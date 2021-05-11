 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Tacos Tierra Caliente’s juicy barbacoa tacos are filled with diced onions and cilantro.
Houston’s food truck scene is something to marvel at.
Marco Torres

15 Must-Try Houston Food Trucks

A guide to the H-Town’s best mobile eateries, slinging top-notch tacos, spicy fried chicken, and so much more

by Sean Hekmat and Megha McSwain
Houston's food truck scene is something to marvel at.
| Marco Torres
by Sean Hekmat and Megha McSwain

In a city as sprawling and widespread as Houston, it’s possible to grab a delicious meal in any neighborhood, and true Houstonians know that some of the best eats in the city aren’t limited to brick-and-mortar establishments. They can also be found on wheels.

From gooey, robust brunch-inspired sandwiches and birria tacos, to vegan barbecue, Houston’s food truck scene is bigger and more diverse than ever. Here are just 15 food trucks offering some of the best eats in the city.

This list has been updated to remove The Waffle Bus, the now-closed Eastie Boys, Main Chick, Coreanos, and Twisted Grilled Cheese. Enjoy newer additions, including Brunch Bus, Yummy’s Hot Chicken, Dripped Birria, BunSlut, Soul Good, Stick Talk Cajun-Hibachi, Houston Sauce Pit, and Mingo’s Latin Kitchen.

Don’t see your favorite food truck on the list? Shout it out in the comments.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

Tasty Arepa

Columbian and Venezuelan street snacks can be found at this good ol’ Washington Avenue standby. In addition to arepas and cheesy tequeños, there are hearty finds like the choriperro, a plate of Columbian chorizo, queso blanco, chicharrones, and more. Be sure to be on the lookout for their arepa of the month, an ever-changing rotation of arepas with fillings from fried plantains to Venezuelan hand cheese. Tasty Arepa also has a new location in Richmond.

5002 Washington Ave, Houston, TX 77007
(832) 757-9066
(832) 757-9066

Brunch Bus

Marrying soul food with brunch specialties, this food truck features hearty dishes such as chicken and waffles, honey biscuits, and grits. You can’t go wrong with any of its “brunch” entrees, which include the  Bayou, fried chicken topped with a red velvet waffle, and the  Bourbon, a heaping portion of fried catfish and crawfish etouffee over grits.

1011 McGowen St, Houston, TX 77002

Yummy's Hot Chicken

Yummy’s brings a Middle Eastern flair to the hot chicken craze with its golden, crispy, fried Syrian chicken with a spice that’s perfectly balanced. Diners keep coming back for its sandwiches, loaded fries, and chicken plates. Even better, this halal truck is expanding its offerings with new locations opening soon.

1001 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX 77006
(832) 290-0602
(832) 290-0602

Rollin Phatties

As its name suggests, parathas — traditional South Asian flatbreads — are rolled with spicy meat fillings to make “phatties”, but there are also rice platters and quesadillas, too. Too hot to handle? Put the fire out with a Nutella dessert phattie. Though it has two locations, including a stall at the Post, the Conroe truck is known for its famed Wake and Bake breakfast menu that offers delicious egg and bacon-focused paranthas.

1731 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX 77098
(832) 363-9736
(832) 363-9736

Tacos Tierra Caliente

There are more than a few destinations to get your taco fix in town, but Tacos Tierra Caliente, the taco truck permanently situated outside of West Alabama Ice House, ranks at the top of the list. Tortillas are piled high with your choice of meat — there is chicken, barbacoa, and lengua (beef tongue). Insider tip: this truck accepts cash only.

2003 W Alabama St, Houston, TX 77098
(713) 584-9359
(713) 584-9359

Dripped Birria

It’s no surprise that birria has been all the craze the past few years, which is why this food truck has expanded to three different locations in Montrose, Spring, and the Galleria Food Truck Park. The truck is the perfect place to slurp and crunch, with must-try quesabirria tacos and quesadillas that come with consommé perfect for dipping and sipping.

