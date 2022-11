16 Sweet Houston Treats to Try Right Now

Prepare yourself for some of the best flan, cookies, ice cream, and other desserts in the city

For some, dessert is the most exciting part of any dining experience, and lucky for Houstonians, there are many talented pastry chefs and dessert connoisseurs experimenting to satisfy sweet cravings across the city.

From homemade ice cream to moist cakes, here are 16 of some of the best desserts in the city.

Don’t see your favorite dessert on the list? Shout it in the comments.