 clock menu more-arrow no yes
More Maps

9 Dog-Friendly Patios in Houston to Perch on With Your Pooch

11 Houston Rooftops for Boozing with a View

19 of Houston’s Most Brunch-Worthy Spots

Caviar presentation at 1751.
Behold 1751 Sea & Bar’s elegant caviar presentation.
Jenn Duncan

13 Houston Restaurants to Splurge on Caviar

From a traditional caviar spread to loaded caviar tacos, here is where to indulge

by Megha McSwain
View as Map
Behold 1751 Sea & Bar’s elegant caviar presentation.
| Jenn Duncan
by Megha McSwain

Few things elevate an evening of dining out like an impressive caviar presentation, and huddling over a thoughtfully-prepared spread is a fine way to kick off a meal with friends. The roe of wild sturgeon produces a salty bite, enhanced only with a boozy beverage and proper accouterments, like chunky, chopped egg and tart capers — making each bite is better than the last.

While many places offer a traditional spread, some are leveling up the experience with innovative combinations, like caviar-topped tater tots and loaded caviar tacos. In a city like Houston with a healthy balance of time-honored restaurants and exciting newcomers, it has never been a better time to experience imaginative takes on the costly snack.

For when there is cause for celebration, or simply a caviar craving of epic proportions, consider these 13 destinations.

Read More
Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. 1751 Sea and Bar

Copy Link
191 Heights Blvd
Houston, TX 77007
(832) 831-9820
(832) 831-9820
Visit Website

Splurge wholly at 1751 Sea and Bar where servings of Siberian Osetra ($180) and Imperial Golden Osetra ($210) — complete with custom packaging — will set you back a pretty penny. The presentation is complemented with blinis, egg, shallot, and creme fraiche.

1751 custom-packaged caviar.
Custom touches make the caviar just a bit more fancy at 1751.
Jenn Duncan

Also Featured in:

2. Bludorn

Copy Link
807 Taft St
Houston, TX 77019
(713) 999-0146
(713) 999-0146
Visit Website

At this vibey Montrose restaurant, guests can opt for caviar two ways — 1 oz or 4 oz varieties of Smoked Wild Steel, Siberian, and Platinum Osetra caviar served traditionally, or with the restaurant’s signature Oysters Everyway topped with Siberian caviar for a double dose of fancy.

One of Bludorn’s caviar offerings.
Bludorn has several caviar options.
Michael Anthony

Also Featured in:

3. Potente

Copy Link
1515 Texas Ave
Houston, TX 77002
(713) 237-1515
(713) 237-1515
Visit Website

In lieu of a leafy green salad, spring for the ultra-decadent chef’s caviar salad at Potente. Built with 12 grams of Sasanian Royal Ossetra caviar, creme fraiche, and chunky egg salad and served with brioche, it serves as a solid precursor to the fabulous meal that will no doubt follow.

The chef’s caviar salad with brioche toast.
Kick off a meal at Potente with a chef’s caviar salad.
Potente

Also Featured in:

4. Brasserie 19

Copy Link
1962 W Gray St
Houston, TX 77019
(713) 524-1919
(713) 524-1919
Visit Website

Brasserie 19 puts a fun spin on the pricey indulgence, pairing its caviar with chips and creme fraiche, ensuring dip after delicious dip. Don’t care to stray from tradition? The River Oaks hot spot also offers Black Kaluga and Platinum Osetra varieties in 1 or 4 oz, served traditionally with blinis, chopped egg, capers, crème frâiche, chive, and shallot.

Caviar with potato chips and crème frâiche.
Caviar is paired with potato chips at Brasserie 19.
Andrew Hemingway

Also Featured in:

5. Turner's

Copy Link
1800 Post Oak Blvd. Entrance on, Ambassador Way
Houston, TX 77056
(713) 804-1212
(713) 804-1212
Visit Website

With its well-appointed dining room and a live pianist performing nightly, Benjamin Berg’s Turner’s serves as a dreamy destination to indulge in caviar, and the presentation is first-class from start to finish. Choose from 1 oz jars of Petrossian Classic Daurenki ($95), Royal Ossetra ($150), Royal Sevruga ($195), or spring for Berg’s own custom royal white sturgeon caviar ($95), which he harvested himself. Traditional accouterments include house-made blinis, onion, egg yolks, creme fraiche, and capers, plus a complimentary table-side pour of vodka in an ice sculpture that sweetens the deal.

