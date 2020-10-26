22 Standout Sushi Restaurants in Houston

Where to score the finest sushi, sashimi, and more in the city

With a surge of new sushi restaurants and hand roll hot spots popping up around the city, Houston’s sushi scene is seriously stunning. As such, there’s no better time than the present to indulge in a raw fish craving.

Largely focusing on a changing menu of seasonal-inspired plates that are not limited to sushi, ReikiNa has been removed, but map new-comers like Handies, Osaka, and Kanau Sushi are slinging fresh seafood gems that are bound to tickle your fancy.

Searching for a high-profile date night destination with artfully plated sushi and spirited cocktails, or a budget-friendly izakaya with weekend happy hour? Check out Eater’s guide to these 22 excellent sushi restaurants serving up sashimi, specialty rolls, and so much more.

Is your favorite Houston sushi spot missing from this map? Shout it out in the comments.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.