco combinations abound, like the migas taco, made with eggs, onion, jalapenos, tomatoes, and crushed tortilla chips, or the chilaquiles taco that’s filled with fried tortillas, potato, egg, beans, and salsa.

701 E 20th St, Houston, TX 77008
(713) 868-2273
(713) 868-2273

Also featured in:

Laredo Taqueria

Copy Link

Live your best breakfast taco life at this decades-old taqueria on Washington Avenue, which makes its tacos available bright and early, beginning at 6 a.m. Find plenty of tasty options, including chorizo and egg, the spicy potato-stuffed Papas Mexicanas, or the cactus-filled nopales taco. All are built on house-made tortillas.

915 Snover St, Houston, TX 77007
(713) 861-7279
(713) 861-7279

Also featured in:

La Mexicana

Copy Link

This supermarket-turned Mexican restaurant, now owned and operated by the Treviño family, has served the Montrose neighborhood for nearly four decades and is favored for its wide variety of budget-friendly breakfast tacos, including chorizo and egg tacos for $5 or the Papas a La Mexicana, a mixture of potatoes, tomatoes jalapenos, and onions, for $3. Insider tip: Visit on Saturday or Sunday to score chicharron tacos, and add chile con queso for 85 cents.

1018 Fairview St, Houston, TX 77006
(713) 521-0963
(713) 521-0963

Also featured in:

Brothers Taco House

Copy Link

The early bird gets the breakfast taco at Brother’s Taco House, which begins slinging its famed menu of loaded tortillas at 5 a.m. Monday through Friday. Here, visitors move through a cafeteria-style line — and there’s almost always a wait — for combination tacos like beans, bacon, and potato, that’ll run you just $2 to $3 each. You’ll also get a show, with glimpses into the kitchen where tortillas are made fresh on-site.

1604 Emancipation Ave, Houston, TX 77003
(713) 223-0091
(713) 223-0091

Also featured in:

Tacos A Go Go

Copy Link

At Tacos A Go Go, breakfast tacos have no time peg and are fortunately served all day long. The migas taco packs a punch with fresh jalapeños and spicy verde sauce, while the chunky Veggie Lover’s is loaded with grilled vegetables, egg, and shredded jack cheese. Picky eaters can also rejoice in the build-your-own option, beginning with a choice of corn, flour or whole wheat tortillas, scrambled egg, and meat and vegetable toppings.

3704 Main St, Houston, TX 77002
(713) 807-8226
(713) 807-8226

Also featured in:

Monchy's

Copy Link

Mornings are started off right at Monchy’s, where agua frescas abound along with more than a dozen breakfast taco combinations to choose from. Switch it up with the Calabaza taco, stuffed with squash and queso fresco, or the Discada, filled with bacon, sausage, and onion, and ask about the breakfast quesadilla taco for a beloved off-the-menu item.

719 Telephone Rd, Houston, TX 77023
(713) 493-4618
(713) 493-4618

Cochinita & Co.

Copy Link

Housed inside of the Kickin’ Kombucha storefront, this East End restaurant boasts made-to-order, buildable tacos, with a choice of three ingredients, including egg; bacon; pork or vegan chorizo; potatoes; refried black beans; and more for just $3.75. Pack it will more goodness for 50 cents per additional topping.

5420 Lawndale St #500, Houston, TX 77023
(713) 203-3999
(713) 203-3999

Also featured in:

Tamales Don Pepe

Copy Link

Though tamales are their obvious specialty, the breakfast tacos at Don Pepe are another delicious go-to at an affordable price. Costing just $2.50, tacos are filled with scrambled eggs; a choice of ham, chorizo, bacon, sausage, potato, or cheese; and a side of refried beans and potatoes. Note: If you get there after 11 a.m., menu items are $1 more.

3816 Link Valley Dr., Houston, TX 77025
(281) 846-6195
(281) 846-6195

More in Maps

© 2022 Vox Media, Inc. All rights reserved.
Link copied to the clipboard.

Titas Taco House

320 Wilson Rd, Humble, TX 77338

Even if you’re in Houston proper, the trek to this Humble taco house is well worth it. Starting at 5 a.m. Monday through Saturday, you’ll find staff waiting to fill your taco with ingredients like beans, tender carne guisada, sausage, eggs, potato, or steak starting. Though freshly squeezed orange juice seems like an obvious breakfast beverage — here, a Mexican coke is also a perfectly acceptable way to help down your tacos. Insider tip: Don’t pull out your cash immediately after you get your tacos. Those dining in pay after they eat.

320 Wilson Rd, Humble, TX 77338
(281) 446-4175
(281) 446-4175

Alamo Tamales & Taco

809 Berry Rd, Houston, TX 77022

The drive-thru at this Northside institution makes it a particularly easy option for grab-and-go tacos, which come stuffed with staple mixtures like eggs with chorizo; nopales; potato, cheese and ham; and so much more. Ordering for a group? Consider purchasing barbacoa, or carnitas (the latter is available on weekends only) by the pound, along with a hearty stack of flour or corn tortillas by the dozen.

809 Berry Rd, Houston, TX 77022
(713) 692-6363
(713) 692-6363

El Rey Taqueria

233 N Loop W, Houston, TX 77008

Find a no-nonsense menu of breakfast tacos daily beginning at 7 a.m. at El Rey Taqueria, where flavorful combinations like the Egg Cuban taco with plantains and black beans, or the Mexican egg with tomatoes, onion, and jalapeño, are all served with a side of pinto beans.