Turner’s caviar with accouterment and a taste of vodka.
The caviar service at Turner’s comes with a complimentary vodka taste.
Kirsten Gilliam

Also Featured in:

6. Liberty Kitchen & Oysterette

Copy Link
4224 San Felipe St
Houston, TX 77027
(713) 622-1010
(713) 622-1010
Visit Website

While the spotlight is often on oysters and Gulf Coast gems at Liberty Kitchen, the caviar service is pretty solid, too. The restaurant features Hackleback domestic ($55) and Osetra imported ($105) varieties with complements like creme fraiche, blinis, chopped egg yolk and egg white, capers, and melba toast.

Liberty Kitchen’s caviar with accoutrement.
Liberty Kitchen’s caviar spread is the ultimate shareable starter.
Justin Yoakum

Also Featured in:

7. Riel

Copy Link
1927 Fairview St
Houston, TX 77019
(832) 831-9109
(832) 831-9109
Visit Website

Fast food is made fancy at Riel, where in addition to a seriously solid caviar service, chef Ryan Lachaine puts a playful twist on house-made tater tots by topping them with caviar. The buttery bite is hard to resist, and it’s impossible to have just one, so order wisely.

Also Featured in:

8. March

Copy Link
1624 Westheimer Rd
Houston, TX 77006
(832) 380-2481
(832) 380-2481
Visit Website

The lounge at MARCH is where the restaurant’s 6- and 9-course tasting experiences begin and where guests can kick off their meal with cocktails and caviar service. This season’s presentation is inspired by the flavors of Occitania, featuring gougeres with gruyere, caramelized onion soubise, egg yolk sous vide with lemon and espelette peppers served with lavender creme fraiche and crispy herbed chickpeas. Insider tip: On Fridays and Saturdays, the lounge is open from 9 p.m. to midnight, during which time guests have the opportunity to wind down with caviar and post-dinner cocktails.

Caviar presentation at MARCH.
Caviar service is available in the lounge at MARCH.
Julie Soefer

9. Loch Bar

Copy Link
4444 Westheimer Rd Suite G110
Houston, TX 77027
(832) 430-6601
(832) 430-6601
Visit Website

Find two artisanal caviars on the menu at this chic and lively seafood destination within River Oaks District. There is the deep mahogany-colored Siberian sturgeon caviar for $68/oz. and the amber-colored Malossol Ossetia for $95/oz. Both are presented with creme fraiche, caper berry, chopped shallot, and hard-boiled egg white and yolk. Add a bottle of bubbly and stay to enjoy live music, beginning at 9 p.m. daily.

Loch Bar’s caviar service.
Go for the caviar at Loch Bar, stay for the live music.
Becca Wright

Also Featured in:

10. Doris Metropolitan

Copy Link
2815 S Shepherd Dr
Houston, TX 77098
(713) 485-0466
(713) 485-0466
Visit Website

With plenty on its menu for big spenders to choose from, Doris Metropolitan does not disappoint when it comes to its caviar service. Regiis Ova Royal Caviar is $150/oz and is playfully referred to as “the other black gold” from Royal White Sturgeons. Savor it on its own, or pair it with accompaniments like lime creme fraiche, cured egg yolk, pickled onion, petit leaf salad, and blinis.

Doris Metropolitan’s caviar offering.
Don’t sleep on Doris Metropolitan’s caviar service.
Doris Metropolitan

Also Featured in:

11. Nobu Houston

Copy Link
5115 Westheimer Rd
Houston, TX 77056
(832) 987-2599
(832) 987-2599
Visit Website

In a Tex-Mex town like Houston, there are few things that will surprise seasoned taco eaters but Nobu manages to do the job with its nori caviar Nobu tacos. The eye-catching tacos are built in a crispy, squid ink nori taco shell, generously stuffed with guacamole, and finished off with caviar.

Bread & Butter PR

Also Featured in:

12. Kata Robata

Copy Link
3600 Kirby Dr suite h
Houston, TX 77098
(713) 526-8858
(713) 526-8858
Visit Website

There are no shortage of melt-in-your-mouth moments at Kata Robata, but the toro, uni, and caviar rank at the top of the list. A layer of velvety uni (or sea urchin) serves as a cradle for the caviar topping, and paired with a buttery toro, the bite leaves a lasting impression on the palate.

