Red banquettes against mirrored walls and black floors, with white tables dressed in white tablecloths.
Dark and intimate with pops of crimson, Gatsby’s Steakhouse is deeply romantic.
Michael Anthony

The Most Romantic Restaurants in Houston

With dreamy dining rooms, fine champagne, and decadent eats, spoil your sweetheart at one of these special occasion restaurants

by Megha McSwain
by Megha McSwain

Say what you will about the corny candy hearts, the candlelight dinners, and the “Be mine” love notes tucked in oversized bouquets — Valentine’s Day is a great excuse to spend a romantic meal with your significant other, but so is any other day of the year.

Plenty of Houston restaurants are doing all of the leg work when it comes to setting the mood this Valentine’s Day, but there are a whole host of restaurants that bring the romance year-round. Whether it’s an elegant, caviar-fueled meal at one of Houston’s fancy fixtures or a romantic hideaway with a backyard oasis, consider this guide of Houston’s most romantic restaurants when planning your next date night.

If you buy something or book a reservation from an Eater link, Vox Media may earn a commission.

Rainbow Lodge

You can’t go wrong dining inside or on the outdoor deck at this luxurious restaurant, housed in a more than 100-year-old log cabin situated on the banks of White Oak Bayou. The spotlight is on game meats and seafood, with standouts like grilled North American elk chop, venison filet, and Alaskan halibut.

2011 Ella Blvd, Houston, TX 77008
(713) 861-8666
(713) 861-8666
A wooden deck with tables and chairs behind Rainbow Lodge, nestled among tall trees.
The scenic patio at Rainbow Lodge.
Rainbow Lodge

Trattoria Sofia

Berg Hospitality’s trattoria has raised the bar for romantic dining in the Heights. With oversized banquettes, a softly-lit dining room, and a live olive tree on the covered, climate-controlled terrace, there isn’t a bad seat in the house. Plates like the whipped ricotta, prosciutto pizza and cacio e pepe are easy to share, and hearty entrees like veal Milanese ensure you leave more than satisfied.

911 W 11th St, Houston, TX 77008
(713) 804-0429
(713) 804-0429
A covered patio with tables surrounding an olive tree.
The climate-controlled patio at Trattoria Sofia.
Michelle Watson

Mastrantos

Among the many choice restaurants in the Heights, Mastrantos offers a low-key and romantic place to enjoy a long leisurely meal with your love. The menu, which reflects global flavors, changes often, but expect artfully plated dishes like sweet plantain croquettes with harissa aioli, pork belly lechon, and braised short ribs with cannellini beans and wild mushrooms. Don’t skimp on the pasta — here it is made fresh in the restaurant’s dough lab.

927 Studewood St #100, Houston, TX 77008
(346) 227-8458
(346) 227-8458
Plate of rags bolognese.
The ragu bolognese at Mastranto’s.
Christa Elyce Studios

Tribute

This all-day restaurant located inside the lavish Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa is a treat for any day or night date, but for very special occasions, reserve the restaurant’s exclusive wine room. Large enough for just four guests, the intimate room boasts towering walls of wine showcasing 4,000 bottles stored safely at 57 degrees. With the room’s chilly temps, guests are welcome to snuggle in UGG blankets as they dine, and ladies are gifted cashmere pashminas to take home. 

111 N Post Oak Ln, Houston, TX 77024
(713) 685-6713
(713) 685-6713
Someone setting the table inside the private wine room at Tribute.
The ultra private wine room inside Tribute at the Houstonian.
Houstonian Hotel, Club, & Spa

Étoile

Tucked away in Uptown Park, this bistro helmed by chef Philippe Verpiand, is just as romantic as one might think. Vintage chandeliers bedeck the dining room, and the rustic art and French décor make it feel like a Parisian getaway in the heart of the city. Begin with escargot and country pate before enjoying entrees like sole amandine or coq au vin.

1101-11 Uptown Park Blvd, Houston, TX 77056
(832) 668-5808
(832) 668-5808
A dining room with round tables and a bar.
The rustic dining room at Etoile, located in Uptown Park.
Etoile

Turner's

Berg Hospitality’s romantic Uptown hideaway has all of the makings of a romantic date night. Each evening, a pianist sets the mood with live music in the dining room, while guests nosh on elegant dishes like artichoke soup, whole-roasted branzino, and wagyu filet Rossini. Looking for something exclusive? Turner’s has added exclusive outdoor bungalows with cozy seating and attractive finishes, that are set apart from the buzz of the main dining room.

1800 Post Oak Blvd, Houston, TX 77056
(713) 804-1212
(713) 804-1212
The low-lit dining room at Turner’s, with a live pianist.
With its live pianist and low-lit space, Turner’s is always set for an evening of romance.
Kirsten Gilliam

Musaafer

With a number of uniquely-styled dining rooms, Musaafer is a feast for the eyes, and its grandiose sheesh mahal is of the most romantic spaces in which to dine in the city. Elevated from the main dining room, the Palace of Mirrors was constructed with more than 220,000 mirrors, and is a sight to see when the sun goes down and ornate chandeliers illuminate the room. Musaafer’s menu, which takes a modern approach to India’s regional cuisines, is an equally impressive match.

