15 Stellar Houston Vegetarian Restaurants

Where to indulge in Houston’s best meatless bites

Opting for a meatless meal doesn’t have to mean dining on a dish of cold vegetables or an unimaginative veggie burger. As Houston’s dining scene continues to thrive in the creativity department, the bounty for where to score vegetarian eats is plentiful.

Whether you are in search for something spicy and exotic sans meat, or a casual neighborhood joint to satisfy soup, salad and sandwich cravings, check out this map of essential vegetarian restaurants around Houston.

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.