Multiple large pieces of fried chicken topped with chopped herbs sit atop a bed of rice on a platter as a person peers into Al Aseel’s wood-fired oven.
Houston’s restaurants are serving up some diverse and exciting halal eats.
Arnea Williams

22 Best Halal Restaurants in Houston

Find halal Lebanese and Turkish pizzas, smoked brisket, birria tacos, kebabs, beef tagine, and much more

by Sean Hekmat and Brittany Britto Garley
Houston’s restaurants are serving up some diverse and exciting halal eats.
| Arnea Williams
by Sean Hekmat and Brittany Britto Garley

With over 70,000 Muslims living in the region, the Houston area is home to the largest Islamic community in the South, which means there’s no shortage of great spots serving halal foods. The term “halal” itself translates to “permissible” in the Arabic language, and similar to kosher diets for the Jewish community, the halal diet adheres to Islamic standards, requiring meats (with the exception of pork) and other preparations to be religiously slaughtered.

As a city that celebrates its many communities, accessibility to cuisines, and a range of eating preferences, halal fare in Houston comes in delightfully diverse flavors, including South East Asian, Mexican fusion, Persian, Lebanese, Moroccan, Texas barbecue, and the list goes on. Here are just some of Houston’s best halal restaurants.

Is your favorite halal restaurant missing from this map? Shout it out in the comments.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

Tandoori Indian Cuisine

Per the restaurant’s namesake, tandoori-oven grilled meats and Indian staples such as the paneer shashlik are amongst the favorites at this modest Indian halal spot, but the menu is wide-ranging. Tandoori cooks up classics like curries, biryanis, and naans, and the pathia that exudes sweet and sour spices amongst bowls of jumbo shrimp. Try the rasgulla, a milk-based fried dough delicacy topped with sweet syrup that’s served at only a few places in town.

5200 Farm to Market 2920 #120, Spring, TX 77388
(281) 466-2678
(281) 466-2678

Tempura Halal Indo-Pak Grill (Antoine)

With three locations in the greater Houston area, this Indian and Pakistani staple has been churning out kebabs, and Asian-inspired fried tempura options to diners via their dining rooms, buffets, and mammoth party trays. Plentiful portions of kebabs ranging from chicken, lamb, fish, and beef may take the cake here, but be sure to try traditional Pakistani preparations of lesser-known dishes such as the beef haleem — a warm, stick-to-your-ribs, slow-cooked wheat porridge engulfed with chunks of beef, lentils, and aromatics.

12228 Antoine Dr b, Houston, TX 77066
(832) 446-3443
(832) 446-3443

Kabob Korner

With two locations in Houston and Katy, Kabob Korner prides itself on bringing together South Asian and Mediterranean flavors in entrees like its Bihari kebab that’s marinated in yogurt and papaya, and the kofta kebab, a more traditional Mediterranean grilled beef skewer. While the menu captures a good glimpse of cuisine from the greater Middle East, the South Asian-leaning flavors shine here through entrees like the chicken biryani to the lentil dal.

557 Mason Rd, Katy, TX 77450
(281) 769-1999
(281) 769-1999

ZOA Moroccan Kitchen

Inspired by chef Youssef Nafaa's upbringing in Morocco, Zoa celebrates street foods with an array of buildable sandwiches, salads, and breads from Morocco. Though diners can customize their experience, favorites include the Marrakech. Named after the vacation-hot spot, a sandwich or salad is loaded with beef tagine, and topped with confit onions, greens, sweet potato, pickled red onion cabbage, cinnamon raisin onion, and a spicy green sauce.

4710 Lillian St, Houston, TX 77007
(832) 516-8825
(832) 516-8825

Empire Turkish Grill

Transport yourself to the streets of Istanbul at this down-home dining room. Sample mixed grill kebab platters served with regional appetizer specialties such as red lentil soup or Turkish dumplings, and don’t forget the fresh labneh and cabbage rolls.