2829 Chimney Rock Rd, Houston, TX 77056
(832) 716-7102
(832) 716-7102

Copy Link

Houston has no shortage of smash burgers, and this truck proves why it’s all the rage. With a slew of patty melts and festive milkshakes, like the Fruity Pebbles, it’s the perfect place to be when feeling indulgent. Check out its two other locations at 1731 Westheimer Rd and 3675 FM-1960 E in the Cypress area.

2829 Chimney Rock Rd, Houston, TX 77056
(832) 349-5822
(832) 349-5822

Soul Good

It’s all good at this aptly named soul food truck, which constantly churns out combo plates of down-home comfort food classics like jerk chicken, red beans and rice, and fried catfish, plus delectable sides like mac and cheese and cornbread. The Chimney Rock location is open noon to 8 p.m. (or sellout), Wednesday through Sunday, whereas the Pearland location (12568 Broadway, Suite 190) is open Tuesday through Sunday. Check their Instagram for updates.

2829 Chimney Rock Rd, Houston, TX 77056

Stick Talk Cajun-Hibachi

A display of Houston’s unique blend of cultures, Stick Talk fuses together Japanese hibachi and Cajun cuisine Stick Talk serves up combo plates of shrimp, crawfish, lobster, rib-eye, and chicken with fried rice and veggies. Its sauces are the cherry on top of every bowl, with creamy additions like its housemade yum yum sauce and sweet heat that packs a serious punch. Bonus: Stick is open late on weekends until 3 a.m.

5819 Richmond Ave., Houston, TX 77057
(832) 581-2073
(832) 581-2073

Houston Sauce Pit (Food Truck)

Vegans rejoice at this truck that harnesses Houston flavors with meatless barbecue options like its “veef brisket” and smoked jackfruit centered-entrees. The loaded Beyond Meat brisket mac and cheese, elote, and smoked “wangs” are crowd-pleasers here.

4906 Almeda Rd, Houston, TX 77004

Oh My Gogi

At Oh My Gogi!, food truck finds like tacos, sandwiches, and quesadillas are influenced by Mexican and Korean flavors. Have a kimchi stir-fry melt on Texas toast and add on sriracha sauce or a fried egg, or try the OMG! fries, topped with bulgogi, spicy mayo, onions, and cilantro. The Rice Village location is open until 3 a.m. on weekends, and a second truck can be found at various events throughout the city (Check their Facebook for more info).

2504 Amherst St, Houston, TX 77005
(832) 509-5999
(832) 509-5999

El Topo

Before opening its permanent location in West U, El Topo was a famed food truck that continues to make appearances at the Urban Harvest Downtown and Eastside Markets on Wednesdays and Saturdays. After perusing the market’s many stalls, stop by for their signature Houston taco, chock full of barbacoa with an epazote aioli, and get a side of their griddled street corn.

6119 Edloe St, West University Place, TX 77005
(832) 795-7251
(832) 795-7251

Tandoori Nite Dhaba

Inspired by the no-frills dhabas, or street-side restaurants, in India, Tandoori Nite offers visitors a number of fiery North Indian eats, including chicken tikka masala, goat korma, and tandoori rotis. Pull up a seat at the picnic table and indulge wholly.

7821 S Texas 6, Houston, TX 77083
(713) 852-7642
(713) 852-7642

Abu Omar Halal

With various trucks and restaurants in the region, Abu Omar offers all of the Middle Eastern street food temptations — and is 100 percent halal. Traditional wraps and bowls are packed with meat, tomatoes, tzatziki, tahini, or garlic sauce and there are additional options that stray from the norm, like the chicken tender wrap with cucumber pickles and cheese.

7500 Almeda Rd A, Houston, TX 77054
(346) 262-6149
(346) 262-6149

Mingo’s Latin Kitchen

This Tex-Mex food truck couples favorites across Latin cuisine, with features like empanadas, tacos, and sandwiches, like the Havana – its take on the traditional Cubano. More gringo offerings, like loaded fries, abound, whereas brisket fries showcase the Texas influence with a Latin kick as it is loaded with cotija cheese, cilantro, and queso.

3320 E Broadway St, Pearland, TX 77581

Related Maps