Say what you will about the corny candy hearts, the loud red and pink décor, and the “Be mine” love notes tucked in oversized bouquets — Valentine’s Day is a great excuse to spend a romantic meal with your significant other, and with the holiday falling on a Monday this year, festivities may ensue all weekend long. In addition to offering exclusive dining specials and beverage choices, many restaurants are doing all of the leg work when it comes to setting the mood, too. Fresh flower arrangements, fizzy glasses of champagne, and boxes of chocolate await. Whether it’s an elegant, caviar-fueled meal at one of Houston’s fancy fixtures or a chef-led tasting experience at a sushi bar hideout, consider this a guide of where to dine with your Valentine.Read More
18 Houston Restaurants That Will Help Make Valentine’s Day Special
Spoil your sweetheart with an intimate dinner for two at one of these romantic restaurants
1. Back Table
The Woodlands, TX 77380
Let the lush, natural landscape of the Woodlands Resort serve as the backdrop for a meal at the newly opened Back Table, helmed by Michelin and James Beard-trained chef Jonathan Lestingi. A three-course prix fixe menu is available for $80 per person from February 11-14, with selections including grilled filet mignon and lemon box pie with gingerbread crust, candied ginger and mulled blackberry. Stay overnight at the resort, and make a weekend of it with a round of golf or a visit to the spa.
2. Trattoria Sofia
Houston, TX 77008
Berg Hospitality’s newest restaurant has raised the bar for romantic dining in the Heights. With oversized banquettes, a softly-lit dining room, and a live olive tree on the covered, climate-controlled terrace, there isn’t a bad seat in the house. Dinner specials, offered from February 11 to 14, include a complimentary box of chocolates as a gift to guests.
3. B&B Butchers & Restaurant
Houston, TX 77007
This boutique steakhouse, with its striking rooftop views of the Downtown skyline, is always a stellar choice for date night, and on Valentine’s weekend, guests can expect an evening of pure romance. Between February 11 and February 14, the restaurant will offer dinner specials and the option to add an arrangement of red roses from John Friedman Flowers to their reservation. All guests dining on Valentine’s Day will be treated to a complimentary box of chocolates.
4. Etoile Cuisine Et Bar
Houston, TX 77056
Tucked away in Uptown Park, this bistro is just as romantic as one might think. Vintage chandeliers bedeck the dining room, and the rustic art and French décor make it feel like a Parisian getaway. From February 11 to 13, guests may choose between a special four-course menu for $85 per guest, or opt for a la carte options. The coursed-out menu is offered exclusively on February 14.
5. Backstreet Cafe
Houston, TX 77019
Located in a 1940s-era house, this River Oaks restaurant offers a memorable setting for Valentine’s weekend. Cozy tables are spread out across the courtyard and situated near crackly fireplaces inside the snug dining room. A four-course menu will be offered for $120 per couple on February 11 and 12, while a Valentine’s Day menu will be available for $85 per guest on February 14. All menus are also available to-go.
6. Toro Toro
Houston, TX 77010
Situated inside the posh Four Seasons Hotel in Downtown, this Pan-Latin steakhouse helmed by celeb chef Richard Sandoval, is a solid choice for couples looking to try something new. Between February 12 and 14, a multi-course, prix fixe dinner with highlights like tuna tiradito, Cusco pork empanada, and a 20-ounce cowboy ribeye will be offered for $125 per guest. Take advantage of the hotel’s “Celebrate Romance” package, and enjoy an overnight stay with a bottle of bubbly, strawberries, and late checkout.
7. Turner's
Houston, TX 77056
Though normally closed on Sundays and Mondays, Berg Hospitality’s romantic Uptown hideaway will remain open from February 11 to 14 in celebration of Valentine’s Day. In true Turner’s fashion, a pianist will set the mood with live music in the dining room, and guests may choose to add on a bouquet of fresh flowers from John Friedman Flowers to their reservation.
8. Ouisie's Table
Houston, TX 77027
Ouisie’s Table is giving couples a chance to get a head start on Valentine’s Day dining with a special menu available on February 13 and 14. Start with complimentary wine and chocolate before settling in for a multi-course meal with choices like short rib cannelloni, horseradish crusted snapper with orange sauce, and strawberry chocolate mousse torte.