12448 Memorial Dr, Houston, TX 77024
(713) 827-7475
(713) 827-7475

Taco Fuego

With outposts at Post Houston, in Katy, and at the Galleria, this ever-popular taco truck marries Latin American flavors with halal standards and preparations. Birria tacos, enchiladas, empanadas, and a hearty consommé highlight the menu. Be sure to try their spin on ramen, taking the Japanese classic to another level with birria and pickled onions.

401 Franklin St Suite A, Houston, TX 77201

Yummy's Hot Chicken

Nashville meets Damascus at this popular food truck. Get the Syrian hot chicken or one of the chicken tender platters and don’t skimp on the “Yummy” sauce, the food truck’s namesake curry sauce. All options can be ordered as sandwiches or with fries.

1001 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX 77006
(832) 290-0602
(832) 290-0602

LaPasha Lounge & Grill

For great ambiance, colorful plates, and late-night coffee and desserts head to LaPasha. Entrees such as the chicken tawook or lamb shank are favorites, but the bevy of dessert and breakfast-for-dinner options such as the pistachio waffles are the real stars here. Traditional Turkish and Saudi coffee pots adorn tables as this hotspot keeps the food, sweets, and hookah going during their late night hours.

2475 S Kirkwood Rd, Houston, TX 77077
(832) 770-9238
(832) 770-9238

The Peri Peri Factory

South African and Portuguese flavors come alive at this spot that specializes in peri-peri chicken. Whether grilled or fried, in a bowl, a sandwich, or wrap, you can get your peri-peri chicken with all the fix-ins any way you would like. Be sure to check out their variety of spice-driven hot sauces as well.

6375 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX 77057
(832) 740-4922
(832) 740-4922

Cafe Caspian

Warm flatbreads and classic preparations of Persian classics are at the forefront of this elegant Westheimer cafe and grill. Pair juicy Koobideh kebabs alongside an array of different kinds of Persian rice, such as the date and lentil-filled Addas polo. Be sure to order the Kuku Sabzi to start, an herbaceous egg frittata dish served throughout Iran.

12126 Westheimer Rd # 100, Houston, TX 77077
(281) 493-4000
(281) 493-4000

Nazif’s

Transport your taste buds to the streets of Istanbul with generous heaps of Turkish-style grilled kebabs such as the shashlik or lokum (filet mignon) at this Turkish hotspot. Don’t miss the variety of different pides offered here. Essentially a “Turkish pizza,” pides are savory grilled bread stuffed with cheese and toppings such as Turkish sausage or spinach (other options available as well). The Baklava is also some of the best in town and provides a great cap to a meal here.

8821 Westheimer Rd #109, Houston, TX 77063
(713) 977-4476
(713) 977-4476

Hayat Cafe

With live music, hookahs, and late hours on weekends, Hayat is not only a great place to chow down on fire-grilled kebabs and shawarma, but also is home to a lively, bustling vibe. Small groups will savor the salt-baked lamb shoulder or chicken. Save room for dessert as the house special Kenafe, a traditional sweet phyllo cheese pastry steals the show.

9099 Westheimer Rd STE M, Houston, TX 77063
(832) 426-4756
(832) 426-4756

Kasra Persian Grill

One of Houston’s premier Persian restaurants, this Westheimer destination is home to some of the city’s best kebabs and Persian specialties. Order the kashke bademjan, a warm eggplant dip, and be sure to try one of its various stews and rice dishes such as the zereshk polo, barberry rice that pairs well with generous skewers of filet mignon, beef, ground chicken, and lamb kebabs.

9741 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX 77042
(713) 975-1810
(713) 975-1810

Chuckwagon BBQ & Burgers

Finding halal options in the vast cornucopia of the Houston barbecue scene can be difficult. Luckily, Chuckwagon BBQ & Burgers in Katy offers their signature brisket, smoked chicken, burnt ends, beef ribs, and hot links in halal formats daily. The burnt ends are only available Fridays and the “Dino” beef ribs on weekends. Both are excellent options along with their other juicy smoked platters.

