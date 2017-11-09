 clock menu more-arrow no yes
A plate with a hunk of turkey on it covered in gravy, and a side of cornbread, stuffing, and cranberry sauce.
A Thanksgiving plate from B&B Butchers
Felix Sanchez

20 Excellent Options for Thanksgiving Day Dining in Houston

Fancy up your home feast with a la carte sides or find a complete turkey dinner with all of the trimmings at these choice restaurants 

by Megha McSwain Updated
A Thanksgiving plate from B&B Butchers
| Felix Sanchez
by Megha McSwain Updated

Thanksgiving preparations are underway, and for many, that means the ultimate meal prep. From choosing turkey or ham and narrowing down sides to picking pies, the day is full of making one delicious decision after another.

In Houston, the ancestral home of the Karankawa, Coahuiltecan, Atakapa-Ishak, and Sana people, many restaurants are once again offering impressive to-go options. Several are open for dine-in on Thanksgiving Day as well. Whether you’re looking to supplement your dinner at home, or you prefer a lavish affair with live entertainment in lieu of cooking at home, you’ll find it at these following Houston restaurants.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. Rainbow Lodge

2011 Ella Blvd
Houston, TX 77008
(713) 861-8666
(713) 861-8666
The cozy lodge-like setting at this iconic Houston restaurant offers a charming backdrop for Thanksgiving Day dining. Rainbow Lodge is offering a three-course menu for $60 per person on Thursday, November 25 from 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Along with a traditional turkey dinner, guests may choose from the restaurant’s famed game choices like grilled buffalo and venison. A separate kids menu is available for $45 per child, plus $5 snack packs, complete with mini containers of turkey, gravy, and dressing — enough to build a late-night sandwich at home.

2. Kin Dee

1533 N Shepherd Dr Suite 160
Houston, TX 77008
(281) 826-2655
(281) 826-2655
If turkey isn’t your thing, opt for Kin Dee’s “Thanksgiving Special” — poached chicken with spiced rice and garlic-chili dipping sauce, accompanied with chicken soup. The seasonal dish is available for dine-in and to-go now through November 25. Pre-order or make reservations to dine-in by phone.

3. Phat Eatery

23119 Colonial Pkwy Suite B-2
Katy, TX 77449
(832) 913-6382
(832) 913-6382
A visit to Katy Chinatown favorite Phat Eatery is doubly worth it this holiday season as chef and owner Alex Au-Yeung is donating $5 from each Thanksgiving meal sold to the Houston Food Bank. Meals include honey-glazed turkey breast with pan gravy, ginger sake cranberry sauce, curry sauce, mashed potatoes, and lobster bisque for $30 per adult for dine-in and to-go from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, November 20 through Thursday, November 25. 

4. Ember & Greens

9403 Katy Fwy #B
Houston, TX 77024
(713) 465-3333
(713) 465-3333
This Memorial neighborhood gem is making sides simple with options available by the half and full pan. Traditional offerings include green bean casserole, garlic mashed potatoes, and fresh cinnamon-spiced cranberry sauce. Non-traditional eats include cranberry saffron rice and baked sriracha cauliflower bites. Pre-order by 5 p.m. on Monday, November 22 for pick-up on Wednesday, November 24 from noon to 6 p.m. 

An aluminum tray of sweet potato casserole, complete with toasted marshmallows on top.
Ember & Green’s sweet potato casserole
Tracie Luong

5. B&B Butchers & Restaurant

1814 Washington Ave
Houston, TX 77007
(713) 862-1814
(713) 862-1814
With decked halls and complimentary cider and pumpkin cookies, B&B Butchers boasts a comfortable and convenient alternative to dining at home on Thanksgiving Day. The restaurant will be open on Thursday, November 25 with reservations available from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. In addition to its full menu, guests may opt for a special three-course prix fixe menu with an amuse bouche and family-style sides for $85 per adult and $35 for children under 11. Prefer to dine at home? The Butcher Shop next door is offering ready-to-roast and pre-cooked entrees, sides, and desserts. Pre-order online for pick-up between November 23 and 25.

