24 Essential Italian Restaurants in Houston

Houston Patios That Are Perfect for Dining and Drinking Al Fresco

The 15 Hottest New Restaurants in Houston, March 2024

An image of brunch at Flora. Dishes include chilaquiles, an egg omelet with sausage, a shrimp and oyster cocktail platter, and cocktails.
Find exciting Mexican plates at Flora’s brunch.
Kirsten Gilliam

The 15 Hottest New Brunches in Houston, March 2024

Buzzy brunch menus with dreamy cocktails and epic eats are coming in hot

by Eater Staff Updated
Find exciting Mexican plates at Flora’s brunch.
| Kirsten Gilliam
by Eater Staff Updated

Dining and day drinking during brunch is practically a national pastime, and in Houston, where new restaurant openings are abundant, there is consistently a fresh crop of places to consider when the weekend arrives. The list of casual Montrose cafes, ritzy see-and-be-seen hotspots in River Oaks, and various establishments announcing their newly launched brunch menus makes it an especially exciting time to enjoy brunch in Houston.

While trusted destinations like Brennan’s of Houston and Brasserie 19 are timeless and reliable choices when it comes to picking an exciting, sometimes booze-fueled hybrid of breakfast and lunch, several new spots have brunches worth delving into. Whether you’re an early bird looking for sustenance at the start of the weekend, or a late riser nursing a previous night’s hangover, here are some of Houston’s buzzy new brunches that are sure to satisfy.

Looking for some of the most classic brunch spots? Check out our Essentials Brunch map.

Eater maps are curated by editors and aim to reflect a diversity of neighborhoods, cuisines, and prices.

Breakfast Bar of HTX

This neighborhood brunch bar channels the diversity and spirit evident in Houston’s dining landscape. R&B hits, soulful classics and regular live music are comforting soundtracks for those indulging in brunch staples like chicken and waffles, and frozen, generously boozy mimosas. Find global influences by way of tandoori chicken, birria de res, and chicken shawarma wraps, and dig into the waffle taco for a model demonstration of the true meaning of “brunch.”

1920 Houston Avenue, Houston, Texas 77007
(832) 582-8835
(832) 582-8835

Cocody

Billed as one of the prettiest new restaurants in Houston, this spot offers a colorful, fancy brunch spread. Stop in and try Patagonia salmon with miso yuzu sauce and a spinach souffle, a fine dining take on chicken and waffles, a truffle egg scramble, or pan-seared foie gras with gingerbread and poached pears. Oh la la!

1971 West Gray Street, Houston, Texas 77019
(832) 203-8899
(832) 203-8899

Eau Tour

Eau Tour, the latest concept from lauded Houston restaurateur Benjy Levit, opened this summer, but its brunch service is brand-spanking new. As of November 5, Sunday brunch is offered from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. with a series of new dishes, including croque madame with ham, Emmental cheese, and fried egg; pain perdu with creme anglaise, chantilly, and berries; and a dedicated brunch cocktail menu with a bloody Mary, coffee Old Fashioned, and a salt and pepper martini.

5117 Kelvin Dr Suite 200, Houston, TX 77005
(713) 492-2490
(713) 492-2490
Eau Tour pain perdue dish topped with whipped cream and berries.
Savory or sweet — Eau Tour brunch has it all.
Eau Tour

Flora

With its wall-to-wall windows and ceiling bedecked with chandeliers, there isn’t a bad time to dine at Flora, but its sun-kissed dining room feels especially magical during weekend brunch. The restaurant’s newly minted brunch is offered Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. with highlights including mimosa carafes and oyster shooters, classic chilaquiles, and crème brulee and rum-soaked pan Francés. As a bonus, Flora showcases live music beginning at 11 a.m.

3422 Allen Pkwy, Houston, TX 77019
(713) 360-6477
(713) 360-6477
An overhead shot of brunch dishes, cocktails, and raw bar items from Flora.
An epic brunch spread from Flora’s new weekend brunch.
Kirsten Gilliam

Annabelle Brasserie

Among the new openings at Autry Park, Anabelle Brasserie brings style and substance to a lavish space that transports guests to the well-appointed cafes of Paris. The restaurant offers extended hours, open at 7 a.m. for breakfast on weekdays, and from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. for brunch on weekends. Indulge wholly, with highlights from the menu including a selection of patisserie, caviar service, raw bar staples like oysters and shrimp cocktail, plus plates like croque madame and wild mushroom tartine.

811 Buffalo Pk Dr #100, Houston, TX 77019
(713) 844-8111
(713) 844-8111
A wild mushroom tartine topped with cheese, radish, and herbs.
Pretend you’re on a getaway in Paris at this hot new brunch spot.
Brian Kennedy

Salseria

This winter, Webster welcomed Salseria to its restaurant community. The artwork is as vivid as the offerings on Salseria’s menu, which includes a range of Mexican plates like birria tacos, chicken and waffles, Mexican burgers, and fruity pebble pancakes that are equally delightful for adults and kids. Don’t miss their produce-friendly offerings, either. Find figs, blackberries, kiwis, and orange slices in acai bowls topped with fruit sorbet and granola.

