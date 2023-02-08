The Most Romantic Restaurants in Houston

Say what you will about the corny candy hearts, the candlelight dinners, and the “Be mine” love notes tucked in oversized bouquets — Valentine’s Day is a great excuse to spend a romantic meal with your significant other, but so is any other day of the year.

Plenty of Houston restaurants are doing all of the leg work when it comes to setting the mood this Valentine’s Day, but there are a whole host of restaurants that bring the romance year-round. Whether it’s an elegant, caviar-fueled meal at one of Houston’s fancy fixtures or a romantic hideaway with a backyard oasis, consider this guide of Houston’s most romantic restaurants when planning your next date night.