17 Essential Indian and Pakistani Restaurants in Houston

Where to find perfect dosas, samosas, lamb vindaloo, and so much more

Since 1986, when Raja Sweets brought Indian food to the city, Houston’s Indo-Pak cuisine has been consistently diversifying alongside the city. Today, diners can get dishes from regions across the subcontinent, or eat Indian spices worked into new forms like tacos, pies, or southern fried chicken.

From overflowing bowls of homestyle dal to refined high tea, to syrupy desserts brought home to friends, these 17 restaurants prove that there has never been a better time to eat South Asian food in Texas.

While Surya Indian, Biryani Pot, Narin’s Bombay Brasserie, Tarka Indian Kitchen, India’s Restaurant, Shiva Indian Restaurant, Indian Summer, and Pondicheri have been rotated out, and Bombay Pizza has closed, the list has been updated with fresh faces like Raja Sweets, Twisted Turban, Pondicheri Bake Lab, and Amrina.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.