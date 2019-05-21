Start the morning off right with Mexican coke and a tortilla filled with chorizo, egg, and cheesy goodness

Houstonians will argue that a basket of breakfast tacos — not a bowl of Wheaties — is the true breakfast of champions and that few things can truly satisfy a monsterous morning craving better than a tortilla filled with a combination of savory meat, fluffy egg, or salty potato.

Finish it off with a sprinkle of cheese and bacon, and it’s like a fiesta in every bite. So, whether you’re looking to grab breakfast on the go at a no-frills taco shop, or on the hunt for a trendy taco stand with refreshing brunch beverages, check out this guide to the top places to score breakfast tacos in Houston. Warning: Some of the best breakfast tacos create lines, so plan ahead or plan to wait.

This list has been updated to rotate out Tacodeli and is welcoming in newer additions like Titas Taco House, Puebla’s Mexican Kitchen, Monchy’s, Alamo Tamales & Taco, Cochinita & Co., and Tamales Don Pepe.

Don’t see your favorite breakfast taco spot on the list? Shout it in the comments.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.