6. Bludorn

807 Taft St
Houston, TX 77019
(713) 999-0146
(713) 999-0146
Go big with a Bludorn Thanksgiving package! The complete feast serves 8 to 10 guests and comes with a fully-cooked 13 lb turkey, classic sides including sweet potatoes, roasted garlic mashed potatoes, and brussels sprouts, plus dinner rolls, butternut squash soup, gravy, cranberry sauce, and stuffing for $350. No need to hunt down dessert. Pastry chef Alejandra Salas’ scratch-made pumpkin and pecan pies are included. Pre-order online by Thursday, November 18 for pick-up on Wednesday, November 24 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

7. Rosalie

400 Dallas St
Houston, TX 77002
(713) 351-5790
(713) 351-5790
C. Baldwin guests and locals alike can enjoy a traditional Thanksgiving Day meal at Chris Cosentino’s Rosalie, located within the posh Downtown hotel’s lobby. From 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, November 25, a three-course menu with items like roasted pumpkin soup, turkey with stuffing, hearty lasagna, and apple pie will be offered. 

A slice of lasagna with what looks like layers of squash between noodles and cheese.
Lasagna from Rosalie
Rosalie

8. Etoile Cuisine Et Bar

1101-11 Uptown Park Blvd
Houston, TX 77056
(832) 668-5808
(832) 668-5808
This Uptown Park hideaway is offering a special three-course menu for $68 per adult and $25 per child on Thanksgiving Day from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Highlights include free range organic roasted turkey with mashed potatoes, stuffing, sautéed green beans, mushrooms, roasted Brussels sprouts, cranberry jam, and brandy au poivre gravy, plus pecan pie a la mode. Family style options are available to-go as well. Pre-order by phone through Sunday, November 21.

9. Backstreet Cafe

1103 S Shepherd Dr
Houston, TX 77019
(713) 521-2239
(713) 521-2239
Put the Hugo Ortega touch on your Thanksgiving feast by choosing from a slew of a la carte options at Backstreet Café. Wild mushroom and butternut squash soup can be bought by the half gallon, and sides like corn pudding, loaded cauliflower, and roasted garlic mashed potatoes are available by the pan in two sizes. Need the entire meal? There is also roasted turkey breast and apricot-mustard glazed spiral ham. Pre-order online or on the phone by Sunday, November 21 for pick-up on Wednesday, November 24 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

A close-up shot of a pan full of cornbread stuffing.
Cornbread stuffing from Backstreet.
Backstreet Cafe

10. Indianola

1201 St Emanuel St
Houston, TX 77003
(832) 582-7202
(832) 582-7202
Skip the hassle of cooking at home by dining at Indianola on Thanksgiving Day. The charming EaDo restaurant will be open on Thursday, November 25 from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. with a prix fixe bottomless menu for $55 per adult and $20 per child under 12. Dishes include smoked boudin balls, deviled eggs with Spanish chorizo, smoked turkey with herb gravy and citrus cranberry sauce, and pumpkin pie. Reservations are available on Resy.com.

11. Turner's

1800 Post Oak Blvd. Entrance on, Ambassador Way
Houston, TX 77056
(713) 804-1212
(713) 804-1212
With only two seatings at 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day, Turner’s is hosting one of the most exclusive Thanksgiving Day meals in town, complete with white-glove service and a live pianist supplying the entertainment. After a complimentary glass of champagne, guests can enjoy a free flow of appetizers and hors d’oeuvres, and a three-course menu presented with traditional sides, followed by artisan cheese service and a selection of pastries. Reservations may be made on Open Table or by phone.

12. The Annie Cafe & Bar

1800 Post Oak Blvd Suite 6170
Houston, TX 77056
(713) 804-1800
(713) 804-1800
Dine at the Annie or take a meal to-go In addition to offering reservations for dine-in on Thanksgiving Day from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., the posh Uptown restaurant is preparing a prix fixe plated dinner to-go with all the trimmings for $75 per person (with a minimum of two orders.) Pre-order online for pick-up on Thursday, November 25 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

13. Georgia James Steakhouse

1100 Westheimer Rd
Houston, TX 77006
(832) 241-5088
(832) 241-5088
Put an Underbelly Hospitality spin on your home feast with family-style dishes like traditional smoked turkey breast and sweet potato gratin, plus imaginative choices like chili tater tot casserole, rum sausage, and vinegar pie. All selections from the Thanksgiving to-go menu serve four people and may be ordered by Friday, November 19 for pick-up on Wednesday, November 24 between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.

