22 Best Halal Restaurants in Houston

With over 70,000 Muslims living in the region, the Houston area is home to the largest Islamic community in the South, which means there’s no shortage of great spots serving halal foods. The term “halal” itself translates to “permissible” in the Arabic language, and similar to kosher diets for the Jewish community, the halal diet adheres to Islamic standards, requiring meats (with the exception of pork) and other preparations to be religiously slaughtered.

As a city that celebrates its many communities, accessibility to cuisines, and a range of eating preferences, halal fare in Houston comes in delightfully diverse flavors, including South East Asian, Mexican fusion, Persian, Lebanese, Moroccan, Texas barbecue, and the list goes on. Here are just some of Houston’s best halal restaurants.

Is your favorite halal restaurant missing from this map? Shout it out in the comments.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.