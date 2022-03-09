Share All sharing options for: Dig Into Dim Sum at These 13 Houston Restaurants

Share All sharing options for: Dig Into Dim Sum at These 13 Houston Restaurants

Home to some of the best Asian food in the country, it’s no surprise that Houston is also a destination for some of the best dim sum or “yum cha” in Texas. A Cantonese culinary tradition with a name that translates into “touch of the heart,” dim sum is traditionally a communal tea-filled brunch affair, involving friends and family around the table sharing plates of steamed dumplings and bite-sized fried items like crispy-crunchy shrimp balls.

These days, however, it’s easy to find places that go beyond lunch hours and serve an all-day dim sum that’s brimming with signature items like har gow and shu mai dumplings, steamed bao buns, and braised chicken feet. From the mom-and-pop spots and larger dim sum houses with old school pushcarts, to the newer spots that implement a contemporary take, here are 13 essential places to go for dim sum in Houston.

Note: Check your restaurant’s dim sum offerings online for pickup. Ordering delivery? Check delivery companies like GrubHub, UberEats, DoorDash, and Chowbus to see if your restaurant is listed.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.