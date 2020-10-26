 clock menu more-arrow no yes
A sushi roll at Uptown Sushi
Uptown Sushi serves up artfully plated sushi and hand rolls that include vegan and vegetarian options.
22 Standout Sushi Restaurants in Houston

Where to score the finest sushi, sashimi, and more in the city

by Megha McSwain Updated
Uptown Sushi serves up artfully plated sushi and hand rolls that include vegan and vegetarian options.
With a surge of new sushi restaurants and hand roll hot spots popping up around the city, Houston’s sushi scene is seriously stunning. As such, there’s no better time than the present to indulge in a raw fish craving.

Largely focusing on a changing menu of seasonal-inspired plates that are not limited to sushi, ReikiNa has been removed, but map new-comers like Handies, Osaka, and Kanau Sushi are slinging fresh seafood gems that are bound to tickle your fancy.

Searching for a high-profile date night destination with artfully plated sushi and spirited cocktails, or a budget-friendly izakaya with weekend happy hour? Check out Eater’s guide to these 22 excellent sushi restaurants serving up sashimi, specialty rolls, and so much more.

Is your favorite Houston sushi spot missing from this map? Shout it out in the comments.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. KA Sushi

1901 N Shepherd Dr #1
Houston, TX 77008
Count on Heights neighborhood gem Ka for a comforting menu of sushi house staples, with starters like the miso soup with shiitake and snow crab, or wagyu belly cooked on a hot rock, plus a hefty sushi and sashimi list. Available Monday through Friday from 3 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. and on weekends from 11:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., happy hour features discounted sake, cocktails, and $1.50 raw or Rockefeller oysters.

2. Hando

518 W 11th St Suite 500
Houston, TX 77008
The spotlight is on temaki — or hand rolls wrapped in crisp nori — at this chic and exclusive Heights sushi bar, and with just 22 counter seats, guests get a full view of the hand-rolling action. Next door is a “secret” speakeasy called Kanpai Club, modeled after Japanese alley bars, where you can find some of Hando’s best dishes, along with a wide selection of whiskey and tropical cocktails.

3. Kuu

947 Gessner Rd
Houston, TX 77024
With its cool and contemporary vibe, Kuu’s dining space serves as a stylish backdrop for a date night or special occasion. The eyes eat first here with alluring dishes like smoked salmon and Asian pear plated with taro chips, and the fiery golden tobiko-topped truffle Suzuki roll with yellowtail and jalapeño.

4. Handies Douzo

3510 White Oak Dr
Houston, TX 77007
In true Heights fashion, the latest brainchild of Daniel Lee and Patrick Pham (Kokoro), Handies Douzo, presents a menu of hand rolls for counter service in a transformed bungalow. The menu is to-the-point — and while there is sashimi and crudo to snack on, the idea is to get your hands on some hand rolls.

5. Soma Sushi

4820 Washington Ave
Houston, TX 77007
Go for the sushi, but save room for the ramen at this trendy Washington Avenue sushi bar. Along with the usual suspects — kampachi ceviche, vegetable tempura, Japanese BBQ pork ribs, and a plethora of signature rolls — Soma offers a variety of ramen bowls, from the clams and lump crab-loaded seafood ramen to the spicy miso ramen with fried pork belly.

6. Izakaya-Wa

12665 Memorial Dr
Houston, TX 77024
As the name suggests, Izakaya-Wa boasts the cozy feeling of dining in a buzzy Japanese izakaya with patio seating while also offering a cost-efficient and approachable menu. Try a spicy scallop hand roll, or pair sushi or sashimi with grilled or fried skewers. Save room for green tea mochi ice cream.

7. Kokoro

409 Travis St suite a-366
Houston, TX 77002
Situated among the many dining options within Downtown’s Bravery Chef Hall, Kokoro offers top-grade sushi in a fast-casual and fun environment. Helmed by Uchi veterans Daniel Lee and Patrick Pham, the menu touts fresh sushi and sashimi sourced from around the globe, plus chicken fat rice bowls and yakitori skewers.

8. Uptown Sushi

1131-14 Uptown Park Blvd
Houston, TX 77056
Uptown Sushi is one of Houston’s staple sushi restaurants which has long taken a contemporary approach to Japanese dining. After closing down for a short while to undergo major renovations to its dining room and bar, it continues to offer its treasured menu of artfully plated sushi and hand rolls. In addition to an extensive list of raw eats, find a handful of vegetarian and vegan rolls.

9. Uchi

904 Westheimer Rd Suite A
Houston, TX 77006
One of the most sought-after reservations in town, Uchi serves up small plates and sushi that are neatly presented and packed with layers of honest flavor. Imaginative dishes like the maguro goat pair big eye tuna with goat cheese and pumpkin seed for a punch of fresh flavors. Vegetarian maki is given just as much thought, with rolls like the tempura shag with avocado and sun-dried tomato.

