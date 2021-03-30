Share All sharing options for: Where to Eat the Freshest Oysters in Houston

Whether you prefer buttery Gulf oysters or briny bivalves from the East Coast, here’s where to find the city’s best

Houston is a true oyster lover’s paradise. Not only can we easily get fresh, fat, raw oysters from our own backyard — the Gulf of Mexico — usually at a reasonable price, we also have a bounty of restaurants serving some of the best East Coast bivalves available.

Add to that a truly impressive number of preparation styles — fried, chargrilled, topped with chiles and sriracha, blue crab, or marinated in garlicky butter — and there really is something for everyone. Whether you’re looking for fine dining or an oyster happy hour with a dive bar vibe, you’ll find it at one of these 14 restaurants.

— Updated by Megha McSwain

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.