5115 Westheimer Rd Suite C-3500, Houston, TX 77056
(713) 242-8087
(713) 242-8087
The interiors of Musaafer’s sheesh mahal room, covered in more than 220,000 mirrors, with plush blue seating.
The glittering Sheesh Mahal room at Musaafer is one of the most magical places to dine in the city.
Raydon Creative

Brenner's on the Bayou

A common go-to for romantic celebrations, this trusted steakhouse, which spills out onto the banks of Buffalo Bayou, offers picturesque views at every turn. The two-story dining room has rustic wood finishes and clear views of the lush landscape outside, while an extended, covered terrace offers plenty of opportunities to capture an Insta-worthy moment.

1 Birdsall St, Houston, TX 77007
(713) 868-4444
(713) 868-4444

Potente

A standout among Downtown’s many restaurants, Potente offers modern Italian fare in a sleek and sexy setting. Take to the bar and lounge with a glass of bubbles or a martini, before retreating to the main dining room where chef Danny Trace’s imaginative plates shine. The spaghetti al tartufo is legendary, presented with fresh truffles shaved table side.

1515 Texas Ave, Houston, TX 77002
(713) 237-1515
(713) 237-1515
Potente’s spaghetti with shaved black truffles and dusted with shredded parmesan.
The spaghetti al tartufo is one of Potente’s prized pastas.
Potente

Tony's

Tony’s timeless dining room has served as the backdrop for countless proposals and wedding showers, and for good reason. The restaurant showcases Italian flavors and ingredients in an exemplary way, making every dining experience feel unique and special. Try the fettuccine with vodka sauce and jumbo lump crab meat or the dry-aged Crescent Island duck. For pure decadence, elevate your experience with the addition of Alba black truffles.

3755 Richmond Ave., Houston, TX 77046
(713) 622-6778
(713) 622-6778
A hand shaving black truffles into a bowl with glasses of wine.
Elevate your evening with the addition of fresh shaved black truffles at Tony’s.
Becca Wright

Doris Metropolitan

With its flair for Mediterranean flavors, Doris Metropolitan is a welcome alternative to the city’s many steakhouses, and its romantic space only adds to its appeal. Begin with the tomato salad, which showcases four preparations of the tasty fruit alongside a robust Israeli cabernet, and then explore the butcher’s cuts, which include a 30 oz bone-in ribeye and a 34 oz Porterhouse.

2815 S Shepherd Dr, Houston, TX 77098
(713) 485-0466
(713) 485-0466
Rows of yellow chairs tucked into tables in the dining room at Doris Metropolitan.
The main dining room at Doris Metropolitan offers comfortable seating for two.
Kirsten Gilliam

Bistro Menil

Follow up a walk at Menil Park with a meal or bottle of wine at this artsy restaurant located adjacent to the Menil Collection. The full-service restaurant offers up a contemporary menu of European plates, like char-grilled octopus and patatas bravas, plus pizzas, and hearty mains. Looking for an out-of-the-box date idea? Consider the restaurant’s afternoon tea service.

1513 W Alabama St, Houston, TX 77006
(713) 904-3537
(713) 904-3537

Brennan's of Houston

This iconic Houston restaurant is spread across two levels on a quiet corner of the Midtown neighborhood, and has lots of cozy corners to explore. Start with a Smith Street Julep in the bar, which opens up to the restaurant’s picturesque open-air courtyard, and then settle into one of the oversized wing chairs in the main dining room, where you can feast on Gulf fish pontchartrain, quail beignets, and Brennan’s famed bananas foster, flambeed table side.

3300 Smith St, Houston, TX 77006
(713) 522-9711
(713) 522-9711
A formal dining room with tables, chairs, and wing back chairs.
The posh downstairs dining room at Brennan’s of Houston.
Brennan’s of Houston

Gatsby's Prime Steakhouse

With muted lighting, deep crimson-colored furniture, and a soundtrack of classic jazz, this Montrose steakhouse serves as a sexy destination for dinner for two. Find all of the steakhouse classics like oysters Rockefeller, crab cakes, and a 24 oz Porterhouse, among others, alongside a slew of desserts to share with two spoons.

4319 Montrose Blvd, Houston, TX 77006
(713) 393-7282
(713) 393-7282
Black and gold walls with red banquettes and a sign that reads Gatsby’s.
Gatsby’s dramatic dining room.
Michael Anthony

Le Jardinier

At this sophisticated French restaurant located inside the MFAH, the menu is vegetable-rich and inspired by the seasonality of ingredients. Plates like heirloom roasted beets and risotto with winter squash are vibrant with colors that leap off the plate. Dine a la carte, or splurge on the five-course seasonal expression. With its mint green banquettes and a wall-size tapestry of an abstract forest, the interior of the restaurant is a stunner, but opting for a table outside with views of the Sculpture Garden is just as romantic.

5500 Main St Suite 122, Houston, TX 77004
(713) 714-3015
(713) 714-3015
Interiors of Le Jardinier with mint green banquettes and a colorful wall tapestry.
Find Le Jardinier inside the Kinder building at the MFAH.
Claudia Casbarian

Roma

Housed in a historic Rice Village home, Roma provides a charming backdrop for date night fueled by fine wine and traditional Italian fare. Start off with the polpette di manzo, a saucy order of meatballs topped with cheese and pesto, then explore the various pasta plates, like meat lasagna, rigatoni with roasted eggplant, and creamy carbonara.

2347 University Blvd, Houston, TX 77005
(713) 664-7581
(713) 664-7581
Roma’s covered patio with tables, chairs, and plants.
Roma’s shaded outdoor patio is perfect for couples and groups alike.
Pop Studios PR

