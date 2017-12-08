 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
A white bowl with oyster chowder and a spoon on the side.
The Prestige oyster chowder at Pier 6.
Becca Wright

Where to Find Swoon-Worthy Soup in Houston

From chunky and creamy to brothy and bone-warming, these restaurants offer bowls worth braving the cold for

by Megha McSwain Updated
2 comments
The Prestige oyster chowder at Pier 6.
| Becca Wright
by Megha McSwain Updated
2 comments

Despite Houston’s unpredictable highs and lows during the winter season, there is no better time to warm your bones — and your spirit — with a piping hot bowl of soup. Or, a bisque, chowder, or stew for that matter.

When there’s a rare chill in the air, few things comfort like brothy chicken noodle, a classic pho, hearty stew, or creamy chowder served in a bread bowl. Whether huddling over a steaming hot cup in a restaurant or ordering a heaping bowl of goodness to go, here are Houston’s worthiest places to warm up with soup.

Is your favorite soup spot missing from this map? Shout it out in the comments.

Sao Lao Thai Café

The menu at this Garden Oaks gem is small, but mighty, and one of the standout dishes is its boat noodle soup. Made with more than 40 different ingredients, the soup is made by simmering beef broth with pig’s blood for upwards of 10 hours, before adding in ribeye steak meat, pork balls, and rice noodles. The result is a slightly sweet, savory, and tart soup, which arrives in an oversized bowl, and makes a hearty meal for one.

5013 N Shepherd Dr, Houston, TX 77018
(832) 203-5920
(832) 203-5920

B.B. Lemon

This creamy soup offers spoonful after spoonful of chunky bits of clams and potatoes and is elevated by the bread-y vessel it is served in. Fortunately, the joy of slurping BB Lemon’s New England clam chowder out of a freshly baked bread bowl can be had at the restaurant or in the comfort of your own home. Both the chowder and bowl are packaged separately, ensuring the bread doesn’t get soggy. Other soups fit for the winter weather include chili topped with cheese and raw onions, French onion soup, and tomato bisque.

1809 Washington Ave, Houston, TX 77007
(713) 554-1809
(713) 554-1809
New England clam chowder in a fluffy bread bowl on a green plaid tablecloth.
B.B. Lemon’s clam chowder is presented in a fluffy bread bowl.
Kirsten Gilliam

Étoile

This charming Uptown Park hideaway showcases classic French traditions in an elegant way, and its French onion soup is no exception. The soup is topped with Gruyere croutons, which, when just soaked enough, offer a perfect complement to the brothy base and potent onion flavor.

1101-11 Uptown Park Blvd, Houston, TX 77056
(832) 668-5808
(832) 668-5808

Kenny & Ziggy's New York Delicatessen

Kenny & Ziggy’s chicken soup is homemade and can be customized with the addition of rice, noodles, matzoh balls, Russian pelmeni dumplings, and more. The light, brothy base can serve as a perfect cure for the common cold, the Monday blues, or even a stubborn hangover.

1743 Post Oak Blvd, Houston, TX 77056
(713) 871-8883
(713) 871-8883

The Annie Café & Bar

Find elevated takes of classic soups at the Annie. The velvety wild mushroom soup boasts duck prosciutto, while the Annie tortilla soup is topped with avocado relish and queso fresco.

1800 Post Oak Blvd Suite 6170, Houston, TX 77056
(713) 804-1800
(713) 804-1800
A white bowl with a dark gray-colored mushroom soup topped with duck prosciutto.
The wild mushroom soup is poured tableside at the Annie.
Kirsten Gilliam

Truluck's Ocean's Finest Seafood and Crab

Truluck’s gets plenty of hype during stone crab season, but its dreamy lobster bisque is just as worthy of discussing. A creamy base packs tender pieces of lobster, and the addition of horseradish goat cheese adds a peppery bite to each bowl.

5350 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX 77056
(713) 783-7270
(713) 783-7270

Christie's Seafood & Steaks

From crawfish bisque to gumbo, Christie’s has plenty of soups to venture in for, but one was a presidential favorite. The made-to-order oyster stew was beloved by former President H.W. Bush, and with heavy cream, lots of butter, and fresh oysters, there isn’t much in it not to love.