233 N Loop W, Houston, TX 77008
(713) 861-6342
(713) 861-6342

Puebla's Mexican Kitchen

6320 N Main St, Houston, TX 77009

Open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Saturday, this charming Heights gem serves up a festive Mexican breakfast, with gorditas, sopes, and breakfast tacos with a backdrop of folk and pop culture memorabilia. Choose from an array of fillings, like egg, ham, bacon, chorizo, nopales, and machacado, a shredded dried beef, and don’t forget to order the cinnamon coffee, which comes in a colorful Puebla mug.

6320 N Main St, Houston, TX 77009
(713) 426-9062
(713) 426-9062

The Taco Stand

2018 N Shepherd Dr, Houston, TX 77008

From the creative minds behind The Burger Joint comes The Taco Stand in the Heights, with a hefty number of new breakfast tacos to indulge in. Made with house-made tortillas (and fresh salsa), the huevos a la Mexicana, chorizo and potato, and more are under $3, but you can pep your taco up toppings like beans, cheese or avocado for a few cents more. Add on a limonada or horchata agua fresca.

2018 N Shepherd Dr, Houston, TX 77008
(832) 409-6433
(832) 409-6433

Chilosos Taco House

701 E 20th St, Houston, TX 77008

Thanks to its vast menu and homemade tortillas, this family-owned taco house has been a reliable Heights neighborhood go-to for around 15 years. In addition to standard offerings like bean and cheese; barbacoa; and egg and chorizo; more creative taco combinations abound, like the migas taco, made with eggs, onion, jalapenos, tomatoes, and crushed tortilla chips, or the chilaquiles taco that’s filled with fried tortillas, potato, egg, beans, and salsa.

701 E 20th St, Houston, TX 77008
(713) 868-2273
(713) 868-2273

Laredo Taqueria

915 Snover St, Houston, TX 77007

Live your best breakfast taco life at this decades-old taqueria on Washington Avenue, which makes its tacos available bright and early, beginning at 6 a.m. Find plenty of tasty options, including chorizo and egg, the spicy potato-stuffed Papas Mexicanas, or the cactus-filled nopales taco. All are built on house-made tortillas.

915 Snover St, Houston, TX 77007
(713) 861-7279
(713) 861-7279

La Mexicana

1018 Fairview St, Houston, TX 77006

This supermarket-turned Mexican restaurant, now owned and operated by the Treviño family, has served the Montrose neighborhood for nearly four decades and is favored for its wide variety of budget-friendly breakfast tacos, including chorizo and egg tacos for $5 or the Papas a La Mexicana, a mixture of potatoes, tomatoes jalapenos, and onions, for $3. Insider tip: Visit on Saturday or Sunday to score chicharron tacos, and add chile con queso for 85 cents.

1018 Fairview St, Houston, TX 77006
(713) 521-0963
(713) 521-0963

Brothers Taco House

1604 Emancipation Ave, Houston, TX 77003

The early bird gets the breakfast taco at Brother’s Taco House, which begins slinging its famed menu of loaded tortillas at 5 a.m. Monday through Friday. Here, visitors move through a cafeteria-style line — and there’s almost always a wait — for combination tacos like beans, bacon, and potato, that’ll run you just $2 to $3 each. You’ll also get a show, with glimpses into the kitchen where tortillas are made fresh on-site.

1604 Emancipation Ave, Houston, TX 77003
(713) 223-0091
(713) 223-0091

Tacos A Go Go

3704 Main St, Houston, TX 77002

At Tacos A Go Go, breakfast tacos have no time peg and are fortunately served all day long. The migas taco packs a punch with fresh jalapeños and spicy verde sauce, while the chunky Veggie Lover’s is loaded with grilled vegetables, egg, and shredded jack cheese. Picky eaters can also rejoice in the build-your-own option, beginning with a choice of corn, flour or whole wheat tortillas, scrambled egg, and meat and vegetable toppings.

3704 Main St, Houston, TX 77002
(713) 807-8226
(713) 807-8226

Monchy's

719 Telephone Rd, Houston, TX 77023

Mornings are started off right at Monchy’s, where agua frescas abound along with more than a dozen breakfast taco combinations to choose from. Switch it up with the Calabaza taco, stuffed with squash and queso fresco, or the Discada, filled with bacon, sausage, and onion, and ask about the breakfast quesadilla taco for a beloved off-the-menu item.

719 Telephone Rd, Houston, TX 77023
(713) 493-4618
(713) 493-4618

Cochinita & Co.

5420 Lawndale St #500, Houston, TX 77023

Housed inside of the Kickin’ Kombucha storefront, this East End restaurant boasts made-to-order, buildable tacos, with a choice of three ingredients, including egg; bacon; pork or vegan chorizo; potatoes; refried black beans; and more for just $3.75. Pack it will more goodness for 50 cents per additional topping.

5420 Lawndale St #500, Houston, TX 77023
(713) 203-3999
(713) 203-3999

Tamales Don Pepe

3816 Link Valley Dr., Houston, TX 77025

Though tamales are their obvious specialty, the breakfast tacos at Don Pepe are another delicious go-to at an affordable price. Costing just $2.50, tacos are filled with scrambled eggs; a choice of ham, chorizo, bacon, sausage, potato, or cheese; and a side of refried beans and potatoes. Note: If you get there after 11 a.m., menu items are $1 more.

3816 Link Valley Dr., Houston, TX 77025
(281) 846-6195
(281) 846-6195

Related Maps