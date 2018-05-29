 clock menu more-arrow no yes
More Maps

18 Supremely Refreshing Margaritas to Drink Right Now in Houston

10 Standout Mexican Restaurants in Houston

13 Houston Restaurants to Splurge on Caviar

Two men eating tacos, using the hood of their car as a table.
At El Taconazo taco truck, it’s custom to eat the tacos outside, using the hood of your car as a table.
Ben Sassani

15 Excellent Houston Taquerias

Where to find tortilla-wrapped bliss, available for takeout and delivery

by Marco Torres Updated
View as Map
At El Taconazo taco truck, it’s custom to eat the tacos outside, using the hood of your car as a table.
| Ben Sassani
by Marco Torres Updated

Houston is known for many things. Home to NASA Space Center, Buffalo Bayou Park, and the origin of the phenomenon that is Screw music, the city can be referred to as Space City, Bayou City, Screwston, H-town, or even “the H” for short. Though “Taco Town” is not a name that has caught on just yet, it’s one that’s surely deserving.

The city sits at a crossroads with unbeatable tacos served any time of day. There are breakfast tacos served on handmade flour tortillas to kickstart your morning, birria-style tacos that are perfect for lunch, suadero tacos optimal for a snack to hold you over until dinner, and carne asada tacos that hit just right after a late night out. Weekends call for the most robust tacos — heavenly barbacoa tacos with the creamy, spicy green salsa and juices that drip down your arm; brisket-stuffed tacos large enough to feed an army; and tacos de trompo — marinated pork cooked on a vertical spit and finished on the plancha before bathed in lime and coated in colorful salsas, including roja, verde, and aguacate.

So, now it’s time to start your Houston taco journey. Tacos A Go Go, LaMacro, Eight Row Flint, La Chingada, Gerardo’s Drive-in, La Calle Tacos, La Chingada Tacos & Tequila, and Taconmadre Taquerias have been removed, but we’ve made way for essential taqueria establishments like Cochinita & Co., Tacos Bomberos, Taqueria Don Tin, Tacos Tec, TJ Birria y Mas, Loz Lokoz Tacoz, Boombox Taco, and Taqueria Del Sol.

While this list is not ranked, and it’s impossible (though painful not) to include every bomb taqueria in the city, here are 15 taco joints every Houstonian should try at least once.

Is your favorite taco spot missing from this map? Shout it out in the comments.

Read More
Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. Loz Lokoz Takoz (Food Truck)

Copy Link
14519 Walters Rd
Houston, TX 77014
(346) 316-7191
(346) 316-7191

Boasting a bold sign that brags about “The Best Fajitas [sic] Tacos In Town,” this North Houston taco truck stays busy, with regulars from all walks of life. The tacos, filled generously with protein, cheese, and avocado, are seemingly even tastier after the sun goes down — when the crowds begin to form. Craving something refreshing and sweet? Go for the aguas frescas de sandia, melon, limon, horchata, or piña. 

2. Tacos Correcaminos

Copy Link
10405-10423, Airline Dr
Houston, TX 77037
(832) 546-0599
(832) 546-0599
Visit Website

Just up the road from the Tia Pancha Flea Market, run — don’t walk — to Correcaminos, which in English means “roadrunner.” Here, you’ll find some of the city’s best slow-roasted trompo tacos with a crispy char on the outside and a unique tenderness on the inside. Watch as the marinated pork spins around on the spit, dancing in front of the fire, sparks flying, and juices dripping.

3. Taqueria Don Tin

Copy Link
8505 Airline Dr
Houston, TX 77037
(832) 756-4578
(832) 756-4578

Don Tin has five taco trucks located around Houston, most in El Northside, but the original on Airline Drive serves up one of the most beloved style tacos: Tacos Estilo Matamoros, which originate from Matamoros, Tamaulipas — a vibrant city in Mexico. Filled with carne de bistec, cilantro, queso fresco, and avocado, these mini street-style tacos pair well with Don’s spicy salsa and come with a free cup of frijoles charros for under $10.

4. TJ Birria y Mas

Copy Link
2025 N Durham Dr Suite A
Houston, TX 77008
(713) 393-7461
(713) 393-7461
Visit Website

Born in early 2020 at the beginning of the worldwide pandemic, this Heights taco treasure strives to provide the best birria experience in Houston. Three cuts of beef are used to cook their birria daily, resulting in a perfect balance of tenderness and flavor. Order your birria in the standard taco style, get festive with quesa-birria tacos, or their heartwarming birria ramen, which will envelop your palette like a hug from your grandmother.