2920 West Bay Area Boulevard, Webster, Texas 77598
(832) 262-5049
(832) 262-5049

Fusion Eats

Fusion Eats has become known for its blended American and Pan-Asian influences, which are visible through creative tacos and sides at its Greenway outpost. At the Montrose location, find well-crafted Tex-Mex brunch creations like its brisket and eggs, breakfast tacos, and the Tex-Mex scramble, a hearty mixture of eggs, hanger steak, black beans, cheese, and pico de gallo. Don’t miss the drink specials, either. Mimosas are available for $6 by the glass and $12 for a pitcher, while $9 will get you a restorative Bloody Mary.

302 Fairview Street, Houston, Texas 77006
(281) 888-1071
(281) 888-1071

Goode Co. Kitchen & Cantina

Goode Co. Kitchen & Cantina’s newly launched brunch service is available at its Memorial, Heights, and Woodlands locations on both Saturdays and Sundays from 9 am to 3 p.m. Along with a series of new breakfast dishes, including chilaquiles, pancakes, and huevos rancheros, guests can look forward to tasty brunch beverages like Mexican coffee, Bloody Marias, and Cantina Carajillos.

1801 Yale St, Houston, TX 77008
(713) 244-8448
(713) 244-8448

Copy Link

The seats at Zanti have hardly had a chance to cool since it opened its River Oaks outpost this year, and things are heating up even more with the launch of a new weekend brunch. Available from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, the restaurant dishes out signature items like the black truffle tagliolini and a number of wood-fired Neapolitan-style pizzas, plus brunchy eats like baked French toast and braised beef chipotle benedict.

1958 W Gray St Suite 101, Houston, TX 77019
(281) 845-4990
(281) 845-4990
A spread of Zanti Cucina’s avocado toast with a side of berries, burrata salad with octopus, and braised beef chipotle benedict.
Zanti Cucina’s brunch menu has something for every diner.
Zanti Cucina

The Chelsea

Housed in the buzzy new Montrose Collective, the Chelsea features one of the neighborhood’s hottest weekend brunches, available every Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Quench your thirst with brunch cocktails galore, including mimosas, bloody Marys, and an espresso martini, then fuel up with the smoked salmon tartine with caper shmear or French toast sticks made from fried brioche, spiced maple cajeta, and sweet potato. Not into brunchy eats? The Chelsea brasserie burger, with lettuce, onion, and tomato on a brioche bun, is a welcomed alternative.

888 Westheimer Rd Suite 119, Houston, TX 77006
(281) 846-6955
(281) 846-6955

Brunch Junction

Brunch Junction leans into its namesake and has established itself as a one-stop destination for all things brunch. The Pearland restaurant features some of the usual brunch characters: Omelets, French toast, and waffles are quotidian here. Find Southern, Tex-Mex brunch items like chilaquiles and breakfast burritos, as well as plenty of carafes to choose from for the table.

3030 Business Center Drive, Pearland, Texas 77584
(281) 809-5951
(281) 809-5951

Citizens Of Montrose

No need to wait until the weekend for brunch — new Aussie cafe, Citizens of Montrose offers an all-day brunch menu daily from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Along with a robust list of drinks running the gamut of coffee, specialty drinks, cocktails, beer, and wine, the light-filled restaurant is a draw for belly-busting eats like cast iron-baked eggs, cheddar biscuit breakfast sandwiches, and French toast made with banana bread.

907 Westheimer Rd Ste C, Houston, TX 77006
(832) 203-8527
(832) 203-8527
An espresso martini with three beans served with a plate of eggs Benedict at Citizens of Montrose.
Bottoms up at Citizens of Montrose’s daily all-day brunch.
Becca Wright

Ojo de Agua

This popular Mexico City restaurant recently opened a Houston location at River Oaks District, and its all-day menu allows for brunch to be enjoyed morning, noon, or night. Among the many dishes to be had, the chilaquiles — made with red or green sauce, eggs anyway, and protein like cochinita or ribeye steak — is a house favorite. Pair with a refresher from the restaurant’s new spritz menu, like the classic Aperol spritz and the Italian-inspired Portofino spritz made with grapefruit juice. For an extra boozy brunch, spring for the spritz pitcher, that’s large enough for five to share.

4444 Westheimer Rd Suite D-140, Houston, TX 77027
(281) 974-2400
(281) 974-2400
Ojo de Agua’s chilaquiles, topped with a fried egg, cilantro, onions, and verde salsa, with an acai bowl topped with fresh fruit on the side.
Ojo de Agua offers some of the best chilaquiles in the city.
Jennifer Hasbún

Armandos

Armandos has been serving the Houston community for 45 years, but the iconic River Oaks restaurant has only recently introduced Sunday brunch service. Available from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., the weekly brunch features a variety of sweet and savory dishes, including huevos rancheros incorporating local Shirttail Creek Farm eggs, avocado tostadas, and churro waffles topped with whipped cream, cinnamon, cajeta sauce, and a churro.

2630 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX 77098
(713) 520-1738
(713) 520-1738
Huevos rancheros with farm eggs, topped with sliced avocado, and served with potatoes and refried beans.
Huevos rancheros is a highlight of Armandos’ brand new Sunday brunch menu.
Matt Johns

Gratify

At this Rice Village hot spot, brunch is not limited to the weekend, but instead is offered beginning Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m, and lasting through Sunday. The dishes are a mix of brunch staples like steak and eggs and creme brülée French toast and Gratify’s signatures like caviar and chips, grilled broccolini and lentils, and the charred octopus. Amp up your visit by parking yourself on the cozy wraparound patio, and enjoy the sights and sounds of the Village while you dine.

5212 Morningside Dr, Houston, TX 77005
(713) 524-7865
(713) 524-7865

