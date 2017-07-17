 clock menu more-arrow no yes
three glasses of frozen margaritas with lime.
Eight Row Flint hosts a mean weekday happy hour from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. with frozen margaritas, mules, and palomas for $6.50 each.
Eight Row Flint

15 of Houston’s Happiest of Happy Hours

When 5 p.m. comes calling, here’s where to unwind with special-priced drinks and bites

by Megha McSwain Updated
Eight Row Flint hosts a mean weekday happy hour from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. with frozen margaritas, mules, and palomas for $6.50 each.
| Eight Row Flint
by Megha McSwain Updated

After a long day at work, there’s nothing better than bellying up to the bar for cheap booze and snacks during happy hour. Everyone has their favorite haunt, but Houston is replete with excellent happy hours, which means that it’s time to branch out.

While Calle Onze, Night Heron, Helen in the Heights, BCK, and Poitin have since shuttered, and Dish Society, Blanco Tacos & Tequila, Toulouse, Relish, On The Kirb, Ambrosia, Pitch 25, largely focus on lunch and dinner, places like Uchi, Liberty Kitchen, and Eight Row Flint are still offering up hard to beat happy hour specials that will surely satisfy after a long day at the office.

Is your favorite happy hour missing from this map? Shout it out in the comments.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. Local Table

2003 W 34th St E
Houston, TX 77018
(281) 867-6257
(281) 867-6257
With four locations around town, Local Table serves as a convenient happy hour destination between work and home. From 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, guests can quench their thirst with budget-friendly booze, including $4.50 craft beers on tap, $5 wells, $6 wines by the glass, and $7 frosé.

2. Monkey's Tail

5802 Fulton St
Houston, TX 77009
(713) 842-7188
(713) 842-7188
This lively Lindale Park hangout offers happy hour from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on weekdays during which boozy cocktails like the Oaxacan Old Fashioned and frozen margs are discounted to $6, and beer and wines are $1 off. With two open-air patios, there is plenty of space to lounge around and kill time after work. 

3. Loro

1001 W 11th St
Houston, TX 77008
(713) 930-2326
(713) 930-2326
Happy hour gets going mid-day at Loro, the buzzy new Asian smokehouse and patio recently opened in the Heights. From 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays, guests can expect $5 cocktails, boozy slushies, and wine and sake on tap, plus the famous Loro cheeseburger is discounted to $9.

4. Chivos

222 W 11th St
Houston, TX 77008
(832) 767-1417
(832) 767-1417
On a nice weather day, the open-air patio at Chivos in the Heights offers great solace after the workday, and happy hour specials make it all the more appealing. From 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday, rocks and frozen margaritas are $7, Dox Equis beers are $5, and bottles of wine are half off. 

5. Eight Row Flint

1039 Yale St
Houston, TX 77008
(832) 767-4002
(832) 767-4002
Classics like frozen margaritas, mules, and palomas are discounted to $6.50 at Eight Row Flint’s weekday happy hour from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. The expansive wraparound patio is fitted with fans for those extra humid days, and the onsite food truck slings Tex-Mex plates like nachos, fajitas, and tamales. 

6. Liberty Kitchen & Oysterette-Memorial

963 Bunker Hill Rd
Houston, TX 77024
(713) 468-3745
(713) 468-3745
Liberty Kitchen’s Royale Hour actually spans three hours, and comes around daily from 3 to 6 p.m., at its Memorial and River Oaks locations. Beer, wine, and sake are discounted to $7 and less, while light bites like kobe beef sliders, salmon sashimi, and chargrilled oysters are under $10.

7. Daily Gather

800 Sorella Ct Suite 940
Houston, TX 77024
(713) 429-0451
(713) 429-0451
CITYCENTRE newcomer Daily Gather begins happy hour at 2 p.m. until 5:30 p.m. with a substantial menu of bites and booze, plus combinations like the butcher burger and beer special for $15. Wines by the glass are $6, while bottles are $25, and house cocktails like the hibiscus Collins and Italian spritz are $9. But thoughtfully prepared mocktails, like the $5 cucumber refresher, may have you skipping liquor altogether.

8. Uchi

904 Westheimer Rd Suite A
Houston, TX 77006
(713) 522-4808
(713) 522-4808
There isn’t a bad time to dine at Uchi, but if you visit between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m., you’ll score many of the restaurant’s famed plates for a fraction of their regular price. During the daily happy hour, guests can have oak-grilled escolar and tempura bass for under $10, $2 oysters, and discounted sake, wine, and beer. Prefer to skip the seafood? Uchi has a dedicated vegetarian happy hour menu.

9. Hugo's

1600 Westheimer Rd
Houston, TX 77006
(713) 524-7744
(713) 524-7744
Happy hour at Hugo’s is a solid way to get a sampling of the acclaimed restaurant’s bites and beverages. From 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, house favorites like the Hugo Rita, chicken taquitos, and ceviche are just $8. And taco specials aren’t limited to Tuesdays — find fish, carnitas, and steak tacos for $6 or less.

10. Ouzo Bay

4444 Westheimer Rd Suite G130
Houston, TX 77027
(832) 430-6610
(832) 430-6610
No need to wait until Monday for happy hour — at Ouzo Bay, the fun begins on Sunday. From 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday through Friday, the River Oaks District hot spot offers swoon-worthy cocktails for $7 and belly-filling eats like the lamb gyro for $8 to kick back with under the canopied patio.

11. Doris Metropolitan

2815 S Shepherd Dr
Houston, TX 77098
(713) 485-0466
(713) 485-0466
As if the buzzy vibe around the bar at Doris Metropolitan during happy hour isn’t reason enough to venture in, getting a taste of the decadent Doris burger, which is only available Tuesday through Saturday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., surely is. The handheld, built on a black Brioche bun, is a feast for the eyes as well as the palate, and it is served with truffle fries for $16. Pair with a signature cocktail or glass of wine — there are plenty under $10.

12. Nobu Houston

5115 Westheimer Rd
Houston, TX 77056
(832) 987-2599
(832) 987-2599
While the omakase menu at Nobu runs a cool $125 to $175 for a multi-course experience, the daily Tanoshi Hour is the most cost-effective way to partake in this hotspot. Stop in from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. daily to indulge in items like yellowtail sashimi, black cod lettuce wraps, and sea bass tacos for $12. Tanoshi Hour also features specialty cocktails like the tequila-fueled Rue, and beers and sparkling wine ranging from $4 to $9.

13. 93 Til

1601 W Main St
Houston, TX 77006
(281) 846-6405
(281) 846-6405
Tucked quietly in a residential neighborhood, this Montrose hangout is a hidden happy hour gem. There are food and drink specials from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, including beers for $4, well drinks for $6, and red, white, and bubbly wines for $8. Snacks like the marinated chicken skewers, smoked wings, and deviled eggs are $8 or less. Insider tip: Visit on a Wednesday, and enjoy happy hour pricing on beer and wine all evening.

14. Eunice

3737 Buffalo Speedway Suite 100
Houston, TX 77098
(832) 491-1717
(832) 491-1717
Oyster lovers can snag $1 Prestige oysters during happy hour, along with discounted small plates, beer, and wines by the glass. Sip a dirty martini at the luxe wraparound bar, and enjoy people-watching on weekdays from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

15. Gratify

5212 Morningside Dr
Houston, TX 77005
(713) 524-7865
(713) 524-7865
Gratify’s scenery social hour is available on weekdays fro 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. in the bar, lounge, and picturesque wraparound patio with views of Rice Village. Fun snack plates like deviled eggs and pigs in the blanket are discounted to $14, while select bottles of white wine, red wine and rosé are just $25.