4031 FM 1463 #50, Katy, TX 77494
(281) 394-7784
(281) 394-7784

Cedars Bakery

Let your nose lead you into this Lebanese bakery and Houston staple, where bread and manakish, or flatbreads, are baked fresh daily, and often topped with your choice of zaatar — a combination of spices like thyme and oil — akkawi cheese, beef, and so much more. Cedars opens at 7:30 a.m., so if a breakfast craving comes early, don’t be shy.

8619 Richmond Ave. A, Houston, TX 77063
(713) 706-4141
(713) 706-4141

Al Aseel Grill and Cafe

Most are familiar with the Nashville or Korean iterations, but Al Aseel’s Palestinian own riff on fried chicken deserves recognition of its own.  This unassuming Richmond strip mall joint serves halal fried chicken that is crisped to golden perfection, drizzled with zaatar, and plated with a side of yellow rice, and a cucumber and tomato salad. Equally solid is the grilled chicken here or the other numerous Palestinean dishes here.

8619 Richmond Ave., Houston, TX 77063
(713) 787-0400
(713) 787-0400

Twisted Turban

Comfort food classics such as burgers, nachos, and patty melts get an Indian twist at this casual joint in Sugar Land. South Asian flavors make colorful fusion mashups in the brisket-laden Turban Burger, complemented by a mango slaw, and the pomegranate yogurt chutney in the Texas Chalupa Chaat.

1755, 2838 S Texas 6 ste b, Houston, TX 77082
(281) 372-8194
(281) 372-8194

Bijan

For an authentic Persian experience beyond just great kebabs, head to Bijan. Get the crispy tahdig, a crunchy rice side with their Lamb Soltani kabob. The Bijan Special —  a chicken and filet mignon kebab sampler plated with Persian sour cherry and cranberry rice — is a favorite amongst diners.

5922 Hillcroft St, Houston, TX 77036
(832) 242-1500
(832) 242-1500

Pasha Turkish Restaurant

For almost two decades, Pasha has been the go-to spot for Houstonians looking for traditional Turkish eats. Sample the restaurant’s kebabs with their mixed grill platter of doner, Adana, and shish kebabs, and dive into its hearty guvec meat stew, manti or Turkish ravioli, and the variety of pides, also known as “Turkish pizzas.” Insider tip: Pair your meal with glasses of Ayran, a homemade fizzy yogurt drink.

2325 University Blvd, Houston, TX 77005
(713) 592-0020
(713) 592-0020

M&M Grill

At this no-frills staple, Tex-Mex and Mediterranean cuisine merge, translating into piping hot fajitas, loaded cheeseburgers, shawarma plates, and falafel sandwiches.

6921 Almeda Rd, Houston, TX 77021
(713) 747-8226
(713) 747-8226

Aga's Restaurant & Catering

Indian and Pakistani flavors are brought to life at Aga’s, where diners can expect bubbling bowls of goat or chicken curries alongside mains such as butter chicken, tikka masala, and goat chops. The menu is extensive as options range from street food, or chaat, such as the mithai kulfi to various biryanis and kebabs. Order the BBQ mixed grill sampler to get a good snapshot of the spice-driven flavors.

11842 Wilcrest Dr, Houston, TX 77031
(832) 786-8000
(832) 786-8000

What the Philly (Food Truck)

For Texas-sized Philly cheesesteaks head to this Sugar Land food cart. Go with the classic OG Philly or opt for the Texan, a gargantuan footlong cheesesteak delicacy. The waffle fries are crisp and golden, and desserts like the funnel cake fries remind you that while the cheesesteaks are very Philly, you’re still in good ol’ Texas.

11910 S Texas 6, Sugar Land, TX 77498
(346) 758-9435
(346) 758-9435

