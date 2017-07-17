15 of Houston’s Happiest of Happy Hours

When 5 p.m. comes calling, here’s where to unwind with special-priced drinks and bites

After a long day at work, there’s nothing better than bellying up to the bar for cheap booze and snacks during happy hour. Everyone has their favorite haunt, but Houston is replete with excellent happy hours, which means that it’s time to branch out.

While Calle Onze, Night Heron, Helen in the Heights, BCK, and Poitin have since shuttered, and Dish Society, Blanco Tacos & Tequila, Toulouse, Relish, On The Kirb, Ambrosia, Pitch 25, largely focus on lunch and dinner, places like Uchi, Liberty Kitchen, and Eight Row Flint are still offering up hard to beat happy hour specials that will surely satisfy after a long day at the office.

Is your favorite happy hour missing from this map? Shout it out in the comments.

For all the latest Houston dining intel, subscribe to Eater Houston’s newsletter.

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.