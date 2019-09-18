15 Standout Seafood Restaurants in Houston

The city’s best destinations for super-fresh Gulf catches and so much more

Thanks to its proximity to the Gulf Coast and the discerning palates of the diners who inhabit it, Houston is a true seafood destination. In addition to top-quality Gulf Coast classics, like char-grilled oysters and shrimp en brochette, the city’s best seafood restaurants import fresh fish, crab, lobster, and more fruits of the sea from across the globe.

As such, Houston’s best seafood restaurants can satisfy pretty much any craving. Whether in search of a laid-back spot for slurping freshly shucked oysters or a luxurious dinner of crab, uni, and lobster, these 15 establishments will definitely fit the bill.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.