5. Chilosos Taco House

Copy Link
701 E 20th St
Houston, TX 77008
(713) 868-2273
(713) 868-2273
Visit Website

Chiloso’s has been serving crave-worthy tacos in The Heights since 2007, making both corn and flour tortillas in-house that are loaded with quality fillings like Chappell Hill sausage and egg, and chori-papa or chorizo with potatoes for breakfast. Other standouts include the Migas-style tacos, puerco en salsa verde, the carne guisada, and the barbacoa, which are satisfying whether dining in, in their welcoming dining room, or taking your meal to-go.

Also Featured in:

6. El Taconazo Taco Truck

Copy Link
4003 Fulton St
Houston, TX 77009

Picture this. You’re driving home late after a night out, and the hunger hits you. While Whataburger on North Main might be typically a go-to, add this cash-only taco joint to your late-night list. Stop by before the rush and secure the quesadilla tacos de fajita, a slurpable cup of frijoles charros, and pink lemonade to solidify the perfect evening. Insider tip: The name on the side of the truck might say “Taconazo Veracruz”, but act like you’ve been there before. Call it Taconazo.

7. Boombox Taco (Food Truck)

Copy Link
3715 Market St
Houston, TX 77020
Visit Website

Originally from Santiago de Queretaro in Central Mexico, chef-owner Alex Martinez, also known as Senor Jukebox, comes from a bloodline of taqueros and carniceros, or butchers, so maybe it was destiny that he combine his Mexican heritage with his love for good music and excellent tacos. Just as the name sounds, this taco truck resembles an 80’s style portable sound system that keeps the party going while dishing out a variety of options, from steak, al pastor, chicken, and barbacoa to exciting veggie options, like vegan chorizo. Pro tip: Celebrate Taco Tuesdays with Boombox Taco at Axelrad, and catch them at Barbarella on weekends for late-night eats.

Two people standing in front of the Boombox Taco truck, which is shaped like an 80’s-style portable sound system.
Boombox Taco truck combines the owners love of Mexican cuisine, tacos, and music.
Marco Torres

8. Tacos Bomberos

Copy Link
2206 Edwards St
Houston, TX 77007
Visit Website

Two things are true about Tacos Bomberos: chef-owner Isaac Chavez is one of the hardest-working characters on the taco scene, and his tacos will absolutely rock your world. Using high-quality USDA Prime skirt steak fajitas, Chavez serves stellar steak tacos that are best accented with cheese, peppers, and grilled onions. Find him most nights at Holler Brewing Co. at the Sawyer Yards, where he offers special menu items like the Mexi-hot dog, tortas, and other great bites inspired by his mother and grandmother. Take the drive off of Washington Avenue and onto Edwards Street, and follow your nose to the goodness.

skirt steak tacos filled with cheese, peppers, and grilled onions from Tacos Bomberos.
Tacos Bomberos offers dreamy steak tacos and special menu items like Mexi-hot dogs and tortas.
Marco Torres

9. Laredo Taqueria

Copy Link
915 Snover St
Houston, TX 77007
(713) 861-7279
(713) 861-7279
Visit Website

Mornings for many Houstonians begin at the Laredo off Washington Avenue, a local institution launched and maintained by the Soto family since its opening in the 1980s. From construction workers to hipsters, everyone is eager to stand in line for their choice of breakfast tacos to eat now, or secure a to-go bag with tacos de picadillo or carne guisada for lunch.

Also Featured in:

10. Brothers Taco House

Copy Link
1604 Emancipation Ave
Houston, TX 77003
(713) 223-0091
(713) 223-0091
Visit Website

Freshly made tortillas and a dreamy array of protein options propel Brother’s into the pantheon of tacos in the Bayou City. Located in the shadow of the George R. Brown Convention Center, this taco Mecca serves breakfast and lunch tacos that are deserving of a top spot on any “Best Tacos” list in Houston. There’s asado de puerco or stewed pork, chicken, chicharron, picadillo made with ground beef, barbacoa, chorizo, carne guisada, rajas con queso, sausage, fajita, and huevo con everything, including weenies. To put it simply, if you like it, they probably make it. Don’t be intimidated by the line out the door. Brothers’ staff works fast to serve their customers, and send them lovingly out the door with a “Gracias, come again!”

