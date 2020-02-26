 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Outdoor patio with string lighting, outdoor tables, and a live music stage.
The vibrant outdoor patio at J Bar M in East Downtown.
J Bar M

Where to Eat and Drink in Houston’s Booming East End

From EaDo to the Greater East End, the area is a hotbed for great dining

by Megha McSwain and Nadia Gire Updated
The vibrant outdoor patio at J Bar M in East Downtown.
| J Bar M
by Megha McSwain and Nadia Gire Updated

The pocket of Houston that lies east of the skyscrapers and dots Downtown proper is a neighborhood packed with things to do and places to dine. East End, the stretch of area from East Downtown — or EaDo, as it’s often called — to Second Ward, Old Town Harrisburg, and the Greater East End, has grown rapidly in the past decade, becoming an entertainment hub in the heart of the city.

Today, the neighborhood reels in crowds for Dynamo games at Shell Energy Station and for lazy afternoons at 8th Wonder Brewery, but the area was once also home to Houston’s Chinatown before it eventually relocated to Bellaire in Southwest Houston in the ‘90s. Time-honored restaurants like China Garden and Huynh still remain, but the neighborhood has evolved to include bountiful options, from pizza counters and popsicle shops to a James Beard Award-nominated chef-led Thai restaurant.

Whether in search of pre-game cocktails before taking in an Astros or Dynamo game, or simply looking to spend an evening exploring what the neighborhood has to offer, here is a guide to all of the exceptional restaurants to seek out in Houston’s East Downtown neighborhood.

Is your favorite EaDo spot missing from this map? Shout it out in the comments.

Tout Suite

This EaDo stalwart serves up frothy lattes and fresh juices along with a solid assortment of macarons, desserts, pastries, and light fare in a communal atmosphere. Breakfast is a highlight here, with fruit-packed acai bowls, tacos, croissant sandwiches, and its breakfast-stuffed half avocado, that’s filled with a sunny side egg topped with chopped bacon. The space is also a comfortable spot to set up your office for the day or for meeting up with a pal after clocking out.

2001 Commerce St #2379, Houston, TX 77002
(713) 227-8688
(713) 227-8688

The Original Ninfa's on Navigation

There may be two Original Ninfa’s in Houston today, but the outpost on Navigation is the actual OG. The restaurant famously known for introducing fajitas to the world is a destination within the city and is packed to the brim for lunch and dinner on weekdays and weekends alike. Kick back with a signature Ninfarita, and then eat your way through chips and chile con queso, tacos, enchiladas, and more.

2704 Navigation Blvd, Houston, TX 77003
(713) 228-1175
(713) 228-1175

Gatsby's Grill

Gatsby’s Grill is the casual alternative to its sister restaurants Gatsby’s Steakhouse and Gatsby’s Seafood. The lively hangout has an expansive bar and well-appointed patio, and features an approachable menu of American comfort eats like chicken tortilla soup, chicken fried steak with mashed potatoes, and a Gatsby’s prime burger.

2929 Navigation Blvd Suite 200, Houston, TX 77003
(281) 974-4218
(281) 974-4218

Roostar

This local fast-casual Vietnamese chain has locations around town, including one in East Downtown. The restaurant is known for its banh mi, built with fillings like grilled pork, Vietnamese ham, and crispy tofu, but you can build your own meat and rice bowls, too.

2929 Navigation Blvd Suite 190, Houston, TX 77003
(713) 636-9710
(713) 636-9710

Moon Tower Inn

For more than a decade, this small-batch brewery has served as a relaxed East Downtown hangout, slinging good eats and craft beer. The menu is large, but Moon Tower gets lots of praise for its burgers and wild game proteins, like duck, elk, and lamb meat.

3004 Canal St, Houston, TX 77003
(713) 534-1325
(713) 534-1325

Huynh Restaurant

This family-owned restaurant has long-served the EaDo community with a menu of traditional Vietnamese fare. Find noodle bowls, stir fried meats, bone-warming soups, and spring rolls. Pro tip: Bring your own bottle of wine to pair with the meal — Huynh is BYOB.

912 St Emanuel St, Houston, TX 77003
(713) 224-8964
(713) 224-8964

Rodeo Goat

Dallas import Rodeo Goat is known for enticing visitors with craft beer and juicy burgers in a multitude of varieties. Try the chaca Oaxaca, made with a beef and chorizo patty, or the Marvin Zindler with bacon, jalapenos, and a slather of barbecue sauce. Don’t eat red meat? Have your burger built with chicken, turkey, or an Impossible patty.

2105 Dallas St, Houston, TX 77003
(281) 853-9480
(281) 853-9480

Koffeteria

This cafe and bakery strays from tradition with its sweet and savory out-of-the-box concoctions made with Asian flavors. Along with a full coffee bar, Koffeteria offers gourmet baked goods like the Thai eggplant curry kolache and the mochi salted egg pastry. Feeling adventurous? Try the beef pho kolache, which is messy, but worth it.

1110 Hutchins St #102, Houston, TX 77003

Vinny’s

Agricole Hospitality’s fast-casual pizza counter Vinny’s is a late-night hours spot, sandwiched between sister concepts Miss Carousel and Indianola. Find pizza shop staples like hot wings, meaty Italian sandwiches, red sauce pastas, and New York-style pies. Linger around —Vinny’s has beer, wine, and shots to keep the party going.

