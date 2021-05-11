15 Must-Try Houston Food Trucks

A guide to the H-Town’s best mobile eateries, slinging top-notch tacos, spicy fried chicken, and so much more

In a city as sprawling and widespread as Houston, it’s possible to grab a delicious meal in any neighborhood, and true Houstonians know that some of the best eats in the city aren’t limited to brick-and-mortar establishments. They can also be found on wheels.

From gooey, robust brunch-inspired sandwiches and birria tacos, to vegan barbecue, Houston’s food truck scene is bigger and more diverse than ever. Here are just 15 food trucks offering some of the best eats in the city.

This list has been updated to remove The Waffle Bus, the now-closed Eastie Boys, Main Chick, Coreanos, and Twisted Grilled Cheese. Enjoy newer additions, including Brunch Bus, Yummy’s Hot Chicken, Dripped Birria, BunSlut, Soul Good, Stick Talk Cajun-Hibachi, Houston Sauce Pit, and Mingo’s Latin Kitchen.

Don’t see your favorite food truck on the list? Shout it out in the comments.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.