An overhead view of Thanksgiving dinner including sliced turkey in a cast iron pan, several pies, bread rolls and gravy.
A Thanksgiving spread from Underbelly Hospitality
Underbelly Hospitality

14. Traveler's Table

520 Westheimer Rd
Houston, TX 77006
(832) 409-5785
(832) 409-5785
In true Traveler’s Table fashion, the restaurant is putting a unique spin on holiday dining with its tropical-inspired menu. Island-spiced roasted turkey breast and legs are paired with Tahitian taro and coconut stuffing, while Moroccan pumpkin pie is even sweeter with Puerto Rican coquito egg nog. Pre-order by Monday, November 22 for pick-up on Wednesday, November 24 or Thursday, November 25 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

15. Concura

4340 Westheimer Rd Suite 150
Houston, TX 77027
(832) 997-4220
(832) 997-4220
Before feasting with family on Turkey Day, celebrate with a farm-style Friendsgiving at River Oaks newbie Concura Italian Bites on Wednesday, November 24. The fixed menu is $80 per person (excluding beverages) and includes a taste of grilled polenta with mushroom ragu, squash ravioli, chicken galantine, and moretta bread pudding. Reservations are required.

16. Hugo's

1600 Westheimer Rd
Houston, TX 77006
(713) 524-7744
(713) 524-7744
Hugo’s is closed on Thanksgiving Day, but guests can pre-order a meal for pick-up on Wednesday, November 24. Offerings include a family feast for up to 10 people starting at $224 with a choice of whole pineapple and habanero spiral ham or roasted turkey breast, sides, and dessert; a couple’s feast for two for $95; or a la carte items like sweet potato puree and corn pudding by the pan. Need tamales to complete your spread? Find pork, chicken, fish, and mushroom varieties for $24 per dozen. Pre-order online or by phone through Sunday, November 21. 

17. Weights + Measures

2808 Caroline St
Houston, TX 77004
(713) 654-1970
(713) 654-1970
Weights & Measures is offering a Thanksgiving meal to-go for up to four people for $85. An 18-hour sous vide citrus rosemary roasted whole turkey breast (5 lbs before cooking) comes with mashed potatoes, dressing, glazed heirloom carrots, and turkey gravy, while pecan, apple, and pumpkin pies can be added on for $30 each. Pre-order by Monday, November 22 for pick-up on Wednesday, November 24.

18. Frank's Americana Revival

3736 Westheimer Rd
Houston, TX 77027
(713) 572-8600
(713) 572-8600
Thanksgiving is made effortless with Frank’s Americana Revival’s ready-to-heat, family-style dishes. Score French-cut turkey breast and a bone-in spiral ham, along with sides like cornbread-sage dressing, whipped potatoes, and Southern charred brussels sprouts for groups of 12-15 or 24-30. Orders may be placed online or on the phone through Friday, November 19 for a scheduled pick-up on Wednesday, November 24 or Thursday, November 25. 

Overhead shot of a table set for Thanksgiving, including a whole turkey, several bottles of wine, some dinner rolls, and some small pumpkins as decoration.
Frank’s ready-to-heat Thanksgiving meal.
Erika Rubalcava

19. The Pit Room

1201 Richmond Ave
Houston, TX 77006
(281) 888-1929
(281) 888-1929
Whole turkeys, whole briskets, and honey glazed smoked hams are available for pre-order by phone from The Pit Room before Saturday, November 20. Proteins are sold cold and unsliced with reheating instructions included with each order. Amp up the meal with the addition of smoked oyster stuffing, traditional stuffing, and turkey giblet gravy.

20. Local Foods Market

2424 Dunstan Rd #125
Houston, TX 77005
(713) 522-7602
(713) 522-7602
For the turkey lovers, vegetarians, and pescatarians alike, Local Foods is offering family-style portions of Thanksgiving mains and sides, including whole roasted organic turkey, roasted salmon with lemon au jus and mopu tofu with Carolina gold rice. As always, there are plenty of gluten-free and dairy-free sides, plus mouthwatering desserts like pumpkin spice cheesecake and Mom’s chocolate cake with pecan fudge icing. Pre-order online by Sunday, November 21 for pick-up at Local Foods in Rice Village on Wednesday, November 24 or Thursday, November 25. 

