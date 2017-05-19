 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
More Maps

15 Essential Houston Wine Bars

Revisit These 9 Houston Area Spots Featured in Netflix’s Hit Show ‘Mo’

22 Best Halal Restaurants in Houston

A plate of romaine lettuce covered in croutons, anchovy dressing, and cheese.
These Houston salads are worth bragging about.
Michael Anthony

12 Stunning Salads To Eat In Houston Right Now

Cobb, Caesar, cabbage, papaya, and more. Here are spectacular salads offering a cool bite when the weather is still hot

by Katie Holtman and Brittany Britto Garley Updated
View as Map
These Houston salads are worth bragging about.
| Michael Anthony
by Katie Holtman and Brittany Britto Garley Updated

Getting your greens in shouldn’t mean sacrificing flavor and fun. Whether you’re trying to escape the hot and humid temperatures of the Bayou or just keeping it light, Houston has you covered on the salad front.

Sure, salads might not have as much clout in the city as a plate of fajitas or a tray of brisket, but these 12 salads are nothing short of memorable. The next time you find yourself searching for that perfect bite of fresh deliciousness, look no further than this list.

Is your favorite salad missing from this map? Shout it out in the comments.

Read More
Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.
If you book a reservation through an Eater link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics policy.

Street Food Thai Market

Copy Link

Street Food Thai Market’s som tum, or green papaya salad, combines brightness, spice, and umami in a beautifully light package. The salad can be ordered Thai or Laos style depending on your preference, but be careful when choosing the spice level — the Thai peppers used are no joke.  Make it a meal by ordering som tum and gai tod, which adds chicken wings and sticky rice to the plate. 

1010 W Cavalcade St Unit D, Houston, TX 77009
(346) 406-3177
(346) 406-3177

Moon Rabbit

Copy Link

One of the Height’s newest Vietnamese spots is serving up an inspired take on an American classic. A generous portion of iceberg wedges are covered in creamy dill turmeric dressing with crispy fried onions for a flavorful crunch.

605 W 19th St, Houston, TX 77008
(713) 684-3991
(713) 684-3991

Hughie's

Copy Link

Timbergrove’s cozy neighborhood tavern serves up some of the area’s best Vietnamese food along with an incredible craft beer selection, so salads might not be your first thought, but the kale salad is an unsung favorite. Shredded kale is served with feta, red onion, and other mixed veggies that further prove kale is indeed a superfood. Top it with the popular shaking beef or any of the other proteins on the menu to complete your meal.

1802 W 18th St, Houston, TX 77008
(713) 869-1830
(713) 869-1830

Also featured in:

Trattoria Sofia

Copy Link

Looking for a refreshing way to balance out the rich and creamy pastas at this Italian Heights hotspot? Opt for the Barbabietole Arrosto. Placed atop a creamy smokey labneh, wood-roasted beets and pears are tossed in olive oil black pepper, then topped with toasted Sicilian pistachios and a drizzle of aged balsamic for a refreshing and earthy dish.

911 W 11th St, Houston, TX 77008
(713) 804-0429
(713) 804-0429
multi-colored beets covered in pistachio and a drizzle of dressing.
The beet salad at Trattoria Sofia is a refreshing option.
Brittany Britto Garley

Also featured in:

Georgia James Steak

Copy Link

Georgia James Steak’s spin on the wedge brings Texas flare to the classic dish. A sizable slab of rispy iceberg lettuce is draped with black pepper buttermilk dressing and riddled with Shropshire bleu cheese and Benton’s bacon lardons.

3503 W Dallas St, Houston, TX 77019
(832) 241-5088
(832) 241-5088

Also featured in:

Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen

Copy Link

A cobb salad that can put most to shame, Pappadeux (and Pappas Seafood House restaurants) pile high mixed greens topping them with its signature honey bacon, red onion, blue cheese, egg, hearty slices of avocado, and baby tomatoes — with your choice of dressing. Add both shrimp and crab, and be prepared to ask for a box. This salad is massive. Insider tip: Add an extra crunch to your salad by asking for your shrimp fried.

1001 Avenida De Las Americas, Houston, TX 77010
(713) 654-5077
(713) 654-5077

Tiny Champions

Copy Link

Certainly crave-worthy, Tiny Champions’ shredded cabbage salad’s beautiful mix of ribbons of hearty kale and bitter radicchio, enveloped in apricot agrodolce, pistachios, and pecorino will make your tastebuds sing. The perfect pairing to their pasta and pizzas, the dish has become a Tiny Champions staple.