Toro, uni, and caviar sushi.
The toro, uni, and caviar is a swoon-worthy bite at Kata Robata.
Carla Gomez

Also Featured in:

13. Gratify

Copy Link
5212 Morningside Dr
Houston, TX 77005
(713) 524-7865
(713) 524-7865
Visit Website

Gratify can satisfy caviar cravings, big or small with its 1 oz and 4 oz servings of Holland Platinum Osetra and Black Kaluga caviar. Eggs get the royal treatment with dishes like caviar-topped deviled eggs and eggs benedict with caviar. Fancy just a taste? Here, you can add 1⁄2 oz of caviar to any dish during weekend lunch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Gratify’s caviar service.
Add a little caviar to your weekend at Gratify.
Big Vibe Hospitality

Also Featured in:

More in Maps

© 2022 Vox Media, Inc. All rights reserved.
Link copied to the clipboard.

1. 1751 Sea and Bar

191 Heights Blvd, Houston, TX 77007
1751 custom-packaged caviar.
Custom touches make the caviar just a bit more fancy at 1751.
Jenn Duncan

Splurge wholly at 1751 Sea and Bar where servings of Siberian Osetra ($180) and Imperial Golden Osetra ($210) — complete with custom packaging — will set you back a pretty penny. The presentation is complemented with blinis, egg, shallot, and creme fraiche.

191 Heights Blvd
Houston, TX 77007
(832) 831-9820
Visit Website

2. Bludorn

807 Taft St, Houston, TX 77019
One of Bludorn’s caviar offerings.
Bludorn has several caviar options.
Michael Anthony

At this vibey Montrose restaurant, guests can opt for caviar two ways — 1 oz or 4 oz varieties of Smoked Wild Steel, Siberian, and Platinum Osetra caviar served traditionally, or with the restaurant’s signature Oysters Everyway topped with Siberian caviar for a double dose of fancy.

807 Taft St
Houston, TX 77019
(713) 999-0146
Visit Website

3. Potente

1515 Texas Ave, Houston, TX 77002
The chef’s caviar salad with brioche toast.
Kick off a meal at Potente with a chef’s caviar salad.
Potente

In lieu of a leafy green salad, spring for the ultra-decadent chef’s caviar salad at Potente. Built with 12 grams of Sasanian Royal Ossetra caviar, creme fraiche, and chunky egg salad and served with brioche, it serves as a solid precursor to the fabulous meal that will no doubt follow.

1515 Texas Ave
Houston, TX 77002
(713) 237-1515
Visit Website

4. Brasserie 19

1962 W Gray St, Houston, TX 77019
Caviar with potato chips and crème frâiche.
Caviar is paired with potato chips at Brasserie 19.
Andrew Hemingway

Brasserie 19 puts a fun spin on the pricey indulgence, pairing its caviar with chips and creme fraiche, ensuring dip after delicious dip. Don’t care to stray from tradition? The River Oaks hot spot also offers Black Kaluga and Platinum Osetra varieties in 1 or 4 oz, served traditionally with blinis, chopped egg, capers, crème frâiche, chive, and shallot.

1962 W Gray St
Houston, TX 77019
(713) 524-1919
Visit Website

5. Turner's

1800 Post Oak Blvd. Entrance on, Ambassador Way, Houston, TX 77056
Turner’s caviar with accouterment and a taste of vodka.
The caviar service at Turner’s comes with a complimentary vodka taste.
Kirsten Gilliam

With its well-appointed dining room and a live pianist performing nightly, Benjamin Berg’s Turner’s serves as a dreamy destination to indulge in caviar, and the presentation is first-class from start to finish. Choose from 1 oz jars of Petrossian Classic Daurenki ($95), Royal Ossetra ($150), Royal Sevruga ($195), or spring for Berg’s own custom royal white sturgeon caviar ($95), which he harvested himself. Traditional accouterments include house-made blinis, onion, egg yolks, creme fraiche, and capers, plus a complimentary table-side pour of vodka in an ice sculpture that sweetens the deal.

1800 Post Oak Blvd. Entrance on, Ambassador Way
Houston, TX 77056
(713) 804-1212
Visit Website

6. Liberty Kitchen & Oysterette

4224 San Felipe St, Houston, TX 77027
Liberty Kitchen’s caviar with accoutrement.
Liberty Kitchen’s caviar spread is the ultimate shareable starter.
Justin Yoakum

While the spotlight is often on oysters and Gulf Coast gems at Liberty Kitchen, the caviar service is pretty solid, too. The restaurant features Hackleback domestic ($55) and Osetra imported ($105) varieties with complements like creme fraiche, blinis, chopped egg yolk and egg white, capers, and melba toast.

