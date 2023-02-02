 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
More Maps

21 Standout Sushi Restaurants in Houston

The 15 Hottest New Restaurants in Houston, February 2023

16 Excellent Korean Restaurants in Houston

More in Houston See more maps
Heirloom Interactive

13 Restaurants and Bars Serving Excellent Espresso Martinis

From weekend brunch to late night bar outings, it’s hard to resist this boozy espresso-fueled cocktail

by Megha McSwain
View as Map
by Megha McSwain
Heirloom Interactive

The nutty bitterness of espresso combined with vodka and sweet dessert liqueur, resulting in a well-balanced espresso martini, proves to be a winning combination time and time again. Whether it be during weekend brunch, a boozy lunch, or a late night of bar hopping, the caffeinated cocktail is a tasty and uplifting choice when you need a slight pick-me-up. And, it can double as dessert as a bonus.

Unfortunately, espresso martinis don’t grace all cocktail menus. It’s not uncommon that a restaurant or bar lacks access to an espresso machine or the liqueurs needed to craft one up at a moment’s notice. So, staying in the know of who’s got ‘em is important. In Houston, there are restaurants and bars that serve espresso martinis up the classic way, and others who put their own twist on them by swapping out the vodka for a different spirit or incorporating a mix of different liqueurs.

From trusted coffee shops and casual neighborhood gems to upscale restaurants, here are 13 places to find excellent espresso martinis.

Read More
If you buy something or book a reservation from an Eater link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics policy.

d'Alba

Copy Link

This restaurant and patio bar, with locations in Garden Oaks and Midtown, has an espresso martini with rich, deep flavor on its cocktail menu. Fueled by Finlandia vodka, St. George coffee liqueur and Illy espresso, it’s boozy and balanced.

3715 Alba Rd, Houston, TX 77018
(346) 319-5790
(346) 319-5790

Also featured in:

State Fare Kitchen & Bar

Copy Link

The Breakfast Club martini is State Fare’s sweet twist on a classic espresso martini. Made with espresso, Plantation dark rum, coffee liqueur, Irish cream, and coconut, the cocktail can easily double as dessert.

947 Gessner Rd Ste B 190, Houston, TX 77024
(832) 831-0950
(832) 831-0950
A frothy espresso martini in a martini glass, with excess in a smaller glass to the side.
State Fare’s Breakfast Club martini.
Lisa Gochman

Also featured in:

Permission

Copy Link

This upscale Heights cocktail bar is known for its dark spirits, but it’s got a menu of impressive cocktails too, including a top notch espresso martini. In Permission’s iteration, the drink is made with Reyka vodka, espresso, Mr. Black coffee liqueur and Bailey’s.

2920 White Oak Dr, Houston, TX 77007
(713) 696-9883
(713) 696-9883

Also featured in:

The Ready Room

Copy Link

Ready Room incorporates Katz coffee, a local favorite, in its espresso martini. Made with vodka, cold brew, 5-spice, and Amaro, the cocktail is the perfect drink to sip on while waiting for the bar’s weekend live jazz performances.

2626 White Oak Dr, Houston, TX 77009

Also featured in:

Betelgeuse Betelgeuse

Copy Link

This eclectic Washington Ave. bar has a dedicated martini menu, featuring options like the pickletini, the cosmonaut, and the freezer martini, but its the espresso martini which is a standout among them. The cocktail combines Haku Vodka with cold brew, simple syrup, and coffee liqueur.

2101 Washington Ave, Houston, TX 77007
(713) 640-5220
(713) 640-5220

Also featured in:

Clarkwood

Copy Link

Since opening last year, Clarkwood has earned its spot as one of the hottest cocktail bars in Houston, and its Clarkwood espresso martini already has a cult following. The Insta-worthy cocktail is made with vodka, BlendIn espresso, and coffee liqueur, and garnished with a toasted marshmallow.

3201 Allen Pkwy Suite 190, Houston, TX 77019
(346) 506-1294
(346) 506-1294

Also featured in:

Bludorn

Copy Link

Should you have post-dinner plans, Bludorn’s nitro espresso martini will give you that late night boost you need. The drink is made with vodka, coffee, coffee liqueur, and a house-made Amaro blend, and tastes even better with the restaurant’s famed baked Alaska.

807 Taft St, Houston, TX 77019
(713) 999-0146
(713) 999-0146

Also featured in:

Brasserie 19

Copy Link

The St. George Martini is Brasserie 19’s version of the espresso martini, and it’s not uncommon to see the popular cocktail on plenty of table tops throughout the restaurant on any given day. Made with Grey Goose vodka, espresso, Licor 43, St. George espresso liqueur, and a garnish of espresso beans, it is a solid choice before, during, or after your meal.

