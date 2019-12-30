 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
More Maps

12 Essential Chinese Restaurants in Houston

Where to Dine on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day in Houston

18 Essential Houston Cocktail Bars

More in Houston See more maps
A spread of fried catfish, fried shrimp, jalapeños, egg rolls, hush puppies, greens, and a biscuit from Frenchy’s.
Frenchy’s Chicken is easily one of Houston’s best hangover helpers.
Arnea Williams

Houston’s 12 Essential Hangover Cures

After an epic night of drinking, fight off that nasty headache with cheesy smash burgers, breakfast burritos, and an English breakfast

by Katie Holtman Updated
View as Map
Frenchy’s Chicken is easily one of Houston’s best hangover helpers.
| Arnea Williams
by Katie Holtman Updated

Great nights can, unfortunately, come with even greater hangovers. Whether you’ve got a case of the spins, a headache, an upset tummy, or a deadly combination of the three, a stack of fluffy pancakes; a bacon, egg, and cheese bagel; or Red Lion Pub’s Full English breakfast might just be the thing you need to soothe your body and soul.

While that last shot of tequila might not have been the best idea, a meal at any of these 12 spots would be an excellent choice to help ease that hangover.

Is your favorite hangover cure missing from this map? Shout it out in the comments.

Read More

Teotihuacan Mexican Cafe

Copy Link

Tex-Mex breakfast is a divine gift. Salty, savory meats, fluffy eggs, spicy salsas, and tasty tortillas all punch above their weight when it comes to fighting a hangover. Try the hearty huevos con chuletas, eggs made to order, and pork chops with beans, potatoes, and tortillas for the ultimate hangover plate.

1511 Airline Dr, Houston, TX 77009
(713) 426-4420
(713) 426-4420

Also featured in:

Cantina Barba

Copy Link

Cantina Barba’s desayuno burrito was made for times like these. Chorizo or bacon with fluffy scrambled egg, fries, beans, and avocado wrapped in a homemade flour tortilla – it’s what you need and it’s what you deserve. Feeling brave? Have a little hair of the dog with a michelada featuring your favorite Mexican lager.

3701 N Main St, Houston, TX 77009

Also featured in:

Better Luck Tomorrow

Copy Link

A classic diner pancake is no match for BLT’s griddled pancakes with streusel, cream cheese, and pickled berries. Let all your hungover woes fade away when these fluffy flapjacks soak up all of last night’s indiscretions.

544 Yale St, Houston, TX 77007
(713) 802-0845
(713) 802-0845

Also featured in:

Burger Bodega

Copy Link

Houston’s newest smash burger will keep things spicy, tasty and just the right amount of greasy. Opt for the chopped cheese or the famous smash burger-double with American cheese, grilled onions, housemade pickles, and bodega sauce, and get a side of loaded fries for good measure. Take a Vietnamese coffee milkshake to-go to keep in the freezer for later. You will thank yourself.

4520 Washington Ave, Houston, TX 77007
(346) 293-8909
(346) 293-8909
Abbas Dhanani holds up two smash burgers at Burger Bodega.
A juicy burger or chopped cheese for Burger Bodega is another resolution.
Michael Ma

Also featured in:

Lankford's Grocery & Market

Copy Link

This bygone-era burger joint has withstood the test of time by keeping things tasty and traditional. While Lankford Grocery’s menu is full of hangover cures, the Grim Burger — an old-fashioned hamburger patty piled with creamy mac and cheese, jalapeno bacon, and an egg—definitely does the trick.  

88 Dennis St, Houston, TX 77006
(713) 522-9555
(713) 522-9555

Also featured in:

Rudyard's

Copy Link

Rudy’s Detroit-style “Majickal Squares” are just that: magical. The Black Gold chicken pizza with chicken, its sweet and tangy Black Gold barbecue sauce, brick cheese, chives, and hot honey will be sure to bring you back to life.

2010 Waugh Dr, Houston, TX 77006
(713) 521-0521
(713) 521-0521

Also featured in:

The Hot Bagel Shop

Copy Link

Carbs are here to save the day, and what better way to soak up any excess booze than with bacon, egg, and cheese on a toasted Everything bagel? If lox is more your speed, try the smoked salmon sandwich with a generous serving of its house-made chive cream cheese.

2015 S Shepherd Dr #900, Houston, TX 77019
(713) 520-0340
(713) 520-0340

Also featured in:

La Guadalupana

Copy Link

Soup, an often overlooked hangover cure, is kind to the tummy and soothing to the soul. La Guadalupana’s pozole, a pork and hominy soup, is the ideal way to slowly re-enter your body after a night out on the town. Don’t forget to pick up some flour tortillas for dipping and a cup of its famous cinnamon coffee.