2617 McKinney St, Houston, TX 77003
(713) 485-5329
(713) 485-5329

Also featured in:

Ostia

Copy Link

When in search of a classic Caesar salad in the city, chef Travis McShane’s does not disappoint. A fresh bed of romaine lettuce is adorned in an anchovy dressing, croutons, and shaved pecorino — a combination that has become a surefire staple on Ostia’s rotating menu.

2032 Dunlavy St, Houston, TX 77006
(713) 324-9288
(713) 324-9288

Also featured in:

Barnaby's Cafe

Copy Link

Houston’s beloved dog-themed neighborhood joint serves up one of the best classic salads in the city.  The Lebanese Chicken Fattoush Salad, piled high with crispy romaine, cucumbers, tomatoes, red onions, kalamata olives, feta, herbs, pita chips, is adorned with their incredibly flavorful grilled chicken breast. And, if you’re looking to get the most bang for your buck, for $15.50, this mondo salad can easily last two to three meals.

1936 Fountain View Dr, Houston, TX 77057
(832) 831-8296
(832) 831-8296

Also featured in:

Paulie's

Copy Link

To the dismay of many, it sometimes feels like Houston’s summer never ends. Paulie’s perfectly simple summer salad provides a reprieve from the heat with its bright and refreshing flavors. Served with a side of fresh melon, the salad keeps things breezy with arugula, pickled cherry tomatoes, and cucumber tossed in olive oil, lemon, and pecorino.

1834 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX 77098
(713) 807-7271
(713) 807-7271

Also featured in:

Le Colonial

Copy Link

Though this spicy beef carpaccio salad sort of feels like cheating, it's worth the order. This meaty dish comes with rare prime beef tenderloin, served with farm greens, and a sweet chili and agave dressing for flavor in every bite.

4444 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX 77027
(713) 629-4444
(713) 629-4444
thin slices of rare prime beef tenderloin, topped with shredded cucumbers, greens, and tomato at Le Colonial.
Here’s a salad that doesn’t skimp on the meat.
Le Colonial

Also featured in:

Local Foods - Rice Village

Copy Link

Local Foods serves up fresh, seasonal, and healthy dishes, including a plethora of salads to suit anyone’s preferences, but it’s their Asian Chicken Salad that remains a fan favorite. Crunchy napa cabbage, cured cucumber, broccoli, snow peas, cashews, bean sprouts, and garlic tossed in a sambal peanut dressing make it a mainstay around for a reason.

2424 Dunstan Rd # 100, Houston, TX 77005
(713) 521-7800
(713) 521-7800

Also featured in:

More in Maps

© 2022 Vox Media, Inc. All rights reserved.
Link copied to the clipboard.

Street Food Thai Market

1010 W Cavalcade St Unit D, Houston, TX 77009

Street Food Thai Market’s som tum, or green papaya salad, combines brightness, spice, and umami in a beautifully light package. The salad can be ordered Thai or Laos style depending on your preference, but be careful when choosing the spice level — the Thai peppers used are no joke.  Make it a meal by ordering som tum and gai tod, which adds chicken wings and sticky rice to the plate. 

1010 W Cavalcade St Unit D, Houston, TX 77009
(346) 406-3177
(346) 406-3177

Moon Rabbit

605 W 19th St, Houston, TX 77008

One of the Height’s newest Vietnamese spots is serving up an inspired take on an American classic. A generous portion of iceberg wedges are covered in creamy dill turmeric dressing with crispy fried onions for a flavorful crunch.

605 W 19th St, Houston, TX 77008
(713) 684-3991
(713) 684-3991

Hughie's

1802 W 18th St, Houston, TX 77008

Timbergrove’s cozy neighborhood tavern serves up some of the area’s best Vietnamese food along with an incredible craft beer selection, so salads might not be your first thought, but the kale salad is an unsung favorite. Shredded kale is served with feta, red onion, and other mixed veggies that further prove kale is indeed a superfood. Top it with the popular shaking beef or any of the other proteins on the menu to complete your meal.

1802 W 18th St, Houston, TX 77008
(713) 869-1830
(713) 869-1830

Trattoria Sofia

911 W 11th St, Houston, TX 77008
multi-colored beets covered in pistachio and a drizzle of dressing.
The beet salad at Trattoria Sofia is a refreshing option.
Brittany Britto Garley

Looking for a refreshing way to balance out the rich and creamy pastas at this Italian Heights hotspot? Opt for the Barbabietole Arrosto. Placed atop a creamy smokey labneh, wood-roasted beets and pears are tossed in olive oil black pepper, then topped with toasted Sicilian pistachios and a drizzle of aged balsamic for a refreshing and earthy dish.