1201 St Emanuel St, Houston, TX 77003
(713) 750-9433
(713) 750-9433

Indianola

This full-service restaurant from Agricole Hospitality boasts an attractive dining room and is conveniently located steps from the group’s popular EaDo cocktail bar, Miss Carousel. Retreat to one of the comfy banquettes for a belly-filling meal of “modern Texas” eats, including dishes like barbacoa taquitos, mesquite-crusted ruby red trout, and chicken fried veal, before grabbing a nightcap at the bar.

1201 St Emanuel St, Houston, TX 77003
(832) 582-7202
(832) 582-7202

Tiny Champions

The follow-up restaurant to Nancy’s Hustle gets a lot of praise for its pizza, but the full menu is worth a mention. Start with the seared pork sausage atop a bed of polenta or a cremini mushroom salad, and indulge in one of the pastas — the parmesan-fueled risotto is pure comfort in a bowl — and finally, settle in for a pie topped with spicy tomato sauce, shrimp, and calabrese chilis.

2617 McKinney St, Houston, TX 77003
(713) 485-5329
(713) 485-5329

Popston

Find sustenance during Houston’s dog days of summer at this popsicle shop in the East End. Frozen treats on a stick are available in interesting flavors like lemon curd cookies meringue, Mexican bananas foster, and mangonada.

3401 Harrisburg Blvd Suite B, Houston, TX 77003
Popston popsicles decorated with orange slices, chocolate drizzles, Oreos, and kiwi.
Popston offers another way to cool down in the dog days of Houston summers.
Popston

Eight Row Flint East

The second outpost of this popular Heights patio bar recently opened its doors on Harrisburg along the METRO Rail’s Green Line in Second Ward. Like its sister location, the focus is on American whiskeys and Mexican spirits, plus a menu of tacos made with the bar’s own nixtamalized corn masa. As a bonus, Eight Row Flint East features specialty cocktails unique to its new locale and an open-air rooftop patio with views of downtown.

3501 Harrisburg Blvd Suite A, Houston, TX 77003
(832) 409-1850
(832) 409-1850

Around the Corner

Located in a cozy restored bungalow from 1903, Around the Corner transitions from daytime coffee and pastry spot to cocktail and wine bar in the evening. Enjoy the ample patio space, reasonably priced drinks, and warm atmosphere. 

1510 Hutchins St, Houston, TX 77003
(346) 444-6699
(346) 444-6699

J-Bar-M Barbecue

Houston has no shortage of restaurants slinging top-notch barbecue, but should a craving hit when in East Downtown, consider a visit to J-Bar-M. The restaurant has plenty of space to settle in with a tray of smoked meats and sides, including a sprawling backyard with patio games, a live music stage, and views of the Downtown skyline.

2201 Leeland St, Houston, TX 77003
(713) 534-1024
(713) 534-1024

Nancy's Hustle

Nancy’s Hustle continues to earn rave reviews from locals and national publications alike, thanks to its cozy, comforting vibe, killer eats, and worthy wine list, which recently got a James Beard Award nomination. Definitely order the “Nancy cakes,” a dish that pairs fluffy cornmeal pancakes with whipped butter, smoked trout roe, and a drizzle of honey.

2704 Polk St ste a, Houston, TX 77003
(346) 571-7931
(346) 571-7931

Brothers Taco House

Don’t be surprised if there’s a line out the door at this EaDo taco institution, where homemade tortillas are fashioned into killer breakfast tacos daily. Tacos can be stuffed with everything from carne guisada to egg and potato. Don’t sleep on the tamales here, either.

1604 Emancipation Ave, Houston, TX 77003
(713) 223-0091
(713) 223-0091

East End Hardware

East End Hardware gives visitors a fun way to escape the Texas heat with its boozy “snoballs” in a variety of flavors, like managonada and dreamsicle. Look out for crawfish boils and steak night, or simply stop in for a refreshing glass of frose while watching a baseball game.

3005 Leeland St, Houston, TX 77003
(713) 497-5868
(713) 497-5868

Roots

Roots is not your typical wine bar and restaurant. This East Downtown gem boasts a self-serve wine wall where guests can explore more than 50 different wines by the glass. Buy bottles to take home, or sip on site, and pair your wine with dishes like burrata with sweet pepper and mango relish, patatas bravas, and wagyu beef tartare.

3107 Leeland St, Houston, TX 77003
(713) 818-2079
(713) 818-2079

Street to Kitchen

Helmed by chef Benchawan Painter, a James Beard Award finalist for Best Chef in Texas, this cozy Thai restaurant has made waves in Houston since opening in the wake of the pandemic in 2020. A native of Thailand, Painter takes an “unapologetic” approach to traditional Thai cuisine, with dishes like pad see ew and stir-fried basil, and she isn’t afraid to play with spice. Stick to your favorite comfort food, or experiment with Painter’s off-the-menu specials featured on weekends.

6501 Harrisburg Blvd, Houston, TX 77011
(281) 501-3435
(281) 501-3435

Related Maps