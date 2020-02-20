15 Essential Thai Restaurants in Houston

Where to find the city’s best tom yum, larb, pad see ew and more

When an insatiable need for fiery spice hits, there are few foods that satisfy the craving more than a piping hot bowl of Thai curry or saucy noodles. In Houston, diners are blessed with a bounty of Thai restaurants serving up aromatic soups, loaded noodle bowls, and sizzling stir-fries, all perfect for quelling the need for heat. While Mango Tree, Kanomwan, P. King, and Night Market have either closed or shifted focus from strictly Thai eats, restaurants like Nara Thai, Thai Cottage, and Vieng Thai continue to impress.

Looking for Houston’s best Thai restaurants? Head to one of these killer establishments for perfect green curry, pad Thai, and so much more.

Is your favorite Thai restaurant missing from this map? Shout it out in the comments.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.