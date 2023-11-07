The 15 Hottest New Brunches in Houston, March 2024

Dining and day drinking during brunch is practically a national pastime, and in Houston, where new restaurant openings are abundant, there is consistently a fresh crop of places to consider when the weekend arrives. The list of casual Montrose cafes, ritzy see-and-be-seen hotspots in River Oaks, and various establishments announcing their newly launched brunch menus makes it an especially exciting time to enjoy brunch in Houston.

While trusted destinations like Brennan’s of Houston and Brasserie 19 are timeless and reliable choices when it comes to picking an exciting, sometimes booze-fueled hybrid of breakfast and lunch, several new spots have brunches worth delving into. Whether you’re an early bird looking for sustenance at the start of the weekend, or a late riser nursing a previous night’s hangover, here are some of Houston’s buzzy new brunches that are sure to satisfy.

Looking for some of the most classic brunch spots? Check out our Essentials Brunch map.