911 W 11th St, Houston, TX 77008
(713) 804-0429
(713) 804-0429
multi-colored beets covered in pistachio and a drizzle of dressing.
The beet salad at Trattoria Sofia is a refreshing option.
Brittany Britto Garley

Georgia James Steak

3503 W Dallas St, Houston, TX 77019

Georgia James Steak’s spin on the wedge brings Texas flare to the classic dish. A sizable slab of rispy iceberg lettuce is draped with black pepper buttermilk dressing and riddled with Shropshire bleu cheese and Benton’s bacon lardons.

3503 W Dallas St, Houston, TX 77019
(832) 241-5088
(832) 241-5088

Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen

1001 Avenida De Las Americas, Houston, TX 77010

A cobb salad that can put most to shame, Pappadeux (and Pappas Seafood House restaurants) pile high mixed greens topping them with its signature honey bacon, red onion, blue cheese, egg, hearty slices of avocado, and baby tomatoes — with your choice of dressing. Add both shrimp and crab, and be prepared to ask for a box. This salad is massive. Insider tip: Add an extra crunch to your salad by asking for your shrimp fried.

1001 Avenida De Las Americas, Houston, TX 77010
(713) 654-5077
(713) 654-5077

Tiny Champions

2617 McKinney St, Houston, TX 77003

Certainly crave-worthy, Tiny Champions’ shredded cabbage salad’s beautiful mix of ribbons of hearty kale and bitter radicchio, enveloped in apricot agrodolce, pistachios, and pecorino will make your tastebuds sing. The perfect pairing to their pasta and pizzas, the dish has become a Tiny Champions staple.

2617 McKinney St, Houston, TX 77003
(713) 485-5329
(713) 485-5329

Ostia

2032 Dunlavy St, Houston, TX 77006

When in search of a classic Caesar salad in the city, chef Travis McShane’s does not disappoint. A fresh bed of romaine lettuce is adorned in an anchovy dressing, croutons, and shaved pecorino — a combination that has become a surefire staple on Ostia’s rotating menu.

2032 Dunlavy St, Houston, TX 77006
(713) 324-9288
(713) 324-9288

Barnaby's Cafe

1936 Fountain View Dr, Houston, TX 77057

Houston’s beloved dog-themed neighborhood joint serves up one of the best classic salads in the city.  The Lebanese Chicken Fattoush Salad, piled high with crispy romaine, cucumbers, tomatoes, red onions, kalamata olives, feta, herbs, pita chips, is adorned with their incredibly flavorful grilled chicken breast. And, if you’re looking to get the most bang for your buck, for $15.50, this mondo salad can easily last two to three meals.

1936 Fountain View Dr, Houston, TX 77057
(832) 831-8296
(832) 831-8296

Paulie's

1834 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX 77098

To the dismay of many, it sometimes feels like Houston’s summer never ends. Paulie’s perfectly simple summer salad provides a reprieve from the heat with its bright and refreshing flavors. Served with a side of fresh melon, the salad keeps things breezy with arugula, pickled cherry tomatoes, and cucumber tossed in olive oil, lemon, and pecorino.

1834 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX 77098
(713) 807-7271
(713) 807-7271

Le Colonial

4444 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX 77027
thin slices of rare prime beef tenderloin, topped with shredded cucumbers, greens, and tomato at Le Colonial.
Here’s a salad that doesn’t skimp on the meat.
Le Colonial

Though this spicy beef carpaccio salad sort of feels like cheating, it's worth the order. This meaty dish comes with rare prime beef tenderloin, served with farm greens, and a sweet chili and agave dressing for flavor in every bite.

4444 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX 77027
(713) 629-4444
(713) 629-4444
thin slices of rare prime beef tenderloin, topped with shredded cucumbers, greens, and tomato at Le Colonial.
Here’s a salad that doesn’t skimp on the meat.
Le Colonial

Local Foods - Rice Village

2424 Dunstan Rd # 100, Houston, TX 77005

Local Foods serves up fresh, seasonal, and healthy dishes, including a plethora of salads to suit anyone’s preferences, but it’s their Asian Chicken Salad that remains a fan favorite. Crunchy napa cabbage, cured cucumber, broccoli, snow peas, cashews, bean sprouts, and garlic tossed in a sambal peanut dressing make it a mainstay around for a reason.

2424 Dunstan Rd # 100, Houston, TX 77005
(713) 521-7800
(713) 521-7800

Related Maps