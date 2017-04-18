Share All sharing options for: 18 Supremely Refreshing Margaritas to Drink Right Now in Houston

Frozen or on the rocks, absolutely nothing can beat this classic combo of salt, lime, and tequila

Share All sharing options for: 18 Supremely Refreshing Margaritas to Drink Right Now in Houston

Thanks to Houston’s epic Tex-Mex scene, it’s no surprise that the city is practically littered with excellent margaritas. Whatever your preferences — frozen or on the rocks, a simple drink or something fruity — this city’s restaurants offer a bevy of options for enjoying the world’s most perfect cocktail.

And sure, everyone has their favorite margaritas. But these Houston bars and restaurants serve up the kind of tequila- and mezcal-based cocktails that keep regulars coming back again and again. Ranging from beloved classics that have been satisfying Houston drinkers for decades to creative newcomers, these 15 margaritas are a must.

While Cantina Barba and Killen’s TMX have been removed from the list to make way for new additions, restaurants like Hugo’s, Eight Row Flint, and Ostia are still slinging excellent margs.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.