Image of soul food dishes from Esther’s Cajun Cafe and Soul Food. Dishes pictured include fried chicken and cornbread, macaroni and cheese, collards, and black-eyed peas.
There’s an abundance of excellent soul food in Houston’s dining scene.
11 Restaurants With the Most Comforting Soul Food in Houston

Feast on the city’s finest oxtails, catfish and grits, banana pudding, and so much more

by Alexandria Jack and Kayla Stewart Updated
There’s an abundance of excellent soul food in Houston’s dining scene.
Just as Black cuisine is American cuisine, soul food will always be American food. Originating in the South, soul food emerged from the culinary traditions of enslaved peoples in the region, which were largely based on West African and indigenous cooking traditions.

Though the term soul food materialized in the 1960s alongside the Civil Rights movement, the legacy of soul food has come to define a lot of what’s considered the food of the American South — dishes like fried chicken, black-eyed peas, macaroni and cheese, cornbread, and sweet potato pie.

In Houston, where Black Americans make up nearly a quarter of the city’s population, these dishes shine. From music to art, and yes, to soul food, the impact of Black Americans on Texas’ Space City is palpable. Soul food highlights some of the culinary ingenuity and cultural history that defines Black America, all while providing the comfort and flavor so deeply desired by Southerners.

Use this map as a guide to the city’s essential soul food restaurants, from longstanding favorites to newcomers that are doing the classics up right.

Eater maps are curated by editors and aim to reflect a diversity of neighborhoods, cuisines, and prices. Learn more about our editorial process.

Esther's Cajun Café & Soul Food

Esther’s Cajun Cafe & Soul Food is rooted in enduring family recipes that have been passed down through generations. The restaurant has a homey feel — photos and trinkets emblazoned on its walls make visitors feel like they are in their own grandmothers’ dining rooms. Specials rotate daily, but you can always find mainstay dishes, such as étouffée, chitterlings, and honey-dipped fried chicken. Don’t leave without something sweet, either. Dessert options include peach cobbler, bread pudding and double chocolate cake.

5007 North Shepherd Drive, Houston, Texas 77018
(713) 699-1212
Micheaux's Southern Cuisine

In the heart of Missouri City, a suburb on the outskirts of Houston, diners can find Micheaux’s, a cozy soul food restaurant that serves traditional Southern delicacies like tender smothered pork chops, baked turkey wings plated over rice and saturated in a fragrant brown gravy, and fried catfish. Sides like okra and tomatoes and southern-fried corn aren’t to be missed either.

6850 Highway 6, TX 77459
(832) 987-1916
An image of candied sweet potatoes glazed in a thick, sugary sauce. Facebook

Soul Food Vegan

At Soul Food Vegan, a Third Ward restaurant that works counter to stereotypes that soul food is unhealthy or unrefined, visitors can enjoy comforting, plant-based dishes. In the unpretentious dining area, try the fried mushroom or cauliflower steak platter with a side of dirty rice and greens. Soul Food Vegan also has several Creole-Cajun vegan dishes, such as oyster mushroom étouffée and boudin balls.

2901 Emancipation Ave, Houston, TX 77004
(713) 429-4388
Houston This Is It Soul Food

It’s hard to disagree with Houston This Is It Soul Food’s claim of being a place “where every meal gives you a Sunday feel.” Their oxtail plate with two sides and two pieces of cornbread is just $18.95, and their smothered chicken, fried catfish plate, and sweet candied yams will take many Houstonians with Southern Baptist roots back to the Sundays of their childhood. Open for carry out, delivery, and onsite dining, patrons can order with Doordash and Grubhub.

2712 Blodgett St, Houston, TX 77004
(713) 521-2920
Mikki's Soulfood Cafe

Seeking a plate of oxtails and a good cocktail? Mikki’s Soul Food in Pearland is the place to visit. This family owned-restaurant has been serving the Houston community since 2000, and is a neighborhood hub for comforting food. Some of Mikki’s daily specials include smoked pork ham hocks, stuffed bell peppers, and desserts like peach cobbler and banana pudding.

9603 Broadway St, Pearland, TX 77584
(281) 919-1506
Kulture

At Kulture, owner Marcus Davis provides a space for Black chefs to learn the ins-and-outs of restaurant operations and present their own menus. Chefs cook on a rotating basis, so you may experience excellent plates from the Caribbean diaspora one evening, and an expertly crafted soul food dish on another. Kulture’s newest resident chef, James Beard-nominated chef James Haywood, takes soul food ingredients and pairs them with flavors from all over the world. The collard green arancini, with its nods to Mediterranean fare, and bantu spiced lamb hummus, a Middle Eastern-inspired twist to the dish, transcend traditional expectations of what soul food can be.

701 Avenida De Las Americas, Suite A, Houston, TX 77010

Viola & Agnes

Seabrook is technically not Houston, but true Houstonians know that there’s always a chance you’ll end up near the Space Station, in need of some grub. Lake Charles native Chef Aaron offers terrific family favorites like BBQ shrimp and grits — local shrimp in a New Orleans-style barbecue butter sauce with peas, mushrooms, and micro basil — and a Liège waffle with chili honey wings — double cooked wings tossed in a sweet and smoky chili Texas honey sauce.

3659 NASA Road 1 suite A, Seabrook, TX 77586
(281) 326-2226
The Brunch Bus

Brunch and soul food team up at the Brunch Bus, which has become known for its fried lobster tail, hot chicken sandwiches, crawfish étouffée, and home cooked-style fried chicken. It pairs best with red velvet waffles, but the food truck’s soul food brunch menu also offers pieces of juicy fried chicken and cornbread waffles with southern greens. Follow the food truck on Instagram or Facebook to see where they will be located for the week.

3101 San Jacinto Street, Houston, Texas 77004

Comfort Foodies

When soul food fuses with Latin Caribbean cuisine, you get Comfort Foodies. Owners Elsa and Jeff Matthews celebrate their multicultural partnership through a robust menu of incredible Dominican and soul food flavors. At the restaurant, you’ll find moro de guandules (a traditional Dominican dish made of rice and pigeon peas) and collard greens on the same plate. Their menu also has empanadas, oxtail and blackened catfish, along with many sides that mirror the couple’s heritage.

8128 North Sam Houston Parkway West, Houston, Texas 77064
(832) 271-4500
Butter Funk Kitchen

Breakout food critic Keith Lee is among a large group of Better Funk Kitchen fans.  The restaurant’s comfort food dishes include crispy fried ribs, deep fried boudin rolls, and gumbo. Its red beans and rice, fried okra, and brown butter mashed potatoes round out the main dishes nicely. Those still with room for dessert should go for Butter Funk’s decadent peach cobbler — the best way to complete a truly soulful meal.

8511 Scott St, Houston, TX 77051
(713) 434-6102
The Greasy Spoon

The brainchild of Max Bozeman II, the Greasy Spoon makes good on the young chef’s desire to elevate Southern cuisine. Leaning into the close relationship between Black food in Texas and Louisiana, the eatery places a sincere and loving focus on its incredible seafood options. The Cajun jambalaya pasta and blackened catfish Opelousas are not to be missed. For the non-seafood enthusiasts, go for herb-roasted chicken, smothered pork chops, and decadent sides like “souled out” black eyed peas, candied yams, southern-style greens, and sweet buttered corn.

636 Cypress Station Drive, Houston, Texas 77090
(281) 781-7116
Related Maps