a dog, open-mouthed, on Patterson Park Bar &amp; Patio’s main floor deck.
Patterson Park Bar & Patio is one of the newest dog-friendly bars to open in the Houston area.
Alex Montoya

9 Dog-Friendly Patios in Houston to Perch on With Your Pooch

Sip cocktails and eat snacks in the company of your furry BFF

by Brian Gaither
Patterson Park Bar & Patio is one of the newest dog-friendly bars to open in the Houston area.
| Alex Montoya
by Brian Gaither

Houstonians love a patio, and that includes the city’s four-legged denizens. Since Houston passed its Paws on Patios ordinance in 2011, many local restaurants have created patios where pups can join their humans on a local outing.

To be considered dog-friendly, businesses serving food must meet specific city guidelines, and while many bars and breweries with outdoor spaces in Houston are likely to welcome dogs, they’re not the only places where you can grab a bite with your best four-legged friend. The map below, while hardly an exhaustive list, includes a number of places that go above and beyond in making it a fun experience to hang out with Fido in the city.

Backstreet Cafe, Nobi Public House, East End Hardware, Red Lion British Pub, Platypus Brewing, Bohemeo’s, and Hobbit Cafe have been removed, but Barkley’s, Patterson Park Bar & Patio, and Nettbar have been added.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. Cottonwood

3422 N Shepherd Dr
Houston, TX 77018
Cottonwood offers a massive open-air space with both shaded and full-sun seating and regular movie nights and live music that make it a good choice for a leisurely time out. After ordering at the counter, dig into local eats, like crawdads, or down a local beer on tap as you find refuge at the heavy picnic tables, the best seats to tie off the pooch. Bonus feature: if your best bud gets fidgety, head through the nearby gate that leads to a local park.

people gathered at picnic tables at Cottonwood.
Cottonwood offers regular movie nights and live music for pups and owners who enjoy live entertainment.
Brian Gaither

2. Eight Row Flint

1039 Yale St
Houston, TX 77008
Just a few blocks off Heights Boulevard and the hike-and-bike trail, Eight Row Flint is a prime place to end a long walk with your dog. If you’ve worked up an appetite, head to the patio and go for the taco combo platter — you can’t go wrong with the pork or Brussels sprouts. You’ll find plenty of seating options with tables anchored to the ground so your pup can safely take in the crowd while you enjoy your meal. End the night with proprietary bourbon or tequila. 

a taco plate with beans and rice on a picnic table. Below, a dog sits patiently. Brian Gaither

3. Patterson Park Patio Bar

2205 Patterson St
Houston, TX 77007
This new venue has raised the bar (no pun intended) on the patio concept. The main deck with a wide selection of beers and cocktails available at the indoor-outdoor bar, an upper deck with Downtown skyline views, and the stadium seating of the food truck amphitheater all mean there’s no lack of options to find the right spot for you and your pup. Before or after grabbing a drink, stop for a bite from the food truck of the day, then find a place to settle in. With bigger dogs, opt for seating near the perimeter railing or at the outdoor bar facing the lush trees that line White Oak Bayou trail.

Patterson Park’s main entrance.
Patterson Park Patio Bar offers an expansive multi-level patio with Downtown skyline views and food truck eats.
Brian Gaither

4. NettBar

4504 Nett St
Houston, TX 77007
Though this neighborhood ice house, tucked just north of Washington Avenue, doesn’t have a kitchen, its rotation of food trucks and entertainment more than make up for it. Nettbar offers ample seating at picnic tables around the property and plenty of outdoor diversions, like cornhole, bocce, and darts. Dog-owners with larger canines will appreciate the deck for its picturesque views and an area near its railing, where pups can be leashed while you grab a drink. For restless hounds, Nettbar features a secure dog run where they can get a break from the leash.

Nettbar’s patio with string lights and views of a train.
Nettbar’s picnic seating also features outdoor activities like cornhole, bocce, and darts — plus a dog run for hounds that want to roam free.
Brian Gaither

5. Henderson Heights

908 Henderson St
Houston, TX 77007
Join the crowd of ‘Stros fans and catch a game at Henderson Heights, an outdoor bar with an expansive patio, an enticing selection of beer on tap, and an eclectic cocktail menu, with offerings like a spicy jalapeno margarita. And while you indulge in burgers and bar food or unload on one of the patio’s four porch swings, spoil your pup with treats on hand.

the spacious patio at Henderson Heights.
Henderson Heights expansive patio features multiple TVs and a wide selection of beer — perfect for watching the game with your pup.
Brian Gaither

6. Barnaby's Cafe

1701 S Shepherd Dr
Houston, TX 77019
Named after a giant, shaggy sheepdog, the Heights location of Barnaby’s offers a spacious dog-friendly patio and a dog menu, offering items like a chicken and rice bowl, ground beef and garlic (mind those doggie kisses), and a dessert consisting of a milk bone in a block of peanut butter ice cream. Owners can also get their grub on, with delicious finger foods like the chicken tinga quesadilla topped with queso fresco, or the bruschetta meatloaf sandwich.

A plate of bruschetta meatloaf sandwich and fries and a chicken tinga quesadilla on the patio at Barnaby’s Cafe.
In addition to human food, Barnaby’s cafe also features a dog menu, with items like a chicken and rice bowl and a peanut butter ice cream and milk bone dessert.
Brian Gaither

7. Barkley's

2300 Louisiana St
Houston, TX 77006
If you’re looking for the end-all, be-all of bring-your-dog venues in Houston, then make your way to Barkley’s. Its dog park is outfitted with assorted water bowls for your pup, and pastel Adirondak chairs for you — all with direct access to the bar. After grabbing a drink, head to the larger patio area, which features cornhole, an entertainment stage, and assorted high- and low-top tables, already fitted with hooks for leashing up your dog. There, shade abounds, as well as a separate dog park for little pups.

Barkley’s lively patio with owners and dogs intermingling on turf.
Barkley’s is a bar where pups and their humans can enjoy Houston’s city life together.
Brian Gaither

8. East End Backyard

1105 Sampson St
Houston, TX 77003
This classic Houston bungalow houses a full bar venue surrounded by multiple patios notable for their white rock ground cover. Choose from one of four distinct seating areas, all of which are ready for you and your pup, rain or shine. Grab a bite from a rotating array of food trucks and enjoy a game on the large, single-screen outdoor television, or head to the dedicated dog park with picnic tables inside so you and your friends can share a drink while your pup enjoys making friends of his own.

A dog onlooking a glass of beer that sits on a patio table.
East End Backyard features an expansive patio and bar for humans and their four-legged friends.
Brian Gaither

9. The Patio At The Pit Room

1205 Richmond Ave
Houston, TX 77006
A Museum District barbecue joint with an ice house vibe, The Patio at the Pit Room is an essential locale for enjoying smoked brisket, fall-off-the-bone ribs, Frito pie, and crawfish served Thursday through Sunday — all with your pooch in tow. With various seating choices on its patio, Rover will rest easy on the wooden deck surrounding the bar while you catch the latest sports game or just focus on your two-legged dining companions. Opt for a larger picnic or four-top table if you’re still social training your dog.

Pit Room’s outdoor patio.
The Patio at The Pit Room is the perfect place to enjoy smoked brisket in the outdoors with your pooch in tow.
Brian Gaither