11. Tacos Tierra Caliente

Copy Link
2003 W Alabama St
Houston, TX 77098
(713) 584-9359
(713) 584-9359

Possibly one of the most popular taco trucks in the city, Tacos Tierra Caliente has been serving tacos in Montrose for over 20 years largely within or next to the infamous West Alabama Ice House, and sometimes with a new look. What stays the same, though, is its over-stuffed breakfast tacos, deliciously tender barbacoa, and tacos filled with al pastor, fajita, pollo, and even chicharron — all of which are known to attract award-winning chefs, tattoo and graffiti artists, doctors, strippers, educators, musicians, media personalities, and everything in between. Pro tip: ask for avocado on your tacos de barbacoa. It’s a must.

Tacos Tierra Caliente’s juicy barbacoa tacos filled with diced onions and cilantro.
Tacos Tierra Caliente’s taco truck is a Houston institution.
Marco Torres

Also Featured in:

12. Cochinita & Co.

Copy Link
5420 Lawndale St #500
Houston, TX 77023
(713) 309-6410
(713) 309-6410
Visit Website

Chef Victoria Elizondo and her team, which includes her wonderful mother, deliver fresh and local quality ingredients on their daily menu that set their tacos apart from most other taquerias. The star of the show is the cochinita pibil — a slow-cooked pulled pork marinated in a citrus achiote mix until tender, and then served on earthy corn tortillas. The team’s taco truck, Cochi’s Taqueria, can also be seen circulating around town, dishing out a delightful taco de suadero — the closest one can get to taco perfection.

13. Tacos La Bala

Copy Link
5800 Bellaire Blvd
Houston, TX 77081
(713) 839-8226
(713) 839-8226

Though the second location of eight around the city, Tacos La Bala #2 cements itself as the most popular and possibly the most consistently flavorful outpost. Travel to the Gulfton area for its expansive menu of Mexican cuisine, featuring massive plates of mouthwatering tacos, including tacos de trompo, carne deshebrada, and tripe, and take in odes to Tampico, Tamaulipas — the hometown of the owners, which is proudly displayed on the restaurant walls. 

Also Featured in:

14. Taqueria Del Sol

Copy Link
8114 Park Pl Blvd
Houston, TX 77017
(713) 644-0535
(713) 644-0535
Visit Website

A Southeast Houston taco institution, Del Sol has served bona fide delicious Mexican food for more than 35 years. Much more than a taqueria, the community fixture welcomes churchgoers after service, government officials in between shifts, and local low-riders who stop by in between their cruising trips up and down Broadway on weekends. The extensive menu has a lot to offer, but favorites will always include the tacos de carne asada, trompo, and barbacoa. Don’t forget to stop into the bakery next door for a bag of pan dulce on your way out.

Also Featured in:

15. Tacos Tec

Copy Link
8449 Gulf Fwy
Houston, TX 77017
(281) 780-5952
(281) 780-5952
Visit Website

Located in South Houston on the northbound feeder in between Monroe Blvd and Howard Drive, this taco spot is essential if flying in or out of Hobby Airport. The tortillas are dipped in oil and then slapped on the plancha, adding a taste that is reminiscent of the tacos devoured in Monterrey, Nuevo Leon, Mexico. You really can’t go wrong with the bistec or trompo, but they also offer excellent tripa, picadillo, and chicharron. Distinct in flavor, the tacos Tlaquepaque, filled with de deshebrada, are bathed in a dark brown salsa. 

More in Maps

Loading comments...

© 2022 Vox Media, Inc. All rights reserved.
Link copied to the clipboard.

1. Loz Lokoz Takoz (Food Truck)

14519 Walters Rd, Houston, TX 77014

Boasting a bold sign that brags about “The Best Fajitas [sic] Tacos In Town,” this North Houston taco truck stays busy, with regulars from all walks of life. The tacos, filled generously with protein, cheese, and avocado, are seemingly even tastier after the sun goes down — when the crowds begin to form. Craving something refreshing and sweet? Go for the aguas frescas de sandia, melon, limon, horchata, or piña. 

14519 Walters Rd
Houston, TX 77014
(346) 316-7191

2. Tacos Correcaminos

10405-10423, Airline Dr, Houston, TX 77037

Just up the road from the Tia Pancha Flea Market, run — don’t walk — to Correcaminos, which in English means “roadrunner.” Here, you’ll find some of the city’s best slow-roasted trompo tacos with a crispy char on the outside and a unique tenderness on the inside. Watch as the marinated pork spins around on the spit, dancing in front of the fire, sparks flying, and juices dripping.