9. Brennan's of Houston
Houston, TX 77006
Couples hoping to ring in a romantic evening at Brennan’s can rest easy — the beloved Midtown restaurant, which is normally closed on Mondays, will open on February 14 for a festive Valentine’s celebration. A three-course menu featuring house favorites like snapping turtle soup and scallops and lobster risotto is available for $85 per guest, along with festive photo ops and live music by the Vincent Gross Jazz Trio.
10. 13 celsius
Houston, TX 77004
Nestled on a quiet, residential Midtown street, this sophisticated wine bar is open for regular service Friday through Sunday of Valentine’s weekend but will spotlight classic French wine and cuisine during a ticketed event at 6:30 p.m. on February 14. The five-course dinner, curated by chef Joseph Apa, will complement wines chosen by wine director Adele Corrigan. Seats are $175 per guest.
11. Truluck's
Houston, TX 77056
Lobster lovers should consider this seafood haven in Uptown as a prime choice for Valentine’s Day. Dine-in specials, available February 11-14, include Maine lobster ravioli made with handmade pasta and a butter-poached tail for $89. As a bonus, the restaurant’s dessert specials — a strawberry chocolate cake topped with strawberry cream cheese icing and a chocolate-dipped strawberry — are offered all month for $14.
12. Musaafer
Houston, TX 77056
With dishes like vegetarian biryani nigiri with mushroom oyster raita, Musaafer’s Valentine’s Day tasting experience will awaken the senses. A feast for the eyes and palate, the five-course lunch seating starts at noon for $120 per guest, while the seven-course meal is offered at either 6 p.m. or 9 p.m. on February 14 for $150 per guest.
13. Hidden Omakase
Houston, TX 77056
This exclusive sushi destination, which offers omakase-style dining led by chef Niki Vongthong, is adding romantic touches to its seatings throughout Valentine’s weekend. From February 10 to February 14, guests will be treated to complimentary bubbles, a rose, and a heart-shaped chocolate cookie. Insider tip: Hidden Omakase is BYOB, so bring along a bottle of choice to toast your love.
14. Gatsby's
Houston, TX 77006
With muted lighting, deep crimson-colored furniture, and a soundtrack of classic jazz, this Montrose newbie serves as a sexy destination for Valentine’s Day. Its special three-course menu is available only on February 14. Selections include Caesar salad, a 24 oz porterhouse steak topped with crispy shrimp and butter sauce, and red velvet cake. Seats are $120 per guest.
15. Tony’s
Houston, TX 77046
A common go-to for celebrating romantic evenings, this fine-dining stalwart will offer a four-course, multi-choice, prix fixe dinner on February 14 for seatings at 5:45 p.m. and 7:45 p.m., plus an elegant three-course dinner for two to-go for $150 per couple. Splurge for a bottle of vino from Tony’s featured Valentine’s Day list including producers like Grand Cru and Contadi-Castaldi.
16. Coppa Osteria
Houston, TX 77005
Coppa is giving new meaning to making Valentine’s Day “special” — the Rice Village osteria has built its holiday menu from the most beloved specials of 2021, and will present them together as an epic five-course meal. Guests can partake at the restaurant, or opt to take the meal home — from February 11 to 14.
17. Dandelion Cafe
Bellaire, TX 77401
This casual coffee house gem offers a charming alternative to formal dining on Valentine’s Day. Strawberry mimosas are buy one, get one for a penny on February 14. Homemade sugar cookies, also available by the dozen and half-dozen, are $3.75 each.
18. Pier 6
San Leon, TX 77539
As if spending Valentine’s Day at a waterfront restaurant isn’t romantic enough, Pier 6 is setting the mood with personal touches at every turn. The restaurant will be open on February 14 from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. with a special menu, fragrant fresh flower centerpieces, and a balloon wall that serves as the perfect backdrop for photos. Guests can also spring for a surprise bouquet of flowers from Robin’s florist, which will be delivered directly to the restaurant and held until the designated reservation time.