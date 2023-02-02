13 Restaurants and Bars Serving Excellent Espresso Martinis

The nutty bitterness of espresso combined with vodka and sweet dessert liqueur, resulting in a well-balanced espresso martini, proves to be a winning combination time and time again. Whether it be during weekend brunch, a boozy lunch, or a late night of bar hopping, the caffeinated cocktail is a tasty and uplifting choice when you need a slight pick-me-up. And, it can double as dessert as a bonus.

Unfortunately, espresso martinis don’t grace all cocktail menus. It’s not uncommon that a restaurant or bar lacks access to an espresso machine or the liqueurs needed to craft one up at a moment’s notice. So, staying in the know of who’s got ‘em is important. In Houston, there are restaurants and bars that serve espresso martinis up the classic way, and others who put their own twist on them by swapping out the vodka for a different spirit or incorporating a mix of different liqueurs.

From trusted coffee shops and casual neighborhood gems to upscale restaurants, here are 13 places to find excellent espresso martinis.