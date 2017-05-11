 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Vegan taco salad, y’all
Local Foods/Facebook

15 Stellar Houston Vegetarian Restaurants

Where to indulge in Houston’s best meatless bites

by Megha McSwain
Opting for a meatless meal doesn’t have to mean dining on a dish of cold vegetables or an unimaginative veggie burger. As Houston’s dining scene continues to thrive in the creativity department, the bounty for where to score vegetarian eats is plentiful.

Whether you are in search for something spicy and exotic sans meat, or a casual neighborhood joint to satisfy soup, salad and sandwich cravings, check out this map of essential vegetarian restaurants around Houston.

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. Govinda's Vegetarian Cuisine

1320 W 34th St
Houston, TX 77018
(832) 831-9951
Visit the ISKON Hare Krishna Temple and stay for the all-vegetarian lunch and dinner buffet (available for dine-in and to-go) at Govinda’s on the property. Dishes like saag paneer, daal makhani and chana masala revolve throughout the week, but visit on a Sunday, Wednesday or Friday and find a completely vegan menu.

2. Verdine

449 W 19th St Suite C-200
Houston, TX 77008
(713) 876-4768
No craving will go unsatisfied at this 100% plant-based restaurant helmed by vegan chef extraordinaire Stephanie Hoban. Dig into the ‘Chikn’ Parmesan, butternut quesadillas, and the famous Bistro burger built with an organic lentil-walnut mushroom patty.

3. Flower Child

1533 N Shepherd Dr Suite 100
Houston, TX 77008
(346) 230-4478
Flower Child is a reliable healthy-fresh dining destination with plenty of vegetarian plates to choose from in the way of wraps, rice bowls and salads. Go for avocado hummus to start, and then either salads or bowls like the “Glow Bowl” with spicy sweet potato noodles, bok choy, zucchini, onion, jalapeño, shiitake mushroom, coconut milk, and sunflower butter.

4. Onion Creek Coffee House, Bar and Lounge

3106 White Oak Dr
Houston, TX 77007
(713) 880-0706
Onion Creek’s menu is vast and the vegetarian choices are aplenty. Find items like the Vedge sammich with buffalo cauliflower, the garlic and kale pesto hummus wrap cradled tight with vegetables, and a Beyond Burger patty with vegan harvarti.

5. sweetgreen

1303 Westheimer Rd
Houston, TX 77006
(832) 720-6500
Sweetgreen is popular for its menu of warm hearty bowls, including the meatless Shroomami which packs in fresh flavor with chunky ingredients. Roasted sesame tofu and warm portobellos are added in with bright raw beets, cucumber, basil and sunflower seeds atop a bed of warm wild rice then tossed with miso sesame ginger dressing.

6. Local Foods Upper Kirby

2555 Kirby Dr
Houston, TX 77019
(713) 255-4440
Like its name suggests, this fast-casual eatery proudly promotes farm-fresh ingredients from local purveyors, and there are plenty of solid vegetarian options. The quinoa burger makes for a hearty lunch, while the Winter Harvest bowl, loaded with beets, Brussels sprouts, Texas grapefruit and Texas goat cheese can be made even more filling with the addition of tofu.

7. Pondicheri

2800 Kirby Dr b132
Houston, TX 77098
(713) 522-2022
In addition to the many traditional Indian eats at this hip café helmed by Anita Jaisinghani, find meatless wonders which incorporate seared “chickfu” — chickpea tofu. Try “frankies”, a popular Mumbai street food in which a wrap is stuffed with hearty goodness, and the aromatic “chickfu” curry served with turmeric rice.

8. bellagreen

2305 W Alabama St
Houston, TX 77098
(713) 533-0777
There is pasta… and there is Bellagreen’s paleo spaghetti squash Bolognese. In lieu of a meatless pizza or veggie burger — both of which are top notch here — opt for a plate of the saucy Bolognese, tossed together in a fiery chipotle-pepper infused marinara with roasted vegetables.

9. Kiran's

2925 Richmond Ave
Houston, TX 77098
(713) 960-8472
Enjoy a number of Indian delicacies sans meat at the hands of chef Kiran Verma, a true master at her craft. There is vegetable and paneer biryani, a festive mix of saffron basmati rice with apricots, cranberries, cashews and yogurt and the masala dosa, a spiced-potato stuffed lentil and rice crepe presented with sambar and coconut chutney.

10. HS Green Fresh Food Kitchen

5092 Richmond Ave
Houston, TX 77056
(713) 904-3547
Clean eats café H.S. Green is a standout for all things fresh, so naturally there are prime vegetarian picks. The veggie wrap is generously stuffed with eggplant and sauteed chickpeas, while the veggie power bowl with quinoa is loaded with superfoods. Like to snack? Find tasty snackables sans meat, like the “guacamame” — a creamy mix of guacamole and edamame.

11. Loving Hut

2825 S Kirkwood Rd #100
Houston, TX 77082
(281) 531-8882
Enjoy sushi, wontons, pad thai and more excellent Asian fare at this 100% vegan restaurant. If you avoid soy and gluten, many of the dishes on the menu can be prepared without either ingredient as well.

12. green seed vegan

4320 Almeda Rd
Houston, TX 77004
(844) 365-8346
Do vegan victoriously at Green Seed Vegan where the 100% vegan menu touts fresh-pressed paninis with vegan cheese and portabella cheesesteaks, plus raw vegan choices like the Raw-rrito made with seasoned coconut meat, zucchini bacon and cashew cream.

13. Chef Kenny's Vegan Asian Cuisine

6128 Wilcrest Dr
Houston, TX 77072
(281) 617-7983
This all-vegan restaurant is a one-stop shop for Asian food cravings of all types. Begin with vegan cream cheese wontons and fried dumplings and continue the journey with vegan sushi rolls, coconut shrimp and spicy Mongolian beef.

14. Sunshine's Vegetarian Deli & Health Food Store

3102 Old Spanish Trail
Houston, TX 77054
(713) 643-2884
Score some of the best vegetarian eats in Houston at Sunshine’s Health Food Store where comforting plates like vegan spaghetti, vegan enchiladas, BBQ mushrooms and the spicy black bean Tex-Mex burger with chipotle veganaise are worth stopping for after you shop.

15. Maharaja Bhog

8338 Southwest Fwy
Houston, TX 77074
(713) 771-2464
Houston is home to the only U.S. outpost of Maharaja Bhog, a Mumbai-based restaurant. The eatery is known for its vegetarian thali dishes (a selection of dishes served on a large platter) that is best eaten with your hands. The housemade paneer and curries are exceptional, especially the tangy and spicy Afghani-style chickpea curry.

