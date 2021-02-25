 clock menu more-arrow no yes
a pile of fried conch fritters on a wafffle, topped with shaved radishes and microgreens
Conch fritters and waffles at 700 Isles Cafe
700 Isles Cafe/Facebook

14 Vibrant Caribbean Restaurants in Houston

Where to find the city’s finest jerk chicken, perfect beef patties, top-notch ackee, and so much more

by Kayla Stewart Updated
Conch fritters and waffles at 700 Isles Cafe
| 700 Isles Cafe/Facebook
by Kayla Stewart Updated

Even though the city is packed with people from a diverse range of different backgrounds, one thing is true for most Houstonians: this city loves spice. Thankfully, it is also home to a slew of excellent Caribbean restaurants showcasing the cuisines of islands to the east of Central America.

A vital part of Houston’s dining scene, the city’s Caribbean restaurants range from casual lunch destinations serving classic dishes to ambitious restaurants blending cuisines together and producing some truly stunning dishes.

From jerk chicken to ackee and saltfish, there’s something for everyone at these 14 excellent Houston Caribbean restaurants. Go forth, and feast on fried conch served with waffles, curried goat, Bahamian cooked lobster, and so much more.

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. Caribbean Hotpot Grill

954 Cypress Creek Pkwy A
Houston, TX 77090
(281) 377-1961
(281) 377-1961
With an emphasis on affordability, Caribbean Hot Pot brings some of the best food of the region to Houston. On the extensive menu, find callaloo and saltfish served with yam, fried dumplings, red pea soup, and much, much more.

2. Taste of The Caribbean

13331 Kuykendahl Rd #117
Houston, TX 77060
(631) 633-0054
(631) 633-0054
This all-you-can eat buffet has made it easy to continue enjoying Caribbean cuisine during these unusual times. With delivery options available through Grubhub and UberEats, diners can enjoy dishes like curried goat with Dhalpuri roti, stewed boneless lamb with sides like rice and beans, fried lentil peas, and fried sweet plantain, and vegetable plates.

3. Jamaica Pon Di Road

2213 S Victory Dr
Houston, TX 77088
(832) 328-5220
(832) 328-5220
This food truck-turned standalone in Acres Homes serves up fish fritters, rum-soaked plantains, and an “Insane Bolt Burger”, named after Jamaican Olympian Usain Bolt — a jerk-spiced patty, sharp cheddar, and island aioli, all served on a sweet bun.

4. Island Spice Bar and Grill

17802 W Little York Rd
Houston, TX 77084
(281) 859-1499
(281) 859-1499
Jerk pork. Jerk Shrimp. Jerk-just-about-everything is available at Island Spice Bar and Grill, and it’s all ridiculously delicious.

5. 700 Isles Cafe

817 Fairview St
Houston, TX 77006
(832) 546-9234
(832) 546-9234
The 700 Isles Cafe digs deeper into Caribbean cuisine. Adored for its fried conch, the restaurant also prepares Bahamian cooked lobster, served with a waffle, along with fried Caribbean snapper, and rum cake in a jar. The food truck is open on Wednesdays and Friday through Sunday outside Montrose establishment Barcode.

6. Golden Krust

8366 Westheimer Rd
Houston, TX 77063
(281) 974-1785
(281) 974-1785
A national chain that began in 1989 in New York, Golden Krust has helped bring Caribbean food to tables around the country. Known for its beef patties, Golden Krust also serves hearty dishes like stewed chicken with roti, curry chicken with cabbage, and even carrot cake.

7. Caribbean Jerk Cuisine

9334 Richmond Ave
Houston, TX 77063
(713) 784-6626
(713) 784-6626
This impeccably decorated restaurant takes an artistic approach to its food, with beautifully cooked oxtail sitting atop a bed of rice, perfectly portioned plantains served with each meal, and jerk chicken that looks just as good as it tastes.

8. Reggae Hut

4814 Almeda Rd
Houston, TX 77004
(713) 520-7171
(713) 520-7171
Another Black diaspora-focused restaurant from Breakfast Klub owner Marcus Davis, Reggae Hut serves Caribbean classics like meat patties, jerk chicken, and plantains.

9. One Love Tropical Cafe

8019 W Grand Pkwy S
Richmond, TX 77407
(281) 762-0015
(281) 762-0015
Merging Jamaican, Colombian, and Nigerian cuisine, this ambitious restaurant highlights the breadth of the Black diaspora through food. For Caribbean offerings, try the curried goat, oxtails with rice and peas, cabbage, and fried plantain, and the jerk wings.

10. Cool Runnings Jamaican Grill

8270 W Bellfort Ave
Houston, TX 77071
(713) 777-1566
(713) 777-1566
Named for the classic film that followed a loveable Jamaican Olympic bobsled team, the extensive menu at Cool Runnings has just about everything. From smaller bites like saltfish fritters and meat patties with beef, chicken, or vegetables, to larger, traditional meals like brown stew chicken, jerk chicken, and curried goat. With most menu items under $16, it’s an affordable way to enjoy the island cuisine.

11. Helen's Kitchen

14608 S Post Oak Rd
Houston, TX 77045
(713) 413-9022
(713) 413-9022
Helen’s Kitchen keeps it traditional, fresh, and tasty. With classic malts, coco bread, curry lobster, and jerk wings, and Jamaica’s national dish, ackee and saltfish, the eatery truly has something for everyone.

12. Island Flavorz

11051 Fuqua St
Houston, TX 77089
(832) 538-1486
(832) 538-1486
This charming restaurant has made tradition and flavor the centerpiece of its mission. Favorites like beef patties and generous servings of ackee and saltfish are on offer, along with a variety of rotis, soups, and large entrees.

13. Grace's Cafe

1909 Texas Pkwy
Missouri City, TX 77489
(281) 261-8451
(281) 261-8451
A simple, no-frills cafe, Grace’s is great for a quick meat patty (or two) or a substantial lunch like curry fish, curry goat, or jerk pork with veggies.

14. D' Caribbean Curry Spot Cuisine

8201 Broadway St #105
Pearland, TX 77581
(281) 412-0849
(281) 412-0849
A Houstonian favorite, this family-owned and -operated business has amplified West Indian cuisine throughout the Pearland area. The plantains are juicy, the oxtail tender, and the roti is perfectly warm.

Related Maps