1962 W Gray St, Houston, TX 77019
(713) 524-1919
(713) 524-1919

Also featured in:

Riel

Copy Link

Riel take the espresso martini trend to the next level with its unique frozen iteration. The frozen espresso martini is built with vodka, Mr. Black coffee liqueur, Frangelico liqueur, and evaporated milk, resulting in a creamy and decadent libation.

1927 Fairview St, Houston, TX 77019
(832) 831-9109
(832) 831-9109
A glass with a handle revealing a frozen espresso martini with a black straw at the Riel bar.
Riel offers a frozen espresso martini.
Riel

Also featured in:

Brasil

Copy Link

Brasil has two espresso martinis on its menu to choose from, each made with a different spirit. The classic pairs vodka with espresso, Mr. Black cold brew liqueur, and simple syrup, and is priced at $10. The speciality is more of a splurge at $16, and incorporates Ilegal reposado mezcal, espresso, Gifford vanilla liqueur, and chocolate bitters.

Brasil, 2604 Dunlavy St, Houston, TX 77006
(713) 528-1993
(713) 528-1993
An espresso martini garnished with espresso beans pictured outside on the patio at Brasil.
Brasil offers espresso martinis made with vodka or mezcal.
Brasil

Also featured in:

Wild

Copy Link

This coffee bar and dispensary has no shortage of hot and iced caffeinated beverages to get you through the morning, but should the day call for something stronger, opt for Wild’s espresso martini. Each cocktail is made with a freshly pulled double shot of Wild espresso and combined with vodka, Liquor 43, Irish cream, house-made coffee syrup, and ocean tincture.

1609 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX 77006
(832) 582-7641
(832) 582-7641
An espresso martini garnished with espresso beans on a window sill.
Wild’s espresso martini is made with a double shot of espresso.
Wild

Also featured in:

Double Trouble Caffeine & Cocktails

Copy Link

Part coffee house, part cocktail bar, Double Trouble has a variety of spiked coffees, cocktails, and martinis to choose from. For something different, try the carajillo espresso martini, shaken with cognac, Licor 43, and a double shot of espresso using Greenway Coffee’s roast.

3622 Main St Suite D, Houston, TX 77002

Gratify

Copy Link

Gratify’s espresso martini is a favorite during its buzzy weekend brunch, but rest assured the espresso cocktail is offered all day. Simply combining vodka, espresso, and coffee liqueur, the drink is best paired with one of Gratify’s indulgent dessert offerings, like bread pudding or date cake.

5212 Morningside Dr, Houston, TX 77005
(713) 524-7865
(713) 524-7865

Also featured in:

More in Maps

© 2023 Vox Media, Inc. All rights reserved.
Link copied to the clipboard.

d'Alba

3715 Alba Rd, Houston, TX 77018

This restaurant and patio bar, with locations in Garden Oaks and Midtown, has an espresso martini with rich, deep flavor on its cocktail menu. Fueled by Finlandia vodka, St. George coffee liqueur and Illy espresso, it’s boozy and balanced.

3715 Alba Rd, Houston, TX 77018
(346) 319-5790
(346) 319-5790

State Fare Kitchen & Bar

947 Gessner Rd Ste B 190, Houston, TX 77024

The Breakfast Club martini is State Fare’s sweet twist on a classic espresso martini. Made with espresso, Plantation dark rum, coffee liqueur, Irish cream, and coconut, the cocktail can easily double as dessert.

947 Gessner Rd Ste B 190, Houston, TX 77024
(832) 831-0950
(832) 831-0950
A frothy espresso martini in a martini glass, with excess in a smaller glass to the side.
State Fare’s Breakfast Club martini.
Lisa Gochman

Permission

2920 White Oak Dr, Houston, TX 77007

This upscale Heights cocktail bar is known for its dark spirits, but it’s got a menu of impressive cocktails too, including a top notch espresso martini. In Permission’s iteration, the drink is made with Reyka vodka, espresso, Mr. Black coffee liqueur and Bailey’s.

2920 White Oak Dr, Houston, TX 77007
(713) 696-9883
(713) 696-9883

The Ready Room

2626 White Oak Dr, Houston, TX 77009

Ready Room incorporates Katz coffee, a local favorite, in its espresso martini. Made with vodka, cold brew, 5-spice, and Amaro, the cocktail is the perfect drink to sip on while waiting for the bar’s weekend live jazz performances.

