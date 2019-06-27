 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Pacha Nikkei’s pan con chicharron sandwich, which is stuffed with fried pork belly and onions.
Pacha Nikkei’s pan con chicharron sandwich is a Peruvian tradition on Sundays — and one of Houston’s tastiest sandwiches.
Pacha Nikkei

16 Houston Sandwiches to Bite Into Right Now

Brace yourself for banh mi, tortas, po’ boys, patty melts, and more

by Katie Holtman Updated
Pacha Nikkei’s pan con chicharron sandwich is a Peruvian tradition on Sundays — and one of Houston’s tastiest sandwiches.
| Pacha Nikkei
by Katie Holtman Updated

Houston’s culinary variety is indisputable, and our endless sandwich options are a perfect example of that diversity. Whether you’re looking for piled-high pastrami, a spicy banh mi, or a hearty Mexican torta, there’s something for everyone in H-Town.

Unsure of where to start? Try out these 16 spots slinging some of the best sandwiches in the city that offer a little classic Bayou City flare.

This list has been updated to remove the now-closed Revival Market and Porchetta Sandwiches, El Topo, The Hot Bagel Shop, Mendocino Farms, Paulie’s, Ragin Cajun, Don Cafe, Antone’s, Louie’s, and Ike’s Love of Sandwiches, and has added shops, including Loro; Spec’s Wines, Spirits & Finer Foods; What the Philly; Moon Rabbit; World of Sourdough; Central Market’s counter; Yummy’s Hot Chicken; Ploughman’s Deli; and Las Tortas Perronas.

Don’t see your favorite sandwich shop on the list? Shout it in the comments.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

Ploughman's Deli & Cafe

Oak Forest’s charming, Star Wars-loving deli puts out Houston’s premiere meatball sub. Organic beef meatballs meet spicy house-made marinara, parm, provolone, and pesto on perfectly toasted white bread.  If you find yourself there on a Wednesday, check out the Philly cheesesteak — their hump day special.

965 Pinemont Dr #100, Houston, TX 77018
(832) 581-3675
(832) 581-3675

Las Tortas Perronas

Look out for the “I Love (heart) Tortas” sign, and you’ll know you’re in the right spot. As the name implies, this Spring Branch shop prides itself on its bad-ass tortas with buttery, toasted bread stuffed with tender grilled meats and your choice of toppings. Try the favorite spicy and sweet Hawaiian, which is decked out with ham, pork chop, and grilled pineapple, and pair it with a thirst-quenching melon agua fresca.

1837 Bingle Rd, Houston, TX 77055
(713) 461-1900
(713) 461-1900

Moon Rabbit

This Heights newcomer slings some killer banh mi. While the classic options of cold cuts and grilled pork are nothing short of delicious, it’s the spicy fried chicken and bo Kho, or braised beef dip that will have you counting down the days till your next visit.

605 W 19th St, Houston, TX 77008
(713) 684-3991
(713) 684-3991

Loro

The acclaimed Asian smokehouse has hit the Heights with a bang, bringing their inspired takes on classic Texas “Q” to 11th Street. The oak smoked brisket sandwich is a fabulous mainstay topped with papaya salad and chili aioli. If you make it here between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m, snagging a crispy katsu sandwich from their happy hour menu is imperative. While sharing is possible, you might regret not having the whole thing to yourself.

1001 W 11th St, Houston, TX 77008
(713) 930-2326
(713) 930-2326

Better Luck Tomorrow

Justin Yu’s beloved cocktail bar boasts a delightful array of sandwiches, including, most notably, the “Party Melt.” The menu mainstay offers a playful twist on the classic patty melt with crispy cheese and sliced, caramelized red onions on toast. The weekend brunch’s classic breakfast sandwich, with perfectly scrambled eggs and super savory mortadella on a bun, or the MOB, which crams beef mortadella, anchovy aioli, pepperoncini, and a fried egg between a fluffy bun, are also winners.

544 Yale St, Houston, TX 77007
(713) 802-0845
(713) 802-0845

World of Sourdough

As their name would suggest, this spot’s fresh-baked sourdough serves as the perfect vehicle for your favorite sandwich. Offering a bevy of classic french dips, cracked pepper turkey, and a killer chicken salad, World of Sourdough has it all.

