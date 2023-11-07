The 15 Hottest New Brunches in Houston, November 2023

Dining and day drinking during brunch is practically a national pastime, and in Houston, where new restaurant openings are rampant, there is consistently a fresh crop of places to consider when the weekend arrives. The list of casual Montrose cafes, ritzy see-and-be-seen hotspots in River Oaks, and various establishments announcing their newly launched brunch menus makes it seem like there have never been as many new brunch menus to journey your way through as there are now.

While trusted destinations like Brennan’s of Houston and Brasserie 19 are timeless and reliable choices when it comes to picking an exciting, sometimes booze-fueled hybrid of breakfast and lunch, newcomers like Pastore, Bari, Flora, and Eau Tour have debuted brunch offerings that rival many of Houston’s stalwarts. Whether you’re an early bird looking for sustenance at the start of the weekend, or a late riser nursing a previous night’s hangover, here are some of Houston’s buzzy new brunches that are sure to satisfy.

Looking for some of the most classic brunch spots? Check out our Essentials Brunch map.

Is your favorite new brunch restaurant missing from the list, shout it out in the comments.