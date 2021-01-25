 clock menu more-arrow no yes
a round king cake with yellow, purple and green icing and draped with mardi gras beads.
Dessert Gallery offers traditional king cakes for Mardis Gras season, and more festive versions with strawberry or blueberry toppings.
Dessert Gallery

Where King Cakes Reign Supreme in Houston

The reemergence of these vibrant, sugar-dusted oval cakes in bakery cases around town can only mean one thing: Mardi Gras season is upon us

by Megha McSwain Updated
Dessert Gallery offers traditional king cakes for Mardis Gras season, and more festive versions with strawberry or blueberry toppings.
| Dessert Gallery
by Megha McSwain Updated

From Three Kings Day on January 6 to carnival season’s conclusion on Fat Tuesday, it’s encouraged to commemorate Mardi Gras by indulging in a sugary, cinnamon-spiced king cake. Said to represent faith, justice, and power, the tradition of devouring the fluffy, green, purple, and gold ring of dough dates back to the 1800s and can have Houstonians itching to get their cake fix by traveling to New Orleans or Galveston where celebrations and parades abound. Luckily, there’s no need to go far.

Many tried and true local bakeries have long offered king cakes throughout the season, while newer contenders put their own distinct twists and refreshing spins on the traditional dessert.

Whether you’re planning to serve a king cake to 20 of your closest friends (don’t fight over the lucky plastic baby!), or you’re craving a slice all to yourself from your neighborhood bakery, here are 10 places offering top-notch choices.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. Montgomery Bakehouse

240 Longmire Rd
Conroe, TX 77304
(936) 756-1745
It’s already worth the trek to Conroe to visit this decades-old bakery slinging scratch-made cornbread, eclairs, and fruit-filled pies, but during Mardi Gras season, it’s all about the freshly baked king cakes. For $16 in shop, whole cakes, topped with colored sugar, beads, and a plastic baby, reveal a pecan praline-filled center.

2. Rainbow Lodge

2011 Ella Blvd
Houston, TX 77008
(713) 861-8666
During Mardi Gras season, Rainbow Lodge is putting a fun twist on its standard milk punch with a king cake version available for $10 through March 1. The seasonal libation is the brainchild of beverage director and Louisiana native, Marc Borel, and is crafted with the restaurant’s famed house-aged, pecan-infused bourbon. Garnished with vibrant purple, yellow, and green sugars, the cocktail serves as a spirited alternative to the classic pastry.

1045 Studewood St
Houston, TX 77008
(832) 649-2977
Year-round, this small-batch Heights bakery touts a cake for every occasion, and Mardi Gras is no exception. Mini king cakes, made with a cinnamon cream cheese swirl, serve up to 6 people and are available for pre-order for $18.25 through February 26 and for pickup on March 1. Just want a taste? Individual slices are available for purchase, too.

4. Memorial Bakery

9415 Katy Fwy
Houston, TX 77024
(713) 467-7679
Memorial Bakery celebrates Mardi Gras in grand fashion, with themed cupcakes, petit fours, cookies, and king cakes available for pre-order throughout the season. Score a plain, 9-inch round or 12-inch oval king cake, or spring for more flavor with one filled with cream cheese or fruit. 

5. Three Brothers Bakery

4606 Washington Ave
Houston, TX 77007
(713) 522-2253
Mardi Gras season is in full swing at this iconic Houston bakery with items like fleur de lis-decorated and dipped cookies, themed petit fours, and cheesecake alongside king cakes. Go traditional with a plain king cake for $20, or pay $10 more to get yours stuffed with cream cheese and praline, raspberry, or strawberry filling.

6. Common Bond Bistro & Bakery - Montrose

1706 Westheimer Rd
Houston, TX 77006
(713) 529-3535
Common Bond knows cake. This beloved Houston bakery is known to meticulously decorate custom cakes year-round, and its king cake is in high demand leading up to Fat Tuesday. Choose from traditional cinnamon made with fluffy brioche and cinnamon filling, or the more decadent raspberry and cream cheese-filled variety — both are $30 and serve 8 to 10 people. Whole cakes and slices can be found at bakery locations from February 15 to March 1, but pre-order to secure one for certain.

7. French Gourmet Bakery

2250 Westheimer Rd
Houston, TX 77098
(713) 524-3744
This River Oaks bakery offers both French and New Orleans-style king cakes, properly adorned with colored beads, coins, and an ornamental baby. In New Orleans-style varieties, choose from cinnamon, cream cheese, or almond flavors for $34.99, while the French-style cakes — made with almond cream-filled puff pastry — are $44.99.

8. Dessert Gallery Bakery & Cafe

3600 Kirby Dr # D
Houston, TX 77098
(713) 522-9999
This Upper Kirby dessert bar is a haven for all things sweet, fluffy, and moist — Mardi Gras king cakes included. Whole cakes are available at the shop for $24.95 through March 1, but for around $10 more, get one drizzled with a strawberry or blueberry topping. 

9. Michael's Cookie Jar

5330 Weslayan St
Houston, TX 77005
(713) 771-8603
With a vast selection of cookies and cookie cakes, it’s no surprise that this beloved bakery’s king cake is made with cream cheese, cinnamon, and cookie butter. The hefty, two-pound cake, made with a generous sprinkling of colored sugar, is available for pre-order for $25.

10. Moeller's Bakery

4201 Bellaire Blvd
Houston, TX 77025
(713) 667-0983
This good ol’ Bellaire bakery is a go-to for king cakes each year, offering them plain or filled with raspberry and cream cheese. A small is $44.50 and can serve up to 15, while the Texas-sized large is $51 and can feed more than 20 people. Insider tip: Looking to gift a Mardi Gras-celebrating pal? Moeller’s ships their king cakes.

