Houston’s 12 Essential Hangover Cures

After an epic night of drinking, fight off that nasty headache with cheesy smash burgers, breakfast burritos, and an English breakfast

Great nights can, unfortunately, come with even greater hangovers. Whether you’ve got a case of the spins, a headache, an upset tummy, or a deadly combination of the three, a stack of fluffy pancakes; a bacon, egg, and cheese bagel; or Red Lion Pub’s Full English breakfast might just be the thing you need to soothe your body and soul.

While that last shot of tequila might not have been the best idea, a meal at any of these 12 spots would be an excellent choice to help ease that hangover.

Is your favorite hangover cure missing from this map? Shout it out in the comments.