10. Osaka

500 Westheimer Rd
Houston, TX 77006
Osaka’s complimentary samplers are just part of the reason to add it to your sushi Rolodex. The Montrose eatery, with a new home on the opposite side of Westheimer, is relaxed with a friendly and hospitable staff, and provides all of the sushi house staples from edamame to the eel-topped Osaka roll. 

11. Kanau Sushi

2850 Fannin St #400
Houston, TX 77002
Kanau is a newbie among sushi destinations in Houston and a welcomed addition to the Midtown neighborhood. The modern space, located on the street level of a residential tower, houses a buzzy bar and an open dining room with full views of the kitchen. There are plenty of ways to satisfy raw cravings, including sashimi flights and a splurge-worthy 11-course chef’s tasting menu.

12. Tobiuo Sushi & Bar

23501 Cinco Ranch Blvd Suite H130
Katy, TX 77494
This Katy sushi destination serves both traditional and specialty maki rolls, sets of nigiri and sashimi, and unique sushi options like a flight of rich tuna and salmon belly. The menu here is vast, with plenty of vegetarian dishes and non-fish options like robata-grilled meats. For the full experience, opt for the nine-course omakase tasting menu.

13. Shun

2802 S Shepherd Dr
Houston, TX 77098
Decadent pieces of nigiri topped with truffle are appropriately named “OMG” and “WTF” at this casual River Oaks sushi house. Chef Naoki Yoshida honed his craft at his family’s popular Montrose restaurant Nippon before bringing a wealth of talent and experience to his own concept Shun. The menu is given a Texas twist with items like brisket ramen made with 6-hour smoked beef brisket and A5 wagyu fat.

14. Nobu Houston

5115 Westheimer Rd suite c-3515
Houston, TX 77056
Synonymous with celeb sightings and special occasions, renowned chef Nobu Matsuhisa’s sushi destination delivers in style and a splurge-worthy menu of raw eats and saketinis. Drop in during the daily Tanoshi Hour and discover discounted rolls, bar bites, and cocktails priced between $10 and 12.

15. Aka Sushi House

2390 W Alabama St
Houston, TX 77098
Aka’s vast menu of affordable sushi, sashimi, and soju cocktails is reason enough to pay a visit, but dine on the weekend during the all-day happy hour and score a number of items like the tuna, salmon, and yellowtail-stuffed Houston roll at a discount.

16. Roka Akor

2929 Weslayan St
Houston, TX 77027
Go all out and truly indulge in Roka Akor’s many decadent offerings — from kicking off a meal with the caviar-topped toro tartare to the hearty lobster and Gulf shrimp dumplings. Follow it up with rows of perfectly placed sashimi in hues of pinks and peach, paired with a robata grilled steak.

17. Hidden Omakase

5353 W Alabama St #102
Houston, TX 77056
Tucked away in a Galleria office building, Hidden Omakase showcases nigiri and other dishes prepared by rising chef Niki Vongthong. Seatings are hard to score — there are only 14 spots at the U-shaped bar — but the restaurant offers two services a night.

18. Kata Robata

3600 Kirby Dr suite h
Houston, TX 77098
Helmed by chef Manabu “Hori” Horiuchi, Kata Robata is regarded as one of the finest choices for sushi in the city. The constantly changing menu spotlights fresh fish flown in from Japan multiple times throughout the week, and for a thoroughly curated dining experience, there is the premium omakase meal, which allows guests to experience chef Hori’s hand-picked sushi selections.

19. Oishii

3764 Richmond Ave
Houston, TX 77046
Don’t be fooled by its lackluster exterior, Oishii is a favorite among locals for its large and low-cost menu of sushi, sashimi, and temaki. For twice the fun, visit during its famed BOGO happy hour when appetizers like agedashi tofu, gyoza, and traditional sushi rolls are buy-one, get-one free.

20. Nippon Japanese Restaurant

4464 Montrose Blvd
Houston, TX 77006
Decades-old Nippon is a Houston institution, offering patio dining with premier views of Montrose Boulevard, and long known for its reasonably priced menu of fresh sushi, hot noodle bowls, and bento lunch boxes.

21. MF Sushi Museum District

1401 Binz St #100
Houston, TX 77004
Leave things in chef Chris Kinjo’s hands (literally) at this lavish sushi restaurant, whose space and ultra-modern aesthetic are as Insta-worthy as the food. With indulgences like Hokkaido scallops and grilled eel, there is no shortage of melt-in-your-mouth moments. The Museum District hideaway relies on the pure flavor of its ingredients, vegetables, and bounty of fresh seafood, resulting in a quality sushi experience every time.

22. Sushi Miyagi

10600 Bellaire Blvd
Houston, TX 77072
This family-owned sushi house is a hidden gem and a dependable choice for reasonably-priced cuts of fish, sushi rolls, and loaded chirashi bowls.

