Tender grilled octopus at La Fisheria.
La Fisheria/Facebook

15 Standout Seafood Restaurants in Houston

The city’s best destinations for super-fresh Gulf catches and so much more

by Amy McCarthy Updated
Tender grilled octopus at La Fisheria.
| La Fisheria/Facebook
by Amy McCarthy Updated

Thanks to its proximity to the Gulf Coast and the discerning palates of the diners who inhabit it, Houston is a true seafood destination. In addition to top-quality Gulf Coast classics, like char-grilled oysters and shrimp en brochette, the city’s best seafood restaurants import fresh fish, crab, lobster, and more fruits of the sea from across the globe.

As such, Houston’s best seafood restaurants can satisfy pretty much any craving. Whether in search of a laid-back spot for slurping freshly shucked oysters or a luxurious dinner of crab, uni, and lobster, these 15 establishments will definitely fit the bill.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. Christie's Seafood & Steaks

6029 Westheimer Rd
Houston, TX 77057
Open for more than 100 years, Christie’s is a legendary name in Houston’s seafood scene. The menu is extensive, with everything from oysters thermidor to boiled Gulf shrimp and blackened catch-of-the-day. The oyster stew, a creamy bowl full of tender oysters, is a must on the starters menu.

2. 1751 Sea and Bar

191 Heights Blvd
Houston, TX 77007
This chic seafood spot in the Heights serves a wide-ranging menu that includes East Coast oysters, Gulf fish, and Spanish octopus. Start with a selection of crab, crudos, and oysters from the raw bar or salt and pepper lobster, then dig into pan-seared swordfish with black garlic-caviar butter.

3. State of Grace

3258 Westheimer Rd
Houston, TX 77098
One of the city’s finest spots to slurp oysters, State of Grace is a haven for seafood lovers. In addition to the stellar selection of bivalves and starters like blue crab salad, consider hearth-roasted octopus in Thai curry vinaigrette, redfish on the half-shell, or diver scallops served with green gumbo, smoked andouille, and decadent blue crab butter.

State of Grace/Facebook

4. La Fisheria

213 Milam St
Houston, TX 77002
At this Downtown Houston seafood stalwart, ceviche, pan-seared pompano in butter-lime sauce, and shrimp and bacon tamales await, along with top-notch margaritas and plenty of cold beer.

5. Crawfish & Noodles

11360 Bellaire Blvd #990
Houston, TX 77072
Arguably the most iconic establishment in Houston’s thriving Viet-Cajun crawfish scene, the mudbugs are always buttery and spicy at this Bellaire Boulevard seafood spot. The crawfish at this James Beard Award-nominated eatery is stellar, of course, but look deeper on the menu for stunners like tamarind crab, Cajun-style clams, and Vietnamese classics like pho, fried rice, and hotpot.

6. Goode Company Seafood

2621 Westpark Dr
Houston, TX 77098
An ode to the bounty of the Gulf Coast, Goode Company’s seafood dishes span a wide range of culinary influences. From creamy smoked redfish dip to Mexican-style shrimp cocktail, Mesquite-grilled oysters, and catfish po’ boys, there’s something on the menu here that will satisfy any seafood craving.

7. Hai Cang Harbor

11768 Bellaire Blvd #2452
Houston, TX 77072
With a truly extensive menu of Vietnamese-inflected seafood dishes that changes with the seasons, Hai Cang is the definition of a seafood destination. Try surf clams in XO sauce, tamarind king lobster, or kung pao squid, and keep an eye out for seasonal favorites like geoduck sashimi and curry-sauced crabs.

8. Liberty Kitchen & Oysterette

4224 San Felipe St
Houston, TX 77027
Whether you’re searching for a budget-friendly lunch or over-the-top splurge, Liberty Kitchen’s seafood dishes won’t disappoint. Stop by during the day for a bowl of oyster stew or the shrimp and crab Louis salad, then make plans to swing by at night for a feast of buttermilk fried lobster bites, caviar served with all the accoutrements, and a solid line-up of Gulf and East Coast oysters.

9. Willie G's Seafood

1640 W Loop S
Houston, TX 77027
A seafood splurge if there ever was one, Willie G’s is the place to ball out with an over-the-top feast. Start with Gulf or East Coast oysters, served freshly shucked or grilled with Thai chili and coconut milk (among other options), then feast on hamachi crudo, sushi rolls, and lavish seafood towers piled high with king crab, lobster, oysters, and cocktail shrimp. As far as the entrees are concerned, crawfish etouffee and West African salt prawns served with fried rice are solid options.

10. Eugene's Gulf Coast Cuisine

1985 Welch St
Houston, TX 77019
Now in its new home, the restaurant formerly known as Danton’s Gulf Coast Seafood is better than ever. Here, Gulf seafood classics like shrimp en brochette, tasso-topped oysters, and redfish stuffed with blue crab make for a mighty fine dinner destination, whatever the occasion. Kick off the evening with oyster shooters, laced with Tabasco and worcestershire sauce or lime and cilantro.

11. Caracol Restaurant

2200 Post Oak Blvd #160
Houston, TX 77056
A seafood feast packed with coastal Mexican flavors awaits at chef Hugo Ortega’s seafood-focused restaurant. Start dinner with red snapper ceviche served with pineapple, coconut, and habanero, then dig into heartier offerings like fire-roasted Gulf shrimp with chile de arbol and lime caviar, and pan-seared striped bass in caper-tomatillo sauce.

12. Brennan's of Houston

3300 Smith St
Houston, TX 77006
An offshoot of New Orleans legend Commander’s Palace that’s been open in Houston for more than 40 years, Brennan’s is the definition of a local icon. Try the famed snapping turtle soup, shrimp remoulade, and filé gumbo.

13. Lotus Seafood

8550 S Braeswood Blvd F
Houston, TX 77071
With four locations across the Houston area, Lotus Seafood is always around when a seafood craving strikes. It’s impossible to go wrong with the fried shrimp, oysters, or catfish, and the market-priced snow crab and crawfish are solid. Add a couple sides of Louisiana fried rice for a true Houston experience.

14. Captain Tom's Seafood & Oyster

20525 Katy Fwy
Katy, TX 77450
This beloved seafood spot is a favorite among seafood obsessives who want to dig into well-priced and perfectly shucked Gulf oysters, stuffed crab, and deep-fried shrimp. The micheladas, served in massive mugs and made with the beer of your choice, are essential. 

15. Kata Robata

3600 Kirby Dr suite h
Houston, TX 77098
Thanks to top-quality proteins from the Gulf and beyond, ranging from fresh red snapper to uni imported from Hokkaido, Kata Robata reigns as one of the city’s top sushi restaurants. Order pan-seared razor clams served in cognac beurre blanc, lobster and crab ramen, and super-fresh sashimi options like seared bluefin toro and madai garnished with Kaluga caviar.

