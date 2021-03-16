 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
A bountiful stall filled with fruits and vegetables.
With a fresh, new look and a slew of restaurant openings, there are plenty of reasons to visit the Houston Farmer’s Market.
Christina Autry/EHOU

15 Farmers Markets to Explore in Houston

From fresh produce, eggs, and prepared meals to pet goods and supplies, shop ‘til you drop at these bountiful markets

by Lane Gillespie and Megha McSwain Updated
With a fresh, new look and a slew of restaurant openings, there are plenty of reasons to visit the Houston Farmer’s Market.
| Christina Autry/EHOU
by Lane Gillespie and Megha McSwain Updated

Houston’s farmers markets have long been a place to peruse the bountiful offerings brought forth from nearby farms. With dedicated stalls showcasing colorful fruits and vegetables, country eggs, local honey, fresh baked bread, homemade condiments and jams, and even pet foods, the markets serve as a welcome alternative to the city’s big chain grocers. With new vendors joining the bunch on a regular basis, lauded chefs serving up hard-to-resist prepared meals, and full-service restaurants popping up onsite, there are plenty of reasons to keep up with the goings on at these worthy markets.

Skip the supermarket next time your fridge or pantry are looking bare, and head to one of these essential farmers markets, spread far and wide across the greater Houston area.

The Woodlands Farmers' Market

Every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. (or until noon during the summer), the Woodlands Farmers Market features local vendors showcasing fruits and vegetables, artisan goods, health products, and prepared foods within the Grogan Mill Center. Find goodies from Breezy Hill Sustainable Farms, Whitman Farm and Gold Ring Wagyu, among others. As far as on-site snacking is concerned, the market hosts a food truck every week. 

7 Switchbud Pl, The Woodlands, TX 77380
(713) 419-3388
(713) 419-3388

Tomball Farmers Market

The Tomball Farmers Market in Old Town Tomball showcases bounty from over 65 vendors from around town, including exotic meats from Katerra Exotics, produce from Rain Song Farm, and filled croissants and other fresh baked goods from Manzioni Italian Bakery. The market is open every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., but also offers Sunset Markets for weekend workers who want to stock up on fresh ingredients.

205 W Main St, Tomball, TX 77375
(832) 422-5669
(832) 422-5669

Kingwood Farmers Market

The Kingwood Farmers Market, located within Town Center Park, is open every Thursday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., with a Sunday pop-up once a month from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Check out meat and eggs staples from Walden Eggs or Law Cattle Ranch, and international treats from the British Bake Shop or Filipino Eats.

2814 E Town Center Cir, Kingwood, TX 77339
(346) 600-3830
(346) 600-3830

The Houston Farmers Market

This sprawling, decades-old open-air market saw a huge refresh in 2021. Longtime farmers like Digna Bonilla Produce and Allied Produce still sell fresh fruits, vegetables and spices, but the new space has made way for popular Houston restaurants to move in as well. Places like Underbelly Hospitality’s Wild Oats and Underbelly Burger are open, and a new outpost of Henderson & Kane is coming soon. You can also check out new retailers like RC Ranch Texas Craft Meats, as well as live entertainment and food trucks. Hectic schedule? This market is open daily from 6 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

2520 Airline Dr, Houston, TX 77009
(713) 862-8866
(713) 862-8866

Eleanora's Market

This Heights-area market, set up in the Cavatore Italian Restaurant lot, pops up every Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. With more than 30 vendors, it’s a one stop shop for produce, meats and cheeses from vendors like Spring Hill Farms and Gundermann Acres, fresh and dried mushrooms from TKF Mushrooms, and baked goods from Harris and Essex.

2120 Ella Blvd, Houston, TX 77008
(713) 869-6622
(713) 869-6622
Jars of pickled jalapeños and carrots for sale at a farmer’s market
Pickled jalapeños from Clawtel Ranch
Clawtel Ranch/Facebook

Heights Mercantile

Heights Mercantile is an all-around destination for dining and retail, but it hosts a farmers market during the second and fourth Sunday of the month from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Shoppers can expect locally-grown and made goods, like garlic from Texas Black Gold Garlic or vegan yogurt from Acajú Yogurt, and enjoy live music as they shop.

