Soak in the sun and cooler temps at these outdoor dining destinations

20 Houston Patios Perfect for Dining and Drinking Al Fresco

Houston’s weather may be unpredictable, but there is no denying that the city boasts a pretty solid patio season. After being cooped up indoors, pretty much nothing sounds better than sitting outside in a socially distanced space with snacks and a cocktail.

Patios in different pockets of the city offer a vibe for everyone. Whether you’re in search of skyline views or a no-frills hideaway to drink beer and eat pizza at a picnic table, these 20 Houston patios will definitely fit the bill.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.