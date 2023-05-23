12 Houston Spots Made for Drinking and Golf

With family-friendly grounds, a spa destination outfitted with golf bays, and a Tiger Woods-approved course with cocktails and 18-holes, these are some of Houston’s most putt-worthy places

Whether you’re an avid golfer or weekend warrior, there’s never a wrong time to hit the links. Weather in Clutch City usually allows for year-round putting, and according to Eater Houston page views, Houstonians have an interest in golfing and drinking.

Fortunately, golfing and cocktails in this city goes well beyond the traditional green. There are driving ranges, VR simulators, themed mini golf courses, and old-school putt-putt places that provide an experience for any level and every mood. And even if you’re not in it to compete or to test your skills, you can always participate for the good fun and fare.

Head to these Houston golfing-adjacent destinations for a great outing fueled by delicious cocktails and bites to boot.

