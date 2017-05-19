Share All sharing options for: 12 Stunning Salads To Eat In Houston Right Now

Cobb, Caesar, cabbage, papaya, and more. Here are spectacular salads offering a cool bite when the weather is still hot

Getting your greens in shouldn’t mean sacrificing flavor and fun. Whether you’re trying to escape the hot and humid temperatures of the Bayou or just keeping it light, Houston has you covered on the salad front.

Sure, salads might not have as much clout in the city as a plate of fajitas or a tray of brisket, but these 12 salads are nothing short of memorable. The next time you find yourself searching for that perfect bite of fresh deliciousness, look no further than this list.

Is your favorite salad missing from this map? Shout it out in the comments.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.