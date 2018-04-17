 clock menu more-arrow no yes
More Maps

19 of Houston’s Most Brunch-Worthy Spots

9 Houston Restaurants That Offer a Food on Fire Experience

21 Houston Patios Perfect for Dining and Drinking Al Fresco

two champagne glasses clinking with views of Houston’s skyline in the background.
B&B Butchers & Restaurant offers breathtaking views of Houston from its rooftop patio.
B&B Butchers & Restaurant/Facebook

11 Houston Rooftops for Boozing with a View

Sometimes alcohol is just better with elevation

by Megha McSwain Updated
View as Map
B&B Butchers & Restaurant offers breathtaking views of Houston from its rooftop patio.
| B&B Butchers & Restaurant/Facebook
by Megha McSwain Updated

In H-Town, rooftop bars offer something for everyone. There are dance parties with DJs, romantic evenings under the stars, and picturesque skyline views. Though cooler temps this spring make for the perfect time to enjoy a rooftop, summer days on these sky-high patios can feel like the perfect staycation under the sun. Add in imaginative cocktails and hearty food menus and it’s are all the more reason to bounce from rooftop to rooftop.

While Live Sports Bar & Grill, 3rd Floor, Calhoun’s, and Rosemont have shuttered, and The Grove, 77 Degrees, Brenner’s on the Bayou, and Lawless Kitchen & Spirits offer alternative patios, the rooftops at Grand Prize Bar, The Annie, Patterson Park, and others are heating up this summer.

Whatever the occasion, those looking for a memorable night on the town should check out one of these 11 rooftop spots for bites and booze with stellar views.

Read More
Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. Harold's Restaurant & Tap Room

Copy Link
350 W 19th St
Houston, TX 77008
(713) 360-6204
(713) 360-6204
Visit Website

One of the only restaurants with a rooftop terrace overlooking The Heights’ historic 19th street, Harold’s welcomes revelers in for a solid happy hour with $5 glasses of wine and discounted cocktails under the string lights, and a delicious weekend brunch, featuring an iconic double brined fried chicken with mac and cheese.

Diners pack in on Harold’s rooftop patio.
Harold’s is a Heights stalwart.
Harold’s Restaurant & Tap Room/Facebook

2. Sonoma in the Heights

Copy Link
801 Studewood St
Houston, TX 77007
(713) 864-9463
(713) 864-9463
Visit Website

Serious wine drinkers (and not-so-serious ones) can seek solace on Sonoma’s cozy rooftop patio with surrounding views of the Heights neighborhood. The wine list is substantial, made up of varietals sourced from around the globe. Pick and choose, or journey through a particular wine with a tasting flight that offers three half-glass pours for $25.

3. Patterson Park Patio Bar

Copy Link
2205 Patterson St
Houston, TX 77007
Visit Website

Nestled among the woods and live oaks located along the White Oak Bayou Trail, this new Heights patio bar is appropriately coined the “Treehouse on the Trail” and spans 9,000 square feet across three levels. Though there isn’t a bad seat in the house, make your way to the top-most deck for 360-degree nature views and supreme people watching. With an ever-changing list of food vendors and themed cocktails like the Treehouse Gimlet, Patterson Park is the quintessential summer hangout spot.

Steps leading up to the entrance of Patterson Park.
Here’s to enjoying epic White Oak Trail views.
Michael Anthony

Also Featured in:

4. Buffalo Bayou Brewing Co

Copy Link
2101 Summer St
Houston, TX 77007
(713) 714-3335
(713) 714-3335
Visit Website

This Sawyer Yards hot spot reels in the crowds daily for its beloved brews best enjoyed on its sprawling rooftop deck with unobstructed views of the Downtown skyline. The Texas-sized brewery spans three floors where guests can watch all of the beer-making magic happen, enjoy hearty eats like jumbo wings and 44 Farms beef burgers, or kick back with a cold pint (or three.)

5. B&B Butchers & Restaurant - Houston

Copy Link
1814 Washington Ave
Houston, TX 77007
(713) 862-1814
(713) 862-1814
Visit Website

Located on the East End of Washington Avenue in the 6th Ward, B&B Butcher’s airy upper deck presents unparalleled views of Houston’s skyline. The temperature-controlled rooftop patio is more relaxed than the indoor dining room, but diners can still expect impeccable service and top-notch steakhouse eats. Start with tuna tartare or raw oysters on the half shell, and finish strong with beef Wellington, all while taking in the impressive city sights.

B&amp;B Butcher’s rooftop patio at dusk.
B&B Butchers offers dinner with a Downtown view.
Berg Hospitality

6. Captain Foxheart's Bad News Bar & Spirit Lodge

Copy Link
308 S Main St
Houston, TX 77002
Visit Website

Captain Foxheart’s deck sits above the Metrorail on Main Street, while Houston’s Downtown skyscrapers looming in the distance create a perfect backdrop for a photo-op. Imbibers sip quality cocktails and unwind while watching the bustling street below.