4224 San Felipe St
Houston, TX 77027
(713) 622-1010
Visit Website

7. Riel

1927 Fairview St, Houston, TX 77019

Fast food is made fancy at Riel, where in addition to a seriously solid caviar service, chef Ryan Lachaine puts a playful twist on house-made tater tots by topping them with caviar. The buttery bite is hard to resist, and it’s impossible to have just one, so order wisely.

1927 Fairview St
Houston, TX 77019
(832) 831-9109
Visit Website

8. March

1624 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX 77006
Caviar presentation at MARCH.
Caviar service is available in the lounge at MARCH.
Julie Soefer

The lounge at MARCH is where the restaurant’s 6- and 9-course tasting experiences begin and where guests can kick off their meal with cocktails and caviar service. This season’s presentation is inspired by the flavors of Occitania, featuring gougeres with gruyere, caramelized onion soubise, egg yolk sous vide with lemon and espelette peppers served with lavender creme fraiche and crispy herbed chickpeas. Insider tip: On Fridays and Saturdays, the lounge is open from 9 p.m. to midnight, during which time guests have the opportunity to wind down with caviar and post-dinner cocktails.

1624 Westheimer Rd
Houston, TX 77006
(832) 380-2481
Visit Website

9. Loch Bar

4444 Westheimer Rd Suite G110, Houston, TX 77027
Loch Bar’s caviar service.
Go for the caviar at Loch Bar, stay for the live music.
Becca Wright

Find two artisanal caviars on the menu at this chic and lively seafood destination within River Oaks District. There is the deep mahogany-colored Siberian sturgeon caviar for $68/oz. and the amber-colored Malossol Ossetia for $95/oz. Both are presented with creme fraiche, caper berry, chopped shallot, and hard-boiled egg white and yolk. Add a bottle of bubbly and stay to enjoy live music, beginning at 9 p.m. daily.

4444 Westheimer Rd Suite G110
Houston, TX 77027
(832) 430-6601
Visit Website

10. Doris Metropolitan

2815 S Shepherd Dr, Houston, TX 77098
Doris Metropolitan’s caviar offering.
Don’t sleep on Doris Metropolitan’s caviar service.
Doris Metropolitan

With plenty on its menu for big spenders to choose from, Doris Metropolitan does not disappoint when it comes to its caviar service. Regiis Ova Royal Caviar is $150/oz and is playfully referred to as “the other black gold” from Royal White Sturgeons. Savor it on its own, or pair it with accompaniments like lime creme fraiche, cured egg yolk, pickled onion, petit leaf salad, and blinis.

2815 S Shepherd Dr
Houston, TX 77098
(713) 485-0466
Visit Website

11. Nobu Houston

5115 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX 77056
Bread & Butter PR

In a Tex-Mex town like Houston, there are few things that will surprise seasoned taco eaters but Nobu manages to do the job with its nori caviar Nobu tacos. The eye-catching tacos are built in a crispy, squid ink nori taco shell, generously stuffed with guacamole, and finished off with caviar.

5115 Westheimer Rd
Houston, TX 77056
(832) 987-2599
Visit Website

12. Kata Robata

3600 Kirby Dr suite h, Houston, TX 77098
Toro, uni, and caviar sushi.
The toro, uni, and caviar is a swoon-worthy bite at Kata Robata.
Carla Gomez

There are no shortage of melt-in-your-mouth moments at Kata Robata, but the toro, uni, and caviar rank at the top of the list. A layer of velvety uni (or sea urchin) serves as a cradle for the caviar topping, and paired with a buttery toro, the bite leaves a lasting impression on the palate.

3600 Kirby Dr suite h
Houston, TX 77098
(713) 526-8858
Visit Website

13. Gratify

5212 Morningside Dr, Houston, TX 77005
Gratify’s caviar service.
Add a little caviar to your weekend at Gratify.
Big Vibe Hospitality

Gratify can satisfy caviar cravings, big or small with its 1 oz and 4 oz servings of Holland Platinum Osetra and Black Kaluga caviar. Eggs get the royal treatment with dishes like caviar-topped deviled eggs and eggs benedict with caviar. Fancy just a taste? Here, you can add 1⁄2 oz of caviar to any dish during weekend lunch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

5212 Morningside Dr
Houston, TX 77005
(713) 524-7865
Visit Website

Related Maps