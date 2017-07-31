Share All sharing options for: Dine Out on a Budget at These 16 Houston Restaurants

From excellent tacos to comforting bowls of ramen and super-fast Greek eats, here’s where to dine in H-Town without going broke

Houston has an assortment of quality high-end restaurants, but it isn’t always possible to splurge on dinner. Fortunately, the city’s expansive dining scene is also packed with a bounty of affordable restaurants that make dining on a dime totally possible — and dare we say it, enjoyable?

The prices at some restaurants have gone up, meaning Bubba’s Texas Burger Shack, Ragin’ Cajun, Jax Grill, AL Quick Stop, and Frenchy's Chicken are off the list. But newcomers like Burger-Chan, Tamashi, Dona Lena, Eastside King at Post Market, and Golding Dumpling House are offering up delectable, cost-effective meals.

From chef-approved banh mi to fast-casual Greek eats and some of the city’s finest burgers, here’s where to eat the best-value restaurant food in Houston. Now go on — ball out on a budget.

