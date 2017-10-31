16 Essential Mexican and Tex-Mex Restaurants In Houston

From cheesy enchiladas to complex mole, these eateries will satisfy any hankering for Mexican cuisine

Home of the restaurant is credited with introducing the United States to fajitas, it's no surprise that Houston has some of the best Tex-Mex food in the world.

Cuisine that spans the country of Mexico can be found all over Clutch City, including the grilled meats of Chihuahua, the complex moles of Puebla, and the fish stews of Veracruz. From upscale, tablecloth establishments like Hugo’s to the taco trucks and affordable cafes dotting the city, Houston captures Mexican food traditions with a breadth that’s hard to beat.

And it’s not only the various cuisines that can leave a person at a standstill when deciding on where to dine, it's also the wide variety of flavors — situated at the crossroads of Texan, Mexican, and Cajun — that really makes this segment of the city’s culinary scene unique.

Whether new to Houston or just stuck in a boring Tex-Mex rut, use this map as a guide for exploration.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.