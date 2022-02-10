Share All sharing options for: Where to Relish in Houston’s Finest Italian Cuisine

Indulge in wood-fired pizzas, creative salads and other Italian favorites like bolognese rigatoni, and cacio e pepe at one of these 16 restaurants.

When in need of a little comfort, Italian food almost always offers an easy solution: a bowl of spaghetti and meatballs in a soppable, savory red sauce or a plate full of rich carbonara with a side of warm, herb-crusted foccacia can settle a restless stomach or broken heart. Thankfully, when it comes to Italian, Houston’s got range.

Cozy hangout spots reminiscent of trattorias, like La Griglia, Giacomo’s Cibo e Vino, and Trattoria Sofia, are nestled throughout the city’s neighborhoods, serving up everything from flavorful Mediterranean-style bites and bruschettas to vibrant pizzas and al dente pasta combinations that harken back to Naples and Milan. On the other end of things, glitzier establishments like Potente and Tony’s offer refined takes on classics like cacio e pepe.

And many local Italian restaurants are simply creating spaces where locals are happy to convene, with welcoming bars and back patios, disarming lighting, homey decor, complimentary appetizers, and table-side service. Now, that’s amore.

Here are 16 Italian restaurants in Houston that should be on your radar.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.