A nori taco filled with caviar.
A nori caviar taco at Nobu.
Nobu

Outstanding Omakase Experiences in Houston

Elevate your night out with a chef-tailored meal featuring sushi, caviar, wagyu, and more

by Megha McSwain and Sean Hekmat Updated
A nori caviar taco at Nobu.
| Nobu
by Megha McSwain and Sean Hekmat Updated

Houston has no shortage of great sushi destinations, and at the pinnacle of every sushi experience is Japanese omakase. The term omakase, which translates to “I’ll leave it to you” in Japanese, allows diners to sit back, relax, and fully surrender to the sushi chef. In turn, the chef reciprocates with various courses that promise seasonality and are prepared with meticulous care. Dishes are not limited to sushi — courses can range from colorful crudos and hot noodle soups to tender cuts of A5 wagyu.

Here are the top omakase experiences in Houston, from budget-friendly options to opulent experiences.

Don’t see your favorite restaurant on the list? Shout it out in the comments.

5Kinokawa

Chef Billy Kin of 5Kinokawa sources high quality fish from Toysou, Japan, and has a knack for culinary storytelling and impressive presentation. Besides impeccable nigiri, diners rave about the uni pasta and the chawanmushi dishes. Be sure to bring your favorite bottle of sake or bubbly — 5Kinokaway is BYOB, with a $20 corkage fee per bottle.

3119 White Oak Dr, Houston, TX 77007
(832) 823-3848
(832) 823-3848

Aiko

After opening Kokoro and Handies Diouzo, chefs Patrick Pham and Daniel Lee have launched Aiko, a Memorial Park sushi counter, which offers a la carte sushi and three tiers of omakase ranging from $35 to $95 per seating. Sushi fans will love Aiko’s expertly crafted handrolls, tuna toro and Spanish mackerel nigiri, and fresh crudos.

1902 Washington Ave suite c, Houston, TX 77007
(832) 582-7525
(832) 582-7525

Kokoro

This sushi hotspot and yakitori grill is tucked away in the Bravery Chef Hall, but don’t be fooled by its location. Kokoro promises a top-notch lineup of more than a dozen courses with impeccable slices of fish, such as the bluefin chutoro, its show-stopping foie gras nigiri, and lauded specialties such as the chicken fat rice and wagyu toast.

409 Travis St #366, Houston, TX 77002
(409) 420-2560
(409) 420-2560

Uwa

Uwa is a boundary-pushing omakase pop-up series. Upcoming experiences are posted on social media, and guests have the opportunity to pre-purchase tickets online for a seating. Dishes include a riff on a traditional corn dog made with wagyu, mochi rice batter, and exotic kangaroo tartare with fried tofu.

Houston, TX

Neo

This ultra-exclusive omakase pop-up offers more than 18 courses, and puts the spotlight on dry-aged fish. Watch as the sushi chefs take you on a journey from the 12-piece nigiri starter to colorful offerings like fried turbot with squid ink. Neo is also home to some amazing desserts, like banana ice cream sourced from local haunt, Underground Creamery. Seats are limited and can cost a pretty penny, at $250 per guest.

1711 Indiana St, Houston, TX 77006

Oheya

A new omakase-only restaurant from Hai Hospitality, Oheya by Uchi boasts only 12 seats at its counter, an intimate space that neighbors Uchi in Montrose. The 15-course experience changes each month, as a different chef within the hospitality group collaborates on the menu with Uchi Houston’s in house talent, chef de cuisine Stephen Conklin and head sushi chef Kevin Le. The cost is $175 per guest.

904 Westheimer Rd Suite A, Houston, TX 77006

Uchi

This buzzy Montrose restaurant from Hai Hospitality offers its omakase experience at any table. Choose between the 6-course signature tasting or splurge on the 10-course chef’s tasting. No need to leave your vegetarian dining companion at home — Uchi offers an omakase experience sans meat or seafood too.

904 Westheimer Rd Suite A, Houston, TX 77006
(713) 522-4808
(713) 522-4808

Soto

Well regarded in Houston, Soto offers two tiers with its omakase experience — the standard, priced at $150, and the $250 premium experience. Consider shelling out the extra loot. The premium experience features a signature tuna flight, chocolate foie gras, and much more. The attention to detail, top-notch ingredients, and stylish ambiance make Soto well worth the price tag.

