9 Houston Restaurants With the Tastiest Tapas

Throw a dart on a world map and you will probably land on a region whose cuisine is featured in the Houston dining scene. While our city is renowned for its great Latin American cuisine, there is no shortage of great spots showcasing the cuisine of the Iberian Peninsula and Spain through delicious small plates and tasty tapas.

The phenomenon of these shareable dishes all started with the Spanish, and if you know where to look, you’ll find hearty plates of tapas classics like jamon, smoky octopus pulpo, plate-size tortilla Espanola alongside paella, and great wine that will make you feel like you’re dining in Barcelona or Madrid. But if traditional Spanish tapas aren’t your jam, there are plenty of other spots churning out their own brand of these snackable plates. From South Asian tapas spots to impressive bar food and small plate destinations, here are Houston’s best tapas restaurants.