2799 Katy Fwy Suite 120, Houston, TX 77007
(713) 432-9719
(713) 432-9719

El Rey Taqueria

This Cuban- and Mexican-inspired fast food joint touts a lengthy menu including specialty tortas for under $10.  Served on warm, toasted bolillo bread, you’ll find a variety of options from ropa vieja, traditional Cuban braised beef, to an all-veggie option with refried beans, poblano, mushroom, avocado, fresh onion, and cilantro topped with habanero mayo. 

910 Shepherd Dr, Houston, TX 77007
(713) 802-9145
(713) 802-9145

Spec's Wines, Spirits & Finer Foods

Come for a bottle of your favorite booze or a six-pack of something seasonal, but stay for a Boar’s Head sandwich from this Midtown staple. The menu covers all the bases from hot to cold subs, but the muffuletta reigns supreme. Black Forest ham, hard salami, and provolone are covered in olive tapenade that will send you to Cajun heaven.

2410 Smith St, Houston, TX 77006
(713) 526-8787
(713) 526-8787

Common Bond Cafe

Houston’s all-day café, with an ever-growing list of locations, boasts some of the best bready sandwiches in town. The breakfast menu will have you begging for a croque madame, with classic white bread filled with jambon de Paris, gruyère, swiss, jalapeño béchamel, and a jammy egg. Lunch calls for the Texas club. With smoked turkey, applewood smoked bacon, bibb lettuce, tomato, swiss cheese, avocado, and peppercorn aioli, this sandwich will give you enough energy to take you through the rest of the work day.

4520 San Felipe St, Houston, TX 77027

Yummy's Hot Chicken

Hot chicken spots have been popping up across Bayou City in recent years, and Yummy’s Hot Chicken is dishing out some of the best. The classic Syrian hot chicken is served atop a brioche bun with coleslaw, kosher pickles, and Yummy’s sauce. How hot is it you may ask? That’s up to you, thanks to varying heat levels ranging from “mellow” for the heat-averse, to “no mercy” for those looking to test the limits of their taste buds.

1001 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX 77006
(832) 290-0602
(832) 290-0602

Kenny & Ziggy's New York Delicatessen

Houston’s cherished New York-style deli offers traditional diner classics and sandwiches across the board. Everything from triple-smoked pastrami piled high on rye and bagel sandwiches to create-your-own grilled cheeses and classic Reuben’s, Kenny and Ziggy’s will fill that classic delicatessen craving. 

2327 Post Oak Blvd, Houston, TX 77056
(713) 871-8883
(713) 871-8883

Local Foods

Local Foods’ crunchy chicken sandwich is integral to Houston’s sandwich scene. The harmonious marriage of perfectly thin chicken, potato chips, fresh tomato, creamy buttermilk ranch, and pickles between a pretzel bun make for the perfect meal at lunch or dinner.

2555 Kirby Dr, Houston, TX 77019
(713) 255-4440
(713) 255-4440

Central Market

One of H-Town’s favorite grocery stores is also one of the city’s favorite sandwich counters. Starting at $8.99, your options are endless from their long list of fresh ingredients, including their house-made mozzarella and ciabatta. Don’t want to put too much thought into it? Their list of signature sandwiches will make your decision easier.

3815 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX 77027
(713) 386-1700
(713) 386-1700

Pacha Nikkei

This Westchase newbie brings inspired Peruvian Japanese food to H-Town, resulting in a fusion of incredible twists on familiar classics, like spicy tuna rolls and perfectly fresh ceviches. Don’t miss the pan con chicharron, a Sunday Peruvian staple, made of braised pork belly, sweet potato, rocoto aioli, shiso, and sarza Criolla.

10001 Westheimer Rd Suite 5, Houston, TX 77042

Paulie's Poboys

Paulie’s Po’boys doesn’t come close to a one-trick pony. While their namesake sandwiches like muffulettas and shrimp po’ boys are divine, this family-owned spot offers up stellar Cubans, gyros, and grilled cheeses.

3823 Bellaire Blvd, Houston, TX 77025
(713) 218-8383
(713) 218-8383

What the Philly (Food Truck)

If you can’t make it all the way to Philadelphia, fear not. This Sugarland food truck is serving up some of the best ooey, gooey, and meaty cheesesteaks in Houston. Take a twist on a classic by making your cheesesteak into a smothered fried version or a quesadilla.

11910 S Texas 6, Sugar Land, TX 77498
(346) 758-9435
(346) 758-9435

