A plate of nigiri, wings with a scoop of ice cream, a tempura dish, and more at Hidden Omasake.
Restaurants like Hidden Omasake make an impeccable chef’s table experience their main mission.
Jenn Duncan

15 of Houston’s Most Outstanding Omakase Experiences

Up your sushi experience with a chef-tailored experience at one of these hot spots

by Sean Hekmat
Restaurants like Hidden Omasake make an impeccable chef’s table experience their main mission.
| Jenn Duncan
by Sean Hekmat

Houston has no shortage of great sushi destinations, and at the pinnacle of every sushi experience is Japanese omakase.

The term omakase, which translates to “I’ll leave it to you” in Japanese, requires diners to fully entrust and surrender their meal to the sushi chef. In turn, the chef reciprocates with various courses that promise seasonality and meticulous details — from the sourcing of the nori to the cooking of the rice.

Here are the top restaurants offering omakase dining in Houston, from value options to opulent experiences.

Don’t see your favorite omakase on the list? Shout it out in the comments.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.
5Kinokawa

With a knack for culinary storytelling, impressive presentation, and the highest quality seasonal fish that’s flown in from Toysou, Japan, chef Billy Kin has set his sights on the Houston omakase Mount Rushmore at 5Kinokawa. Besides the impeccable nigiri, diners rave about the uni pasta and the chawanmushi dishes, which will run you $150 per person. Be sure to bring your favorite bottle of sake or bubbly to your reservation. This sushi spot is BYOB, with a $15 corkage fee per bottle.

3119 White Oak Dr, Houston, TX 77007
(832) 823-3848
(832) 823-3848

Aiko

After stints at Kokoro and Handies Diouzo, chefs Patrick Pham and Daniel Lee have opened their Memorial Park sushi counter, Aiko, offering a la carte sushi and three tiers of omakase ranging from $35 to $95. Sushi purists and casual fans alike can be appeased by Aiko’s expertly crafted stuffed handrolls, tuna toro and Spanish mackerel nigiri, and fresh crudos.

1902 Washington Ave suite c, Houston, TX 77007
(832) 582-7525
(832) 582-7525

Kokoro

For one of the best value omakases in town head to Kokoro. This sushi hotspot and yakitori grill is tucked away in the Bravery Chef Hall, but don’t be fooled by the location. Kokoro promises a top-notch lineup of more than a dozen  courses with impeccable slices of fish, such as the bluefin chutoro, its show-stopping foie gras nigiri, and lauded specialties such as the chicken fat rice and wagyu toast.

409 Travis St #366, Houston, TX 77002
(409) 420-2560
(409) 420-2560

Uwa

Uwa may be a buzzy newcomer to Houston’s sushi scene, but their boundary-pushing omakase concept is one that looks like it will be here to stay. Purchase a ticket through their website and prepare for an omakase far from anything you’ve had before. Dishes include their wagyu riff on a traditional corn dog,  a mochi rice batter, and exotic kangaroo tartare with fried tofu.

Houston, TX

Neo

This ever-popular pop-up sushi experience is the only omakase in town to be centered around dry-aged fish with more than 18 courses. Watch firsthand as chefs take you through a treasure trove of complex flavors from their 12-piece nigiri starter to colorful offerings such as the fried turbot with squid ink. Neo is also home to some amazing desserts. The banana ice cream, provided by Underground Creamery, with caviar is among some of the seasonally rotating favorites. Seats are limited so check their Instagram bio for a link to snag a coveted seat for $250 per seat.

1711 Indiana St, Houston, TX 77006

Soto

Heralded as one of Houston’s premier sushi destinations, Soto offers two tiers of their omakase, with the standard at $150. The $250 premium experience, however, is where Soto shines. Diners are wowed dish after dish with a signature tuna flight, salmon over fire, chocolate foie gras, and much more. The attention to detail, top-notch ingredients, attentive service, and stylish ambiance make Soto well worth the price tag.

224 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX 77006
(713) 485-4514
(713) 485-4514

Uchi

This Montrose sushi hotspot and its newly opened sister restaurant Uchiko offer omakase-style tastings at any table. Playing the hits, Uchi offers a range of hot and cold plates, including its pork belly gunkan, hama chili, and the coconut lychee sorbet, which keep diners coming back for more.