2109 Dunlavy St, Houston, TX 77006
(713) 522-2301
(713) 522-2301

Also featured in:

Red Lion British Pub

Copy Link

One of Houston’s favorite pubs serves up a classic Full English breakfast all day Saturday and Sunday that comes with link sausage (also known as a banger), black pudding, Irish bacon, Heinz baked beans, grilled tomatoes, sauteed mushrooms, sunny side up eggs, and toast. It’s a heavenly plate that will save you from at least some of your sins with its salty and savory delights.

2316 S Shepherd Dr, Houston, TX 77019
(281) 888-3599
(281) 888-3599

Also featured in:

Pho Saigon

Copy Link

If a greasy plate of carbs feels a little too advantageous, a steamy bowl of broth and noodles is a surefire way to ease any pain. Pho bo — a hearty beef broth with rice noodles and your choice of meats, topped with fresh herbs — is the perfect accompaniment to a lazy day of recovery.

2808 Milam St D, Houston, TX 77006
(713) 524-3734
(713) 524-3734

Also featured in:

The Buffalo Grille

Copy Link

Sometimes you need a classic Tex-Mex breakfast, and Buffalo Grille is here to meet all your needs. Order eggs any way you like as long as they come with the grille’s silky refried beans and its thick peppered bacon.

4080 Bissonnet St, Houston, TX 77005
(713) 661-3663
(713) 661-3663

Also featured in:

Frenchy's Chicken

Copy Link

It’s quick, it’s legendary, and it’s here for you in your time of need. Frenchy’s Louisiana-style fried chicken is seasoned to perfection and so crispy it could bring a tear to your eyes following a brutal night of drinking. Cajun sides like gumbo, dirty rice, and biscuits are the perfect supplements for your hungover feast.

4646 Scott St, Houston, TX 77004
(713) 748-2233
(713) 748-2233

Golden Dim Sum

Copy Link

Maybe you spent a little too much money on drinks last night but that doesn’t mean you don’t deserve a quality hangover cure. Golden’s affordable and authentic dumplings like pork shu mai or brothy xiao long bao will allow you to scarf down as many as medically necessary without breaking the bank.

10600 Bellaire Blvd, Houston, TX 77072
(281) 495-1688
(281) 495-1688
a hand with chopsticks picks up a dumpling from a tray, atop a table at Golden Dim Sum that’s filled with dumplings, bread, and fried goodies.
Dumplings from Golden Dim Sum can help soak up the liquor.
Mai Pham

Also featured in:

More in Maps

© 2022 Vox Media, Inc. All rights reserved.
Link copied to the clipboard.

Teotihuacan Mexican Cafe

1511 Airline Dr, Houston, TX 77009

Tex-Mex breakfast is a divine gift. Salty, savory meats, fluffy eggs, spicy salsas, and tasty tortillas all punch above their weight when it comes to fighting a hangover. Try the hearty huevos con chuletas, eggs made to order, and pork chops with beans, potatoes, and tortillas for the ultimate hangover plate.

1511 Airline Dr, Houston, TX 77009
(713) 426-4420
(713) 426-4420

Cantina Barba

3701 N Main St, Houston, TX 77009

Cantina Barba’s desayuno burrito was made for times like these. Chorizo or bacon with fluffy scrambled egg, fries, beans, and avocado wrapped in a homemade flour tortilla – it’s what you need and it’s what you deserve. Feeling brave? Have a little hair of the dog with a michelada featuring your favorite Mexican lager.

3701 N Main St, Houston, TX 77009

Better Luck Tomorrow

544 Yale St, Houston, TX 77007

A classic diner pancake is no match for BLT’s griddled pancakes with streusel, cream cheese, and pickled berries. Let all your hungover woes fade away when these fluffy flapjacks soak up all of last night’s indiscretions.

544 Yale St, Houston, TX 77007
(713) 802-0845
(713) 802-0845

Burger Bodega

4520 Washington Ave, Houston, TX 77007

Houston’s newest smash burger will keep things spicy, tasty and just the right amount of greasy. Opt for the chopped cheese or the famous smash burger-double with American cheese, grilled onions, housemade pickles, and bodega sauce, and get a side of loaded fries for good measure. Take a Vietnamese coffee milkshake to-go to keep in the freezer for later. You will thank yourself.

