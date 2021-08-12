9 Dog-Friendly Patios in Houston to Perch on With Your Pooch

Sip cocktails and eat snacks in the company of your furry BFF

Houstonians love a patio, and that includes the city’s four-legged denizens. Since Houston passed its Paws on Patios ordinance in 2011, many local restaurants have created patios where pups can join their humans on a local outing.

To be considered dog-friendly, businesses serving food must meet specific city guidelines, and while many bars and breweries with outdoor spaces in Houston are likely to welcome dogs, they’re not the only places where you can grab a bite with your best four-legged friend. The map below, while hardly an exhaustive list, includes a number of places that go above and beyond in making it a fun experience to hang out with Fido in the city.

Backstreet Cafe, Nobi Public House, East End Hardware, Red Lion British Pub, Platypus Brewing, Bohemeo’s, and Hobbit Cafe have been removed, but Barkley’s, Patterson Park Bar & Patio, and Nettbar have been added.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.