Where to Eat the Freshest Oysters in Houston

Whether you prefer buttery Gulf oysters or briny bivalves from the East Coast, here’s where to find the city’s best

by Megha McSwain and Brittanie Shey Updated
View as Map
by Megha McSwain and Brittanie Shey Updated

Houston is a true oyster lover’s paradise. Not only can we easily get fresh, fat, raw oysters from our own backyard — the Gulf of Mexico — usually at a reasonable price, we also have a bounty of restaurants serving some of the best East Coast bivalves available.

Add to that a truly impressive number of preparation styles — fried, chargrilled, topped with chiles and sriracha, blue crab, or marinated in garlicky butter — and there really is something for everyone. Whether you’re looking for fine dining or an oyster happy hour with a dive bar vibe, you’ll find it at one of these 14 restaurants.

— Updated by Megha McSwain

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. Field & Tides

705 E 11th St
Houston, TX 77008
(713) 861-6143
This Heights hangout is a solid go-to for seafood-heavy dishes and freshly shucked oysters. Start with a dozen raw Gulf gems, followed by fried oysters and shaved Brussels sprouts with sambal aioli and a Caesar salad topped with cornmeal-crusted flash-fried oysters.  

2. 1751 Sea and Bar

191 Heights Blvd
Houston, TX 77007
(832) 831-9820
Don’t be fooled by the nondescript location in a Heights area retail — this chic eatery boasts some of the finest seafood eats in town, including a revolving selection of Gulf and Atlantic oysters. The Texas wood-grilled oysters pack a hearty bite with andouille sausage, Cajun butter, and grand cru gruyere, while the caviar oyster topped with Baeri caviar offers a luxurious snack.

3. Margaux's Oyster Bar

409 Travis St STE A
Houston, TX 77002
(713) 909-0691
A new addition among the choice counters within Bravery Chef Hall, Margaux’s offers prime raw bar seating with oysters from coasts near and far. Platters are presented traditionally with mignonette, fresh horseradish, and cocktail sauce, with chargrilled choices flavored with garlic and fennel. Oyster enthusiasts, take heed, the restaurant has plans to launch an oyster omakase soon.

4. Willie G's Seafood

1640 W Loop S
Houston, TX 77027
(713) 840-7190
This spirited Landry’s restaurant is a festive eating and drinking place and one of the best places to get your fill of raw and cooked oysters. Freshly shucked oysters hail from both the Gulf and East Coast, and grilled and roasted varieties come in adventurous flavors like Thai chili with coconut milk or the “Bourbon Street” with a crab mix topping.

5. Eugene's Gulf Coast Cuisine

1985 Welch St
Houston, TX 77019
(713) 807-8883
Have your oyster and shoot it, too, at Eugene’s Gulf Coast Cuisine in Montrose. In addition to raw oysters, oysters Rockefeller, and oysters Montrose — topped with parmesan and lump crab — this family-owned seafood restaurant crafts oyster shooters as a festive alternative. The Buffalo Bayou features a freshly shucked oyster with cocktail sauce, horseradish, Tabasco, and Tito’s vodka.

6. Liberty Kitchen & Oysterette

4224 San Felipe St
Houston, TX 77027
(713) 622-1010
With locations in River Oaks and Memorial, Liberty Kitchen & Oysterette puts a spotlight on coastal cuisine, including its bites like its oysters on the half shell. Find Gulf Coast oysters from both Texas and Louisiana and East Coast offerings that vary seasonally. For those wary of eating raw oysters, try the chargrilled Gulf oysters in two decadent varieties — Parmesan-herb butter and bacon jam and butter.

7. Acme Oyster House

1201 Westheimer Rd
Houston, TX 77006
(346) 571-2071
Like its Louisiana counterpart, Acme Oyster House is a one-stop-shop for oysters galore. Raw oysters are presented simply with lemon and spicy cocktail sauce, while dishes like the oyster tacos feature golden fried oysters tossed in chargrill butter and topped with slaw. Another unique option: a bowl of creamy oyster Rockefeller soup with Parmesan cheese and spinach. 

a spread of raw oysters, a po’boy and chargrilled oysters on a checkered tablecloth.
Whether you prefer your oysters raw, in tacos, in a po’ boy or topped with buttery ingredients, Acme Oyster House serves up their speciality in a variety of ways.
Acme Oyster House/facebook

8. Caracol Restaurant

2200 Post Oak Blvd #160
Houston, TX 77056
(713) 622-9996
Hugo Ortega’s Uptown restaurant Caracol is like an escape within the city, with coastal-inspired cuisine to match. The wood-roasted Gulf oysters topped with cheese and chipotle butter are among the best in town and are available by the half and full dozen. Prefer ‘em raw? Here, raw oysters on the half shell are presented with salsa bruja and lime. 

9. Brennan's of Houston

3300 Smith St
Houston, TX 77006
(713) 522-9711
At this iconic Midtown restaurant, bold Creole flavor is pumped into dishes like Jimmy’s Grilled Oysters, topped with jalapeños cornbread crumbs and the Gulf fish Pontchartrain, topped with crispy Louisiana oysters. Care to venture beyond the Gulf? Raw East Coast oysters can be sampled in one of two seafood towers. 

10. State of Grace

3258 Westheimer Rd
Houston, TX 77098
(832) 942-5080
This buzzy River Oaks restaurant boasts its own oyster room designed with premier oyster bar seating near all of the shucking action. Diners can choose between a hefty list of raw oysters from the Gulf Coast, East Coast, and Canada, or opt for roasted oysters with garlic and seaweed butter.

11. Winnie's

3622 Main St Suite A
Houston, TX 77002
(713) 520-0660
This mid-Main newbie has quickly become a popular hangout with its playful decor and adjoining patio made for kicking back with fresh oysters and cocktails, presented in ice-filled treasure chests. Pick from raw or chargrilled varieties, and if you’re still hungry, spring for the Peacemaker po’ boy decked out with a combination of shrimp and oysters.  

12. Christie's Seafood & Steaks

6029 Westheimer Rd
Houston, TX 77057
(713) 978-6563
This Houston institution has been shelling out seafood favorites for more than 100 years, making it a foolproof destination for oysters. Pair cheesy oysters thermidor with oyster stew, and follow it up with a stacked oyster BLT po’ boy.

13. Ragin' Cajun

4302 Richmond Ave
Houston, TX 77027
(713) 623-6321
This time-honored destination run by the Mandola family should be on any oyster-eating bucket list. On top of raw and chargrilled options, the fried Gulf oyster po’ boy built on a traditional French baguette is a must-try.

14. Pier 6 Seafood & Oyster House

113 6th St
San Leon, TX 77539
(281) 339-1515
It’s worth the trek to San Leon for a taste of some of the freshest Gulf oysters around. Run by Raz Halili, a second-generation oysterman whose family owns and operates Prestige Oysters, the restaurant offers multiple ways to indulge in the briny, buttery treat. In addition to raw oysters, Pier 6 offers oysters Rockefeller, crab gratin stuffed oysters, fiery oysters cooked with Sriracha and habanero butter, and cornmeal fried oyster baskets with coleslaw. Hungry for more? Spring for the velvety Prestige Oyster chowder. 

