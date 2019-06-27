16 Houston Sandwiches to Bite Into Right Now

Share All sharing options for: 16 Houston Sandwiches to Bite Into Right Now

Brace yourself for banh mi, tortas, po’ boys, patty melts, and more

16 Houston Sandwiches to Bite Into Right Now

Share All sharing options for: 16 Houston Sandwiches to Bite Into Right Now

Houston’s culinary variety is indisputable, and our endless sandwich options are a perfect example of that diversity. Whether you’re looking for piled-high pastrami, a spicy banh mi, or a hearty Mexican torta, there’s something for everyone in H-Town.

Unsure of where to start? Try out these 16 spots slinging some of the best sandwiches in the city that offer a little classic Bayou City flare.

This list has been updated to remove the now-closed Revival Market and Porchetta Sandwiches, El Topo, The Hot Bagel Shop, Mendocino Farms, Paulie’s, Ragin Cajun, Don Cafe, Antone’s, Louie’s, and Ike’s Love of Sandwiches, and has added shops, including Loro; Spec’s Wines, Spirits & Finer Foods; What the Philly; Moon Rabbit; World of Sourdough; Central Market’s counter; Yummy’s Hot Chicken; Ploughman’s Deli; and Las Tortas Perronas.

Don’t see your favorite sandwich shop on the list? Shout it in the comments.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.