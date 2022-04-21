13 Houston Restaurants to Splurge on Caviar

From a traditional caviar spread to loaded caviar tacos, here is where to indulge

Few things elevate an evening of dining out like an impressive caviar presentation, and huddling over a thoughtfully-prepared spread is a fine way to kick off a meal with friends. The roe of wild sturgeon produces a salty bite, enhanced only with a boozy beverage and proper accouterments, like chunky, chopped egg and tart capers — making each bite is better than the last.

While many places offer a traditional spread, some are leveling up the experience with innovative combinations, like caviar-topped tater tots and loaded caviar tacos. In a city like Houston with a healthy balance of time-honored restaurants and exciting newcomers, it has never been a better time to experience imaginative takes on the costly snack.

For when there is cause for celebration, or simply a caviar craving of epic proportions, consider these 13 destinations.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.