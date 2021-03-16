15 Farmers Markets to Explore in Houston

Houston’s farmers markets have long been a place to peruse the bountiful offerings brought forth from nearby farms. With dedicated stalls showcasing colorful fruits and vegetables, country eggs, local honey, fresh baked bread, homemade condiments and jams, and even pet foods, the markets serve as a welcome alternative to the city’s big chain grocers. With new vendors joining the bunch on a regular basis, lauded chefs serving up hard-to-resist prepared meals, and full-service restaurants popping up onsite, there are plenty of reasons to keep up with the goings on at these worthy markets.

Skip the supermarket next time your fridge or pantry are looking bare, and head to one of these essential farmers markets, spread far and wide across the greater Houston area.