904 Westheimer Rd Suite A, Houston, TX 77006
(713) 522-4808
(713) 522-4808

Kanau Sushi

One of the city’s most exciting sushi destinations is also home to one of the premier omakases at Kanau. Fatty, fresh cuts of fish are meticulously molded and presented beautifully alongside non-traditional dishes, creating a blend of culinary influences, such as ocean trout brined in beets, tea-smoked quail and the duck fat wagyu. With eight courses priced at $95 and 11 costing $145, you’ll leave knowing you got the best bang for your buck.

2850 Fannin St Suite 400, Houston, TX 77002
(832) 879-2106
(832) 879-2106

Shun

Continuing his family’s legacy of providing first-class Japanese fare to the Houston community at Shun, Chef Naoki Yoshida  first honed his craft at his family’s classic Montrose Japanese restaurant Nippon before showcasing his mastery at Shun. Though traditional omakase is not offered, ask servers for the chef’s choice option for a  guide through a perfect mix of contemporary and classic bites ranging from the saba mackerel with candied seaweed to the carnitas-stuffed fried dumplings.

2802 S Shepherd Dr, Houston, TX 77098
(832) 409-5888
(832) 409-5888

Nobu

No discussion about sushi can go without a mention of chef Nobu Matsuhisa’s empire of sushi establishments around the world. At Nobu’s local outpost, consistency is its strength, with “Houston omakases” at $185 per person containing classics such as the miso black cod, yellowtail sashimi, and the famed uni shooters. A la carte bites such as the rock shrimp tempura are also must orders.

5115 Westheimer Rd Suite C-3515, Houston, TX 77056
(832) 987-2599
(832) 987-2599

Roka Akor - Houston

A pillar on the Houston sushi scene for years, Roka consistently churns out some of the city’s best Japanese fare. Equally respected as a robata steakhouse as it is as a sushi kitchen, their $145 per person omakase features various wagyu-centric dishes alongside beautifully constructed sashimi and luxurious nigiri offerings. 

2929 Weslayan St, Houston, TX 77027
(713) 622-1777
(713) 622-1777

Hidden Omakase

With only 18 seats and two seatings per night, Hidden Omakase has been one of the hottest reservations to land in town since its inception nearly two years ago. For $175 per person, chef Niki Vongthong brings patrons along a multiple-course journey that consistently highlights fantastic nigiri, premium ingredients such as A5 Wagyu, and savory dishes you might not find at either omakase spots like spaghetti with fermented roe and dried chili.

5353 W Alabama St #102, Houston, TX 77056
(713) 496-2633
(713) 496-2633
Four pieces of nigiri on a plate at Hidden Omakase.
Hidden Omakase touts one of the city’s most sought after omakase reservations.
Jenn Duncan

Kata Robata

At the helm of James Beard-nominated chef Manabu “Hori ‘’ Horiuchi, Kata Robata offers a la carte sushi options as well as one of the city’s best omakases at market price. Find Traditional omakase staples like otoro and nigiri with inventive and seasonal dishes like the foie gras torchon and a take on a mole, all of which are inspired by Hori’s travels abroad and experiments in the kitchen. 

3600 Kirby Dr suite h, Houston, TX 77098
(713) 526-8858
(713) 526-8858

MF Sushi

Tucked away in the Museum District, this elegant sushi institution is the closest Houston diners can get to a traditional Tokyo omakase dinner that will satisfy even the pickiest of sushi aficionados. Chef Chris Kinjo and his team deliver an immersive experience predicated on tried and true Japanese traditions, including expertly cooked rice, fresh molded fish, and keen attention to detail. Insider tip: Seating at the bar is minimal, so reserve well in advance.

1401 Binz St #100, Houston, TX 77004
(713) 637-4587
(713) 637-4587

Aya Sushi

As one of the most under-the-radar openings of the year, Aya Sushi is a new sleek sushi dining room situated in the growing Bellaire food scene. With omakase offered in a generous 19-course format for $135 or premium 23-course meal for $225, diners can expect high-quality fish with lavish presentations, such as the smoked tuna that comes surrounded by a literal cloud of literal smoke, and toothsome bites such as the crab tempura. Add a beverage pairing for $65 or $95, respectively, to enjoy sips from their impressive drink menu.

5407 Bellaire Blvd Suite A, Bellaire, TX 77401
(713) 485-4272
(713) 485-4272