10405-10423, Airline Dr
Houston, TX 77037
(832) 546-0599
Visit Website

3. Taqueria Don Tin

8505 Airline Dr, Houston, TX 77037

Don Tin has five taco trucks located around Houston, most in El Northside, but the original on Airline Drive serves up one of the most beloved style tacos: Tacos Estilo Matamoros, which originate from Matamoros, Tamaulipas — a vibrant city in Mexico. Filled with carne de bistec, cilantro, queso fresco, and avocado, these mini street-style tacos pair well with Don’s spicy salsa and come with a free cup of frijoles charros for under $10.

8505 Airline Dr
Houston, TX 77037
(832) 756-4578

4. TJ Birria y Mas

2025 N Durham Dr Suite A, Houston, TX 77008

Born in early 2020 at the beginning of the worldwide pandemic, this Heights taco treasure strives to provide the best birria experience in Houston. Three cuts of beef are used to cook their birria daily, resulting in a perfect balance of tenderness and flavor. Order your birria in the standard taco style, get festive with quesa-birria tacos, or their heartwarming birria ramen, which will envelop your palette like a hug from your grandmother.

2025 N Durham Dr Suite A
Houston, TX 77008
(713) 393-7461
Visit Website

5. Chilosos Taco House

701 E 20th St, Houston, TX 77008

Chiloso’s has been serving crave-worthy tacos in The Heights since 2007, making both corn and flour tortillas in-house that are loaded with quality fillings like Chappell Hill sausage and egg, and chori-papa or chorizo with potatoes for breakfast. Other standouts include the Migas-style tacos, puerco en salsa verde, the carne guisada, and the barbacoa, which are satisfying whether dining in, in their welcoming dining room, or taking your meal to-go.

701 E 20th St
Houston, TX 77008
(713) 868-2273
Visit Website

6. El Taconazo Taco Truck

4003 Fulton St, Houston, TX 77009

Picture this. You’re driving home late after a night out, and the hunger hits you. While Whataburger on North Main might be typically a go-to, add this cash-only taco joint to your late-night list. Stop by before the rush and secure the quesadilla tacos de fajita, a slurpable cup of frijoles charros, and pink lemonade to solidify the perfect evening. Insider tip: The name on the side of the truck might say “Taconazo Veracruz”, but act like you’ve been there before. Call it Taconazo.

4003 Fulton St
Houston, TX 77009

7. Boombox Taco (Food Truck)

3715 Market St, Houston, TX 77020
Two people standing in front of the Boombox Taco truck, which is shaped like an 80’s-style portable sound system.
Boombox Taco truck combines the owners love of Mexican cuisine, tacos, and music.
Marco Torres

Originally from Santiago de Queretaro in Central Mexico, chef-owner Alex Martinez, also known as Senor Jukebox, comes from a bloodline of taqueros and carniceros, or butchers, so maybe it was destiny that he combine his Mexican heritage with his love for good music and excellent tacos. Just as the name sounds, this taco truck resembles an 80’s style portable sound system that keeps the party going while dishing out a variety of options, from steak, al pastor, chicken, and barbacoa to exciting veggie options, like vegan chorizo. Pro tip: Celebrate Taco Tuesdays with Boombox Taco at Axelrad, and catch them at Barbarella on weekends for late-night eats.

3715 Market St
Houston, TX 77020
Visit Website

8. Tacos Bomberos

2206 Edwards St, Houston, TX 77007
skirt steak tacos filled with cheese, peppers, and grilled onions from Tacos Bomberos.
Tacos Bomberos offers dreamy steak tacos and special menu items like Mexi-hot dogs and tortas.
Marco Torres

Two things are true about Tacos Bomberos: chef-owner Isaac Chavez is one of the hardest-working characters on the taco scene, and his tacos will absolutely rock your world. Using high-quality USDA Prime skirt steak fajitas, Chavez serves stellar steak tacos that are best accented with cheese, peppers, and grilled onions. Find him most nights at Holler Brewing Co. at the Sawyer Yards, where he offers special menu items like the Mexi-hot dog, tortas, and other great bites inspired by his mother and grandmother. Take the drive off of Washington Avenue and onto Edwards Street, and follow your nose to the goodness.

2206 Edwards St
Houston, TX 77007
Visit Website

9. Laredo Taqueria

915 Snover St, Houston, TX 77007

Mornings for many Houstonians begin at the Laredo off Washington Avenue, a local institution launched and maintained by the Soto family since its opening in the 1980s. From construction workers to hipsters, everyone is eager to stand in line for their choice of breakfast tacos to eat now, or secure a to-go bag with tacos de picadillo or carne guisada for lunch.

