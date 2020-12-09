 clock menu more-arrow no yes
People-shaped gingerbread cookies decorated with icing that looks like yarmulkes and scarves
Gingerbread people from the Dessert Gallery
Dessert Gallery

Where to Find the Best Hanukkah Eats in Houston

Find latkes, fluffy challah, and delicious knish at these restaurants and bakeries

by Megha McSwain Updated
Gingerbread people from the Dessert Gallery
| Dessert Gallery
by Megha McSwain Updated

The festive season is in full swing, and for some, that means beginning Hanukkah preparations before the Thanksgiving feast has even hit the table. Thankfully, there are plenty of Houston restaurants offering all of the traditional comfort foods and desserts — from stacks of savory latkes and filled cabbage rolls to neatly decorated Hanukkah-themed cookies and cakes.

Whether you’re building an epic spread for a big, fat Hanukkah feast, or simply looking for some fried snacks to enjoy at home, consider one of these 11 destinations for all things Hanukkah.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. Leibman's Deli

10100 Katy Fwy
Houston, TX 77043
(281) 493-3663
In addition to large platters of meats and cheeses and smoked salmon for up to 20 people, Leibman’s offers packages featuring its house-braised beef brisket. The premium package is large enough for a group of eight and includes brisket, two sides, a salad with bread and butter, plus the option to add on desserts like bread pudding and New York-style cheesecake.

2. Three Brothers Bakery

4606 Washington Ave
Houston, TX 77007
(713) 522-2253
This iconic Jewish Bakery is a Houston institution that impresses with well-crafted cakes, decorated cookies, and freshly baked bread year-round. At Hanukkah, they pull out all the stops with holiday features including fruit and chocolate-filled sufganiyot, sweet and savory bagels, dipped cookies and petit fours marked with menorahs and whole cakes splashed with Hanukkah-themed decorative icing. Partake in both Christmas and Hanukkah festivities? Opt for the one-of-a-kind, appropriately decorated, Chrismukkah cake.

3. The Hot Bagel Shop

2015 S Shepherd Dr #900
Houston, TX 77019
(713) 520-0340
This no-frills River Oaks retail strip destination is a one-stop-shop for fresh bagels, house-made cream cheese, and smoked salmon by the pound. Score a baker’s dozen, made up of any assortment of bagels for $13, or secure an order of Hebrew National Kosher dogs wrapped in bagel dough for a Hanukkah spread.

4. Katz's Deli & Bar

616 Westheimer Rd
Houston, TX 77006
(713) 521-3838
The menu is gargantuan at this famed all-night diner, with plenty of items worth including in your Hanukkah spread. Find hearty eats like beefy stuffed cabbage rolls and Kosher-style foot-long dogs. There is matzo ball soup and stacked deli sandwiches built with corned beef, pastrami or roast beef on challah bread. For dessert, score cheese blintzes complete with fruit or fudge topping. 

5. Kenny & Ziggy's New York Delicatessen

2327 Post Oak Blvd
Houston, TX 77056
(713) 871-8883
Find everything you need (and more than you need) on Kenny & Ziggy’s Festival of De-lights menu. Highlights include the deli platter — a hefty mix of chopped liver, franks in a blanket, and sliced meats — and the Lox and Latkes package with enough nova and pastrami-cured salmon for up to eight people. Add provisions like sweet noodle kugel, matzo ball soup, and brisket, and save room for Russian chocolate babka.

6. Common Bond Bistro & Bakery

1706 Westheimer Rd
Houston, TX 77006
(713) 529-3535
Before breaking bread on Hanukkah, plan a visit to any one of Common Bond’s locations to score house-made challah. A 12-pack of fluffy challah rolls are $6, while a full challah loaf, baked to golden perfection, is $6.50.

7. Doris Metropolitan

2815 S Shepherd Dr
Houston, TX 77098
(713) 485-0466
Guests are invited to join in the menorah lighting at Doris Metropolitan, performed at sundown each evening from Sunday, November 28th through Monday, December 6th. Suganiyah, or filled donuts, will be prepared exclusively for the occasion and offered complimentary to those who participate. With the help of sommelier Lexey Johnson, guests may also choose from the restaurant’s hand-selected kosher wines, available to enjoy for dine-in or to take home.

8. Dessert Gallery Bakery & Cafe

3600 Kirby Dr # D
Houston, TX 77098
(713) 522-9999
Hanukkah-themed sweet treats have arrived at Dessert Gallery and are available for pre-order throughout the holiday. Chocolate-dipped pretzel sticks and hot cocoa bombs are festive with blue and white sprinkles, petit fours are marked with the Star of David, and Hanukkah ginger people don smiling faces and yarmulkes. In addition to ready-to-eat sweets, the bakery is offering Hanukkah cookie decorating kits for $10. 

9. Nielsen's Delicatessen

4500 Richmond Ave
Houston, TX 77027
(713) 963-8005
This decades-old deli offers all of the staple meats and cheeses by the quarter, half, and full pound, plus rye and pumpernickel bread by the half and full loaf. Pep up your Hanukkah spread by building your own platter, or customize a party tray, complete with meats, cheeses, potato salad, bread, pickles, and spread, built especially for your party size.

10. Genesis Steakhouse & Wine Bar

80 Braeswood Square
Houston, TX 77096
(713) 665-2222
In a city full of steakhouses, this all kosher restaurant impresses, specifically with its holiday catering options. Along with traditional steakhouse favorites, find stuffed cabbage rolls by the dozen, matzo ball soup by the pint, brisket, and latkes. 

11. New York Deli & Coffee Shop

9720 Hillcroft St
Houston, TX 77096
(713) 723-5879
This time-honored coffee shop — with a new location coined New York Eatery, now open in Bellaire — boasts all of the Hanukkah must-haves. Latkes and cheese blintzes are served with sour cream and apple sauce, plus chopped liver and smoked fish and meats are available by the pound. Visit the attached bagel shop to stock up on the deli’s famed bagels, cream cheeses, and pastries.

Related Maps