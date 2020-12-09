Where to Find the Best Hanukkah Eats in Houston

The festive season is in full swing, and for some, that means beginning Hanukkah preparations before the Thanksgiving feast has even hit the table. Thankfully, there are plenty of Houston restaurants offering all of the traditional comfort foods and desserts — from stacks of savory latkes and filled cabbage rolls to neatly decorated Hanukkah-themed cookies and cakes.

Whether you’re building an epic spread for a big, fat Hanukkah feast, or simply looking for some fried snacks to enjoy at home, consider one of these 11 destinations for all things Hanukkah.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.