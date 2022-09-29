Share All sharing options for: 15 of Houston’s Most Outstanding Omakase Experiences

Up your sushi experience with a chef-tailored experience at one of these hot spots

Houston has no shortage of great sushi destinations, and at the pinnacle of every sushi experience is Japanese omakase.

The term omakase, which translates to “I’ll leave it to you” in Japanese, requires diners to fully entrust and surrender their meal to the sushi chef. In turn, the chef reciprocates with various courses that promise seasonality and meticulous details — from the sourcing of the nori to the cooking of the rice.

Here are the top restaurants offering omakase dining in Houston, from value options to opulent experiences.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.