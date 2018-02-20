Share All sharing options for: The 14 Hottest Houston Cocktail Bars, March 2022

Frozen tiki drinks, CBD-infused elixirs, a spin on the classics, and so much more

As a cosmopolitan city in a Southern state, Houstonians know how to imbibe. While established drinking institutions like Anvil Bar & Refuge and Lei Low are considered essential for their top-notch cocktails, newer bars, restaurants with great drinks, and watering holes with exciting (and boozy) new offerings are popping up all over.

So, here’s Eater Houston’s newly-revamped cocktail heatmap — a place where curious drinkers will find cheeky bubblegum martinis, late-night bites, CBD- (or THC) infused beverages, and masterfully-made cocktails.

Fitzcarraldo, Cowboy Surfer, Captain Foxheart’s Bad News Bar & Spirit Lodge, East End Backyard, Tongue Cut Sparrow, EightyTwo, and Double Trouble Coffee & Cocktails have been removed to make way for newer bars like Clarkwood, Julep, ReikiNa, and Wild.

Cheers.

Is your favorite new cocktail bar missing from this map? Shout it out in the comments.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.