A well-built craft cocktail impresses on the patio.
Captain Foxheart’s Bad News Bar has long been a Main Street hot spot.
Captain Foxheart’s Bad News Bar & Spirit Lodge/Facebook

Also Featured in:

7. El Big Bad

Copy Link
419 Travis St
Houston, TX 77002
(713) 229-8181
(713) 229-8181
Visit Website

This time-honored Tex-Mex destination is as popular for its exciting Downtown views as it is for its margaritas, made in-house with fresh-squeezed juice and tequila infusions. Steps from Market Square Park, guests can chill out on the second-floor wraparound patio overlooking all of the lively activity below.

Also Featured in:

8. Z on 23

Copy Link
1121 Walker St
Houston, TX 77002
(713) 222-7777
(713) 222-7777
Visit Website

With awe-inspiring panoramic views of the city, this bar is not for the heights-averse. As the name suggests, Z on 23 is an extension of Zutro Restaurant and Bar, located 23 floors above Downtown on the rooftop of the Le Meridien hotel. Go for the captivating views and craft cocktails, and stay for the breathtaking sunset.

The Z on 23 patio after dark.
Experience Downtown Houston from 23 floors up.
Hoggbirds Rooftop Lounge/Yelp

9. The Annie Cafe & Bar

Copy Link
1800 Post Oak Blvd Suite 6170
Houston, TX 77056
(713) 804-1800
(713) 804-1800
Visit Website

The Annie’s covered, boxwood-lined patio overlooking Post Oak Blvd. is one of the most sought-after patios in town. The two-tiered space accented with lush greens, consistent with the restaurant’s bright, light-filled dining room, is a haven for those who love to dress to impress during lunch, dinner, and weekend brunch.

Patio tables pepper the two-level patio.
The chic patio at The Annie is an Uptown favorite.
Jenn Duncan

Also Featured in:

10. Grand Prize Bar

Copy Link
1010 Banks St
Houston, TX 77006
(713) 526-4565
(713) 526-4565
Visit Website

Grand Prize, a two-story Montrose house converted into a bar, is the epitome of divey and hip. The dark interiors are lit with festive, multi-colored string lights and include a jukebox, pinball machine, and a pool table. There are also two bars, one on each floor, and a large open-air rooftop porch with serene park views. Care to eat while you drink? Opt for a snack from the bar’s Trophy Case Kitchen, which features a revolving list of street vendors.

Also Featured in:

11. Upstairs

Copy Link
2356 Rice Boulevard fl 2
Houston, TX 77005
(713) 523-8652
(713) 523-8652
Visit Website

Upstairs Bar and Lounge is Hungry’s vibey counterpart, located — you guessed it — just upstairs from the iconic Rice Village restaurant. The treehouse-like setting offers prime views of all of the car and foot traffic on Rice Boulevard from its spacious covered patio. Visiting on weekdays and weekend afternoons are equally enticing with a daily happy hour from 3 to 6 p.m., but its weekend brunch on the balcony, reserved for guests 21 and up, is particularly lively.

The exterior of Hungry’s and Upstairs lights up the evening sky.
Upstairs is located directly above Hungry’s in Rice Village.
Julie Soefer

More in Maps

© 2022 Vox Media, Inc. All rights reserved.
Link copied to the clipboard.

1. Harold's Restaurant & Tap Room

350 W 19th St, Houston, TX 77008
Diners pack in on Harold’s rooftop patio.
Harold’s is a Heights stalwart.
Harold’s Restaurant & Tap Room/Facebook

One of the only restaurants with a rooftop terrace overlooking The Heights’ historic 19th street, Harold’s welcomes revelers in for a solid happy hour with $5 glasses of wine and discounted cocktails under the string lights, and a delicious weekend brunch, featuring an iconic double brined fried chicken with mac and cheese.

350 W 19th St
Houston, TX 77008
(713) 360-6204
Visit Website

2. Sonoma in the Heights

801 Studewood St, Houston, TX 77007

Serious wine drinkers (and not-so-serious ones) can seek solace on Sonoma’s cozy rooftop patio with surrounding views of the Heights neighborhood. The wine list is substantial, made up of varietals sourced from around the globe. Pick and choose, or journey through a particular wine with a tasting flight that offers three half-glass pours for $25.

801 Studewood St
Houston, TX 77007
(713) 864-9463
Visit Website

3. Patterson Park Patio Bar

2205 Patterson St, Houston, TX 77007
Steps leading up to the entrance of Patterson Park.
Here’s to enjoying epic White Oak Trail views.
Michael Anthony

Nestled among the woods and live oaks located along the White Oak Bayou Trail, this new Heights patio bar is appropriately coined the “Treehouse on the Trail” and spans 9,000 square feet across three levels. Though there isn’t a bad seat in the house, make your way to the top-most deck for 360-degree nature views and supreme people watching. With an ever-changing list of food vendors and themed cocktails like the Treehouse Gimlet, Patterson Park is the quintessential summer hangout spot.