915 Snover St
Houston, TX 77007
(713) 861-7279
Visit Website

10. Brothers Taco House

1604 Emancipation Ave, Houston, TX 77003

Freshly made tortillas and a dreamy array of protein options propel Brother’s into the pantheon of tacos in the Bayou City. Located in the shadow of the George R. Brown Convention Center, this taco Mecca serves breakfast and lunch tacos that are deserving of a top spot on any “Best Tacos” list in Houston. There’s asado de puerco or stewed pork, chicken, chicharron, picadillo made with ground beef, barbacoa, chorizo, carne guisada, rajas con queso, sausage, fajita, and huevo con everything, including weenies. To put it simply, if you like it, they probably make it. Don’t be intimidated by the line out the door. Brothers’ staff works fast to serve their customers, and send them lovingly out the door with a “Gracias, come again!”

1604 Emancipation Ave
Houston, TX 77003
(713) 223-0091
Visit Website

11. Tacos Tierra Caliente

2003 W Alabama St, Houston, TX 77098
Tacos Tierra Caliente’s juicy barbacoa tacos filled with diced onions and cilantro.
Tacos Tierra Caliente’s taco truck is a Houston institution.
Marco Torres

Possibly one of the most popular taco trucks in the city, Tacos Tierra Caliente has been serving tacos in Montrose for over 20 years largely within or next to the infamous West Alabama Ice House, and sometimes with a new look. What stays the same, though, is its over-stuffed breakfast tacos, deliciously tender barbacoa, and tacos filled with al pastor, fajita, pollo, and even chicharron — all of which are known to attract award-winning chefs, tattoo and graffiti artists, doctors, strippers, educators, musicians, media personalities, and everything in between. Pro tip: ask for avocado on your tacos de barbacoa. It’s a must.

2003 W Alabama St
Houston, TX 77098
(713) 584-9359

12. Cochinita & Co.

5420 Lawndale St #500, Houston, TX 77023

Chef Victoria Elizondo and her team, which includes her wonderful mother, deliver fresh and local quality ingredients on their daily menu that set their tacos apart from most other taquerias. The star of the show is the cochinita pibil — a slow-cooked pulled pork marinated in a citrus achiote mix until tender, and then served on earthy corn tortillas. The team’s taco truck, Cochi’s Taqueria, can also be seen circulating around town, dishing out a delightful taco de suadero — the closest one can get to taco perfection.

5420 Lawndale St #500
Houston, TX 77023
(713) 309-6410
Visit Website

13. Tacos La Bala

5800 Bellaire Blvd, Houston, TX 77081

Though the second location of eight around the city, Tacos La Bala #2 cements itself as the most popular and possibly the most consistently flavorful outpost. Travel to the Gulfton area for its expansive menu of Mexican cuisine, featuring massive plates of mouthwatering tacos, including tacos de trompo, carne deshebrada, and tripe, and take in odes to Tampico, Tamaulipas — the hometown of the owners, which is proudly displayed on the restaurant walls. 

5800 Bellaire Blvd
Houston, TX 77081
(713) 839-8226

14. Taqueria Del Sol

8114 Park Pl Blvd, Houston, TX 77017

A Southeast Houston taco institution, Del Sol has served bona fide delicious Mexican food for more than 35 years. Much more than a taqueria, the community fixture welcomes churchgoers after service, government officials in between shifts, and local low-riders who stop by in between their cruising trips up and down Broadway on weekends. The extensive menu has a lot to offer, but favorites will always include the tacos de carne asada, trompo, and barbacoa. Don’t forget to stop into the bakery next door for a bag of pan dulce on your way out.

8114 Park Pl Blvd
Houston, TX 77017
(713) 644-0535
Visit Website

15. Tacos Tec

8449 Gulf Fwy, Houston, TX 77017

Located in South Houston on the northbound feeder in between Monroe Blvd and Howard Drive, this taco spot is essential if flying in or out of Hobby Airport. The tortillas are dipped in oil and then slapped on the plancha, adding a taste that is reminiscent of the tacos devoured in Monterrey, Nuevo Leon, Mexico. You really can’t go wrong with the bistec or trompo, but they also offer excellent tripa, picadillo, and chicharron. Distinct in flavor, the tacos Tlaquepaque, filled with de deshebrada, are bathed in a dark brown salsa. 

8449 Gulf Fwy
Houston, TX 77017
(281) 780-5952
Visit Website

Related Maps