6029 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX 77057
(713) 978-6563
(713) 978-6563

Paulie's

It’s safe to say Paulie Petronella knows how to turn up with tomatoes, presenting the beloved fruit in cheese-filled paninis and on saucy pizzas. As such, it’s no surprise that his Montrose restaurant’s aromatic, crimson-colored tomato basil soup is a tomato-lover’s dream. At only $5, opt for a bowl.

1834 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX 77098
(713) 807-7271
(713) 807-7271

Verandah

Savor the deeply complex flavors and intensely warm spices of Verandah’s mulligatawny soup. Stewed from red lentils and Madras curry, the mulligatawny is traditionally a vegetarian dish, but at Verandah, you can amp it up with the addition of lamb meat.

3300 Kirby Dr Suite 7-A, Houston, TX 77098
(281) 501-0258
(281) 501-0258

Kata Robata

Find oodles of noodles, plus loads of tender meat in the lobster and crab ramen at Kata Robata. Built with egg noodle, tomato, sesame, garlic, micro cilantro and plenty of chunky lobster and crab meat, the bowl is a splurge at $26, but it's a hefty portion that is worth every cent.

3600 Kirby Dr suite h, Houston, TX 77098
(713) 526-8858
(713) 526-8858
A black bowl of soup with noodles, egg, lobster, and topped greens.
The lobster and crab ramen at Kata Robata is one of the city’s most indulgent soups.
Julie Soefer

Cuchara

Tortilla soup is not hard to find in this town, but Cuchara’s iteration is a standout among them. A creamy spicy pasilla pepper broth is loaded with crispy tortillas, avocado, and cheese, and can be customized to include chicken, shrimp, or beef.

214 Fairview St Suite #1, Houston, TX 77006
(713) 942-0000
(713) 942-0000

Brennan's of Houston

The snapping turtle soup at Brennan’s is legendary, and for good reason. With a generous portion of trimmed turtle meat and a splash of sherry, the soup has a silky finish and distinct, buttery flavor. With other options like gumbo and a soup of the day, it can be hard to commit to a single bowl. Thankfully, Brennan’s offers a 1-1-1, which is a sampling of all three.

3300 Smith St, Houston, TX 77006
(713) 522-9711
(713) 522-9711

Istanbul Grill & Deli

This Rice Village institution is known for its grilled proteins, hummus, and Turkish pizzas, but don’t sleep on the creamy red lentil soup, which serves as an epic start to a meat-heavy feast. Get plenty of house-made pide bread on the side to ensure you can scoop up every last drop.

5613 Morningside Dr, Houston, TX 77005
(713) 526-2800
(713) 526-2800

Molina's Cantina

Find a decades old tradition in Molina’s chili con carne, a hearty dish which has been on the menu since the Molina’s family opened its first restaurant in 1941. Served with a generous topping of cheese and onions, plus a side of Saltines, it boasts pure comfort in a bowl.

3801 Bellaire Blvd, Houston, TX 77025
(713) 432-1626
(713) 432-1626
A bowl of chili with cheese on top and a side of Saltine cracker packets.
Molina’s has used the same recipe for its chili con carne since 1941.
Kimberly Park

Pho Binh Bellaire

When the temperatures drop, Houstonians collectively crave a steaming bowl of broth piled high with noodles, bean sprouts, and protein. There are no shortage of Vietnamese restaurants to explore from one end of the city to the other, but this Asiatown stalwart is consistently a reliable choice.

10827 Bellaire Blvd, Houston, TX 77072
(281) 568-7333
(281) 568-7333

Pier 6

Pier 6 is a one stop shop for oysters all ways, including a fantastic oyster chowder that incorporates the company’s own Prestige oysters. The picture-perfect Prestige oyster chowder combines decadent oyster meat with melted leeks and potatoes, and is topped with oyster crackers.

113 6th St, San Leon, TX 77539
(281) 339-1515
(281) 339-1515
A spoonful of the oyster chowder at Pier 6.
The Prestige oyster stew at Pier 6 packs in oyster meat, melted leeks, and potatoes.
Becca Wright