2205 Patterson St
Houston, TX 77007
Visit Website

4. Buffalo Bayou Brewing Co

2101 Summer St, Houston, TX 77007

This Sawyer Yards hot spot reels in the crowds daily for its beloved brews best enjoyed on its sprawling rooftop deck with unobstructed views of the Downtown skyline. The Texas-sized brewery spans three floors where guests can watch all of the beer-making magic happen, enjoy hearty eats like jumbo wings and 44 Farms beef burgers, or kick back with a cold pint (or three.)

2101 Summer St
Houston, TX 77007
(713) 714-3335
Visit Website

5. B&B Butchers & Restaurant - Houston

1814 Washington Ave, Houston, TX 77007
B&amp;B Butcher’s rooftop patio at dusk.
B&B Butchers offers dinner with a Downtown view.
Berg Hospitality

Located on the East End of Washington Avenue in the 6th Ward, B&B Butcher’s airy upper deck presents unparalleled views of Houston’s skyline. The temperature-controlled rooftop patio is more relaxed than the indoor dining room, but diners can still expect impeccable service and top-notch steakhouse eats. Start with tuna tartare or raw oysters on the half shell, and finish strong with beef Wellington, all while taking in the impressive city sights.

1814 Washington Ave
Houston, TX 77007
(713) 862-1814
Visit Website

6. Captain Foxheart's Bad News Bar & Spirit Lodge

308 S Main St, Houston, TX 77002
A well-built craft cocktail impresses on the patio.
Captain Foxheart’s Bad News Bar has long been a Main Street hot spot.
Captain Foxheart’s Bad News Bar & Spirit Lodge/Facebook

Captain Foxheart’s deck sits above the Metrorail on Main Street, while Houston’s Downtown skyscrapers looming in the distance create a perfect backdrop for a photo-op. Imbibers sip quality cocktails and unwind while watching the bustling street below.

308 S Main St
Houston, TX 77002
Visit Website

7. El Big Bad

419 Travis St, Houston, TX 77002

This time-honored Tex-Mex destination is as popular for its exciting Downtown views as it is for its margaritas, made in-house with fresh-squeezed juice and tequila infusions. Steps from Market Square Park, guests can chill out on the second-floor wraparound patio overlooking all of the lively activity below.

419 Travis St
Houston, TX 77002
(713) 229-8181
Visit Website

8. Z on 23

1121 Walker St, Houston, TX 77002
The Z on 23 patio after dark.
Experience Downtown Houston from 23 floors up.
Hoggbirds Rooftop Lounge/Yelp

With awe-inspiring panoramic views of the city, this bar is not for the heights-averse. As the name suggests, Z on 23 is an extension of Zutro Restaurant and Bar, located 23 floors above Downtown on the rooftop of the Le Meridien hotel. Go for the captivating views and craft cocktails, and stay for the breathtaking sunset.

1121 Walker St
Houston, TX 77002
(713) 222-7777
Visit Website

9. The Annie Cafe & Bar

1800 Post Oak Blvd Suite 6170, Houston, TX 77056
Patio tables pepper the two-level patio.
The chic patio at The Annie is an Uptown favorite.
Jenn Duncan

The Annie’s covered, boxwood-lined patio overlooking Post Oak Blvd. is one of the most sought-after patios in town. The two-tiered space accented with lush greens, consistent with the restaurant’s bright, light-filled dining room, is a haven for those who love to dress to impress during lunch, dinner, and weekend brunch.

1800 Post Oak Blvd Suite 6170
Houston, TX 77056
(713) 804-1800
Visit Website

10. Grand Prize Bar

1010 Banks St, Houston, TX 77006

Grand Prize, a two-story Montrose house converted into a bar, is the epitome of divey and hip. The dark interiors are lit with festive, multi-colored string lights and include a jukebox, pinball machine, and a pool table. There are also two bars, one on each floor, and a large open-air rooftop porch with serene park views. Care to eat while you drink? Opt for a snack from the bar’s Trophy Case Kitchen, which features a revolving list of street vendors.

1010 Banks St
Houston, TX 77006
(713) 526-4565
Visit Website

11. Upstairs

2356 Rice Boulevard fl 2, Houston, TX 77005
The exterior of Hungry’s and Upstairs lights up the evening sky.
Upstairs is located directly above Hungry’s in Rice Village.
Julie Soefer

Upstairs Bar and Lounge is Hungry’s vibey counterpart, located — you guessed it — just upstairs from the iconic Rice Village restaurant. The treehouse-like setting offers prime views of all of the car and foot traffic on Rice Boulevard from its spacious covered patio. Visiting on weekdays and weekend afternoons are equally enticing with a daily happy hour from 3 to 6 p.m., but its weekend brunch on the balcony, reserved for guests 21 and up, is particularly lively.

2356 Rice Boulevard fl 2
Houston, TX 77005
(713) 523-8652
Visit Website

Related Maps