224 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX 77006
(713) 485-4514
(713) 485-4514

Kanau Sushi

Fatty, fresh cuts of fish are meticulously molded and presented beautifully alongside non-traditional dishes, creating a blend of culinary influences. Discover ocean trout, brined in beets, tea-smoked quail, and duck fat wagyu. The 8-course chef’s tasting is $95, and the 11-course is $145.

2850 Fannin St Suite 400, Houston, TX 77002
(832) 879-2106
(832) 879-2106

Nobu

No discussion of sushi can go without a mention of chef Nobu Matsuhisa’s empire of sushi restaurants around the world. At its local outpost, the Houston omakase is priced at $185 per person and features classics like the miso black cod, yellowtail sashimi, and the famed uni shooters.

5115 Westheimer Rd Suite C-3515, Houston, TX 77056
(832) 987-2599
(832) 987-2599

Hidden Omakase

With only 18 seats and two seatings per night, Hidden Omakase has been one of the hottest reservations to land since opening two years ago. For $175 per person, chef Niki Vongthong brings patrons along a multiple-course journey that combines nigiri with premium ingredients like A5 wagyu, and savory dishes like spaghetti with fermented roe and dried chili.

5353 W Alabama St #102, Houston, TX 77056
(713) 496-2633
(713) 496-2633
Four pieces of nigiri on a plate at Hidden Omakase.
Hidden Omakase touts one of the city’s most sought after omakase reservations.
Jenn Duncan

Roka Akor - Houston

Equally respected as a robata steakhouse as a sushi kitchen, Roka Akor’s $145 omakase experience features various wagyu-centric dishes along with sashimi and nigiri offerings. 

2929 Weslayan St, Houston, TX 77027
(713) 622-1777
(713) 622-1777

Shun

Chef Naoki Yoshida honed his craft at his family’s Montrose Japanese restaurant, Nippon, before showcasing his mastery at Shun. Though traditional omakase is not offered, ask servers for the chef’s choice for a mix of contemporary and classic bites, ranging from the saba mackerel with candied seaweed to the carnitas-stuffed fried dumplings.

2802 S Shepherd Dr, Houston, TX 77098
(832) 409-5888
(832) 409-5888

Kata Robata

Helmed by James Beard nominated chef, Manabu “Hori” Horiuchi, Kata Robata offers one of the city’s best omakase experiences at market price. Find staples like otoro and nigiri paired alongside inventive and seasonal dishes like foie gras torchon — all of which are inspired by Hori’s travels abroad and experiments in the kitchen. 

3600 Kirby Dr suite h, Houston, TX 77098
(713) 526-8858
(713) 526-8858

MF Sushi

Tucked away in the Museum District, this elegant sushi restaurant offers a sophisticated omakase experience for interested parties. Chef Chris Kinjo and his team deliver an immersive experience, predicated on tried and true Japanese traditions, including expertly cooked rice, fresh molded fish, and keen attention to detail. Seating at the sushi bar is minimal, so reserve well in advance.

1401 Binz St #100, Houston, TX 77004
(713) 637-4587
(713) 637-4587

Sushi by Hidden

Sushi by Hidden is the new Rice Village concept from the team behind Hidden Omakase. Located discreetly behind a mock art gallery entrance, Sushi by Hidden offers a budget-friendly alternative to its pricier sister concept with a 12-course 30-minute experience for $60. And, like Hidden, it is BYOB.

5216 Morningside Dr, Houston, TX 77005
(346) 399-5948
(346) 399-5948

Aya Sushi

Newly opened in Bellaire, Aya Sushi offers a whopping 19-course omakase for $135, and a premium 23-course option for $225. Diners can expect high-quality fish with lavish presentations, like smoked tuna that arrives in a cloud of smoke, and toothsome bites like crab tempura. Go whole hog and order the beverage pairings to sample some of the restaurant’s dynamic cocktails.

5407 Bellaire Blvd Suite A, Bellaire, TX 77401
(713) 485-4272
(713) 485-4272

