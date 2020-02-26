Where to Eat and Drink in Houston’s Booming East End

The pocket of Houston that lies east of the skyscrapers and dots Downtown proper is a neighborhood packed with things to do and places to dine. East End, the stretch of area from East Downtown — or EaDo, as it’s often called — to Second Ward, Old Town Harrisburg, and the Greater East End, has grown rapidly in the past decade, becoming an entertainment hub in the heart of the city.

Today, the neighborhood reels in crowds for Dynamo games at Shell Energy Station and for lazy afternoons at 8th Wonder Brewery, but the area was once also home to Houston’s Chinatown before it eventually relocated to Bellaire in Southwest Houston in the ‘90s. Time-honored restaurants like China Garden and Huynh still remain, but the neighborhood has evolved to include bountiful options, from pizza counters and popsicle shops to a James Beard Award-nominated chef-led Thai restaurant.

Whether in search of pre-game cocktails before taking in an Astros or Dynamo game, or simply looking to spend an evening exploring what the neighborhood has to offer, here is a guide to all of the exceptional restaurants to seek out in Houston’s East Downtown neighborhood.

