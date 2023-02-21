 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
An overhead shot of bagels, black coffee, and corned beef hash.
Corned beef hash at Kenny & Ziggy’s.
Kenny & Ziggy’s

11 of Houston’s Finest Diners

From breakfast all day to something sweet from the soda fountain, these eateries serve up comfort eats with a side of nostalgia

by Megha McSwain
Corned beef hash at Kenny & Ziggy’s.
| Kenny & Ziggy’s
by Megha McSwain

There is something warm and nostalgic about having a meal in a good ol’ fashioned diner. Whether it’s in a seat at the counter where coffee is free-flowing or in a cozy corner booth where you can take your time with a piece of pie, diners can offer a comforting setting to eat, in a way that no other restaurant can. With some, its that the menu is large and familiar, and with others, its that there is something on the menu to satisfy sweet and savory cravings of any size, at any hour of the day.

Beyond its many big chain options, Houston has a number of neighborhood diners serving up fresh brewed hot coffee, sizzling hot steak platters, homemade desserts, and more, in an inviting setting where friendly and fast service is a priority. Whether its an early bird breakfast, a sugar high, or late night provisions after an evening of bar-hopping that you seek, count on this list of Houston’s finest diners that do not disappoint when you need them most.

Simos Diner

Open daily from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. a visit to this decades-old diner is like taking a step back in time. Find friendly service, affordable prices, and hearty classics like biscuits and gravy, chicken fried steak and eggs, and stacks of buttermilk pancakes. Order from the menu, but don’t forget to take a peek at the chalkboard specials too.

5004 N Shepherd Dr, Houston, TX 77018
(713) 697-5553
(713) 697-5553

Yale Street Grill

Part diner, part antique store, this Heights gem is worthy of a visit on a leisurely weekend morning. Snag a stool at the counter, or grab a booth or table, and order a breakfast of champions with choices like the three-cheese omelet, T-bone steak, and waffles with whipped cream and berries. After you eat, peruse the aisles of antiques that make up the other half of the store.

2100 Yale St, Houston, TX 77008
(713) 861-3113
(713) 861-3113

Lola

This reliable neighborhood diner has a vast menu of sandwiches, salads, pastas, and it serves breakfast all day. Spring for a Carolina pulled pork sandwich, or a stack of pancakes topped with fruit and candied pecans. For something truly special you won’t soon find at any other restaurant in town, order the day-after-Thanksgiving sandwich, which combines roasted turkey, stuffing and cranberry sauce, and is available year-round.

1102 Yale St, Houston, TX 77008
(713) 426-5652
(713) 426-5652

The Buffalo Grille

This longstanding diner offers a no-nonsense breakfast in a casual and comfortable setting — and its available all day. Find breakfast must-haves like eggs, bacon, hash browns, hot cakes, French toast, and omelets made your way. Non-breakfast meals are available too, like loaded baked potatoes, sandwiches, and burgers with toppings galore.

1301 S Voss Rd, Houston, TX 77057
(713) 784-3663
(713) 784-3663

Kenny & Ziggy's New York Delicatessen

This loud and lively Uptown diner is one of the most attractive in town, with comfortable booth seating, a soda fountain, fully-stocked dessert cases, and a dedicated bar area. Whatever your craving may be, there’s a good chance something on its oversized menu will more than satisfy. Breakfast is served all day, but it’s a sin to leave without trying the famed pastrami, cured in house daily.

1743 Post Oak Blvd, Houston, TX 77056
(713) 871-8883
(713) 871-8883

Avalon Diner

Find guests often tightly packed in to this old-school River Oaks retail-strip diner, where coffee flows like water and breakfast is offered all day. Beyond traditional breakfast platters, find specialties like breakfast quesadillas and waffle sandwiches. Have a sweet tooth? Indulge in a malt or root beer float from the soda fountain.

2417 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX 77098
(713) 527-8900
(713) 527-8900

House of Pies

Don’t let the name fool you — this Houston institution is known for far more than pies. The late-night diner has multiple locations around town and is known for its stocked pastry cases of fruit and cream pies, but also its all-day menu, featuring breakfast plates, soups, sandwiches, and entrees. Can't decide between breakfast or dinner? Go for the beef fajita and eggs, for a delicious combo of both.

3112 Kirby Dr, Houston, TX 77098
(713) 528-3816
(713) 528-3816

Katz's

This 24-hour diner is known for its catchy slogan: “Katz never kloses”. Visitors can stop by any one of its four Houston locations at any hour and score breakfast, lunch, dinner, dessert, and more. Nosh on fried pickles or spicy meatballs before getting a deli sandwich or country fried chicken with mashed potatoes, and save room for a brownie a la mode.

616 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX 77006
(713) 521-3838
(713) 521-3838

Tel-Wink Grill

Ball out for breakfast at this budget-friendly diner with fast and friendly service. Choose from hot and cold cereals, egg and meat breakfast sandwiches, waffles, plus heartier mains like the country breakfast with eggs and two center-cut pork chops. The weekends can draw in the crowds, so come early, or expect to wait in line.

4318 Telephone Rd, Houston, TX 77087
(713) 644-4933
(713) 644-4933

Dot Coffee Shop

This dependable 24-hour diner has been serving up belly-filling eats since the 1960s. Soak in all of the nostalgia of the old-school space while digging into comfort classics like chopped steak with eggs, huevos rancheros, and French toast with berries. Just looking for a nightcap? Try one of the homemade desserts, like mudslide cake or strawberry cream pie.

S. at Woodridge, 7006 I-45, Houston, TX 77087
(713) 644-7669
(713) 644-7669

NY Deli

Come for the bagels, stay for a meal at this Meyerland-area diner that neighbors its bagel shop bakery. Naturally, breakfast sandwiches built on bagels are worthy of trying, but the menu showcases lots of other options. Find traditional breakfast platters with eggs, omelets, and French toast, plus hot and cold lunch plates with deli meat, smoked fish, and more.

9720 Hillcroft St, Houston, TX 77096
(713) 692-2435
(713) 692-2435