2626 White Oak Dr, Houston, TX 77009

Betelgeuse Betelgeuse

2101 Washington Ave, Houston, TX 77007

This eclectic Washington Ave. bar has a dedicated martini menu, featuring options like the pickletini, the cosmonaut, and the freezer martini, but its the espresso martini which is a standout among them. The cocktail combines Haku Vodka with cold brew, simple syrup, and coffee liqueur.

2101 Washington Ave, Houston, TX 77007
(713) 640-5220
(713) 640-5220

Clarkwood

3201 Allen Pkwy Suite 190, Houston, TX 77019

Since opening last year, Clarkwood has earned its spot as one of the hottest cocktail bars in Houston, and its Clarkwood espresso martini already has a cult following. The Insta-worthy cocktail is made with vodka, BlendIn espresso, and coffee liqueur, and garnished with a toasted marshmallow.

3201 Allen Pkwy Suite 190, Houston, TX 77019
(346) 506-1294
(346) 506-1294

Bludorn

807 Taft St, Houston, TX 77019

Should you have post-dinner plans, Bludorn’s nitro espresso martini will give you that late night boost you need. The drink is made with vodka, coffee, coffee liqueur, and a house-made Amaro blend, and tastes even better with the restaurant’s famed baked Alaska.

807 Taft St, Houston, TX 77019
(713) 999-0146
(713) 999-0146

Brasserie 19

1962 W Gray St, Houston, TX 77019

The St. George Martini is Brasserie 19’s version of the espresso martini, and it’s not uncommon to see the popular cocktail on plenty of table tops throughout the restaurant on any given day. Made with Grey Goose vodka, espresso, Licor 43, St. George espresso liqueur, and a garnish of espresso beans, it is a solid choice before, during, or after your meal.

1962 W Gray St, Houston, TX 77019
(713) 524-1919
(713) 524-1919

Riel

1927 Fairview St, Houston, TX 77019

Riel take the espresso martini trend to the next level with its unique frozen iteration. The frozen espresso martini is built with vodka, Mr. Black coffee liqueur, Frangelico liqueur, and evaporated milk, resulting in a creamy and decadent libation.

1927 Fairview St, Houston, TX 77019
(832) 831-9109
(832) 831-9109
A glass with a handle revealing a frozen espresso martini with a black straw at the Riel bar.
Riel offers a frozen espresso martini.
Riel

Brasil

Brasil, 2604 Dunlavy St, Houston, TX 77006

Brasil has two espresso martinis on its menu to choose from, each made with a different spirit. The classic pairs vodka with espresso, Mr. Black cold brew liqueur, and simple syrup, and is priced at $10. The speciality is more of a splurge at $16, and incorporates Ilegal reposado mezcal, espresso, Gifford vanilla liqueur, and chocolate bitters.

Brasil, 2604 Dunlavy St, Houston, TX 77006
(713) 528-1993
(713) 528-1993
An espresso martini garnished with espresso beans pictured outside on the patio at Brasil.
Brasil offers espresso martinis made with vodka or mezcal.
Brasil

Wild

1609 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX 77006

This coffee bar and dispensary has no shortage of hot and iced caffeinated beverages to get you through the morning, but should the day call for something stronger, opt for Wild’s espresso martini. Each cocktail is made with a freshly pulled double shot of Wild espresso and combined with vodka, Liquor 43, Irish cream, house-made coffee syrup, and ocean tincture.

1609 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX 77006
(832) 582-7641
(832) 582-7641
An espresso martini garnished with espresso beans on a window sill.
Wild’s espresso martini is made with a double shot of espresso.
Wild

Double Trouble Caffeine & Cocktails

3622 Main St Suite D, Houston, TX 77002

Part coffee house, part cocktail bar, Double Trouble has a variety of spiked coffees, cocktails, and martinis to choose from. For something different, try the carajillo espresso martini, shaken with cognac, Licor 43, and a double shot of espresso using Greenway Coffee’s roast.

3622 Main St Suite D, Houston, TX 77002

Gratify

5212 Morningside Dr, Houston, TX 77005

Gratify’s espresso martini is a favorite during its buzzy weekend brunch, but rest assured the espresso cocktail is offered all day. Simply combining vodka, espresso, and coffee liqueur, the drink is best paired with one of Gratify’s indulgent dessert offerings, like bread pudding or date cake.

5212 Morningside Dr, Houston, TX 77005
(713) 524-7865
(713) 524-7865

Related Maps