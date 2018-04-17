11 Houston Rooftops for Boozing with a View

Sometimes alcohol is just better with elevation

In H-Town, rooftop bars offer something for everyone. There are dance parties with DJs, romantic evenings under the stars, and picturesque skyline views. Though cooler temps this spring make for the perfect time to enjoy a rooftop, summer days on these sky-high patios can feel like the perfect staycation under the sun. Add in imaginative cocktails and hearty food menus and it’s are all the more reason to bounce from rooftop to rooftop.

While Live Sports Bar & Grill, 3rd Floor, Calhoun’s, and Rosemont have shuttered, and The Grove, 77 Degrees, Brenner’s on the Bayou, and Lawless Kitchen & Spirits offer alternative patios, the rooftops at Grand Prize Bar, The Annie, Patterson Park, and others are heating up this summer.

Whatever the occasion, those looking for a memorable night on the town should check out one of these 11 rooftop spots for bites and booze with stellar views.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.