4520 Washington Ave, Houston, TX 77007
(346) 293-8909
(346) 293-8909
Abbas Dhanani holds up two smash burgers at Burger Bodega.
A juicy burger or chopped cheese for Burger Bodega is another resolution.
Michael Ma

Lankford's Grocery & Market

88 Dennis St, Houston, TX 77006

This bygone-era burger joint has withstood the test of time by keeping things tasty and traditional. While Lankford Grocery’s menu is full of hangover cures, the Grim Burger — an old-fashioned hamburger patty piled with creamy mac and cheese, jalapeno bacon, and an egg—definitely does the trick.  

88 Dennis St, Houston, TX 77006
(713) 522-9555
(713) 522-9555

Rudyard's

2010 Waugh Dr, Houston, TX 77006

Rudy’s Detroit-style “Majickal Squares” are just that: magical. The Black Gold chicken pizza with chicken, its sweet and tangy Black Gold barbecue sauce, brick cheese, chives, and hot honey will be sure to bring you back to life.

2010 Waugh Dr, Houston, TX 77006
(713) 521-0521
(713) 521-0521

The Hot Bagel Shop

2015 S Shepherd Dr #900, Houston, TX 77019

Carbs are here to save the day, and what better way to soak up any excess booze than with bacon, egg, and cheese on a toasted Everything bagel? If lox is more your speed, try the smoked salmon sandwich with a generous serving of its house-made chive cream cheese.

2015 S Shepherd Dr #900, Houston, TX 77019
(713) 520-0340
(713) 520-0340

La Guadalupana

2109 Dunlavy St, Houston, TX 77006

Soup, an often overlooked hangover cure, is kind to the tummy and soothing to the soul. La Guadalupana’s pozole, a pork and hominy soup, is the ideal way to slowly re-enter your body after a night out on the town. Don’t forget to pick up some flour tortillas for dipping and a cup of its famous cinnamon coffee.

2109 Dunlavy St, Houston, TX 77006
(713) 522-2301
(713) 522-2301

Red Lion British Pub

2316 S Shepherd Dr, Houston, TX 77019

One of Houston’s favorite pubs serves up a classic Full English breakfast all day Saturday and Sunday that comes with link sausage (also known as a banger), black pudding, Irish bacon, Heinz baked beans, grilled tomatoes, sauteed mushrooms, sunny side up eggs, and toast. It’s a heavenly plate that will save you from at least some of your sins with its salty and savory delights.

2316 S Shepherd Dr, Houston, TX 77019
(281) 888-3599
(281) 888-3599

Pho Saigon

2808 Milam St D, Houston, TX 77006

If a greasy plate of carbs feels a little too advantageous, a steamy bowl of broth and noodles is a surefire way to ease any pain. Pho bo — a hearty beef broth with rice noodles and your choice of meats, topped with fresh herbs — is the perfect accompaniment to a lazy day of recovery.

2808 Milam St D, Houston, TX 77006
(713) 524-3734
(713) 524-3734

The Buffalo Grille

4080 Bissonnet St, Houston, TX 77005

Sometimes you need a classic Tex-Mex breakfast, and Buffalo Grille is here to meet all your needs. Order eggs any way you like as long as they come with the grille’s silky refried beans and its thick peppered bacon.

4080 Bissonnet St, Houston, TX 77005
(713) 661-3663
(713) 661-3663

Frenchy's Chicken

4646 Scott St, Houston, TX 77004

It’s quick, it’s legendary, and it’s here for you in your time of need. Frenchy’s Louisiana-style fried chicken is seasoned to perfection and so crispy it could bring a tear to your eyes following a brutal night of drinking. Cajun sides like gumbo, dirty rice, and biscuits are the perfect supplements for your hungover feast.

4646 Scott St, Houston, TX 77004
(713) 748-2233
(713) 748-2233

Golden Dim Sum

10600 Bellaire Blvd, Houston, TX 77072

Maybe you spent a little too much money on drinks last night but that doesn’t mean you don’t deserve a quality hangover cure. Golden’s affordable and authentic dumplings like pork shu mai or brothy xiao long bao will allow you to scarf down as many as medically necessary without breaking the bank.

10600 Bellaire Blvd, Houston, TX 77072
(281) 495-1688
(281) 495-1688
a hand with chopsticks picks up a dumpling from a tray, atop a table at Golden Dim Sum that’s filled with dumplings, bread, and fried goodies.
Dumplings from Golden Dim Sum can help soak up the liquor.
Mai Pham

Related Maps