714 Yale St, Houston, TX 77007
(713) 783-4444
(713) 783-4444

Memorial Villages Farmers Market

It’s always a family affair at the (pet-friendly) Memorial Villages Farmers Market, where on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., visitors can enjoy live music while shopping small at vendors like Johnson’s Backyard Garden and Plant It Forward.

10840 Beinhorn Rd, Houston, TX 77024
(832) 659-7070
(832) 659-7070

Westchase District Farmers Market

For when weekends are all booked up, there is the Westchase District Farmers Market, which happens every Thursday afternoon from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Find raw honey and hot sauce, plus a selection of seasonal produce from Peas Farm in Conroe and meats from Hibiscus Hill Farm & Ranch in Waller.

10503 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX 77042
(713) 780-9434
(713) 780-9434

Urban Harvest Farmers Market

From 8 a.m. to noon every Saturday, rain or shine, the Urban Harvest Farmers Market hosts vendors of all kinds showcasing the bounty of the season. Score seasonal from Wood Duck Farm, freshly baked breads from Cake and Bacon, eggs from Three Sister Farms, and so much more. Thanks to on-site eateries like El Topo, Street to Kitchen, and Dumpling Haus, there’s plenty of prepared food to snack on while shopping. 

2752 Buffalo Speedway, Houston, TX 77027
(713) 880-5540
(713) 880-5540

Rice Village Farmers Market

The Rice Village Farmers Market pops up at the shopping district on the first and third Sundays of each month from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., with a lengthy list of local favorites for shopping and dining. Power up with a juice or smoothie from Cranky Carrot Juice Co. while shopping produce from Plant It Forward or Verdegreens, and pick up fresh-baked bread from MMH Provisions and specialty coffees from District Roasters.

University Place, Houston, TX 77005
(713) 369-5228
(713) 369-5228
People shopping for produce at a farmer’s market booth.
Shoppers perusing the fresh bounty at Rice Village Farmer’s Market.
Rice Village Farmer’s Market/Facebook

East End Farmers Market

Instead of popping up in a parking lot or park, the East End Farmers Market is located on the Navigation Esplanade, a large, grassy median in front of The Original Ninfa’s on Navigation. The market offers produce, meat and dairy, handcrafted meals, and goods every Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

2800 Navigation Blvd, Houston, TX 77003
(713) 928-9916
(713) 928-9916

Azteca Farmers Market

Azteca Farmers Market, held every day from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., serves as a huge hub for vendors offering Latin American food, artisan crafts, and other goods. Besides fresh produce, the market has prepared foods, like taco plates and soups, as well as a range of snacks like fruit, popcorn, and street corn.

7710 Lyons Ave, Houston, TX 77020
(346) 802-5279
(346) 802-5279

Fulshear Farmers Market

From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays, the Fulshear Farmers Market spotlights food and other products sourced from within a 200-mile radius of the city. There’s a lot to explore here, ranging from Ole Boy Brazos Bottom Farm’s organic produce and free-range eggs to decadent baked goods from Mrs. Richardson’s Kitchen.

9035 Bois D'Arc Ln, Fulshear, TX 77441
(713) 703-4129
(713) 703-4129

Braeswood Farmers Market

The Braeswood Farmers Market is open on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and boasts more than 50 vendors. Find local honey, pasture-raised eggs, and fruits and veggies from Atkinson’s Farms. There’s also vendors slinging tons of savory eats, like pad Thai at Blue Orange World Cuisine and indulgent seafood paella via Avila Flavors and Experiences. 

10425 Hillcroft Ave, Houston, TX 77096
(713) 320-5588
(713) 320-5588

Farmers Market at Imperial

Sugar Land shoppers can stop by the Farmers Market at Imperial on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and find homemade salsa and jam from Brenham Kitchens or a treat for your dog at Bones on the Go, and other vendors. Check out their artisan vendors, too, who sell a wide range of handmade goods other than food, like bath bombs, lip balm and crocheted gifts.

234 Matlage Way, Sugar Land, TX 77478
(281) 677-7996
(281) 677-7996

Related Maps