17 of Houston’s Most Brunch-Worthy Spots

Kin Dee, Mo’ Better Blues, and Bosscat Libations offer some of the city’s best brunch options

The launchpad of an enjoyable weekend and the key to Sunday Funday, brunch has always been an important Houston institution where the best of breakfast and lunch converge. And just like the Space City, the options are diverse.

Kin Dee’s recently-launched brunch service features brunch platters that will transfer you to Thailand, Mo’ Better Brews serves up satisfying vegan eats with a soulful twist, and Bosscat Kitchen & Libations offers a french toast that harkens back to a childhood favorite. And there’s are plenty more essential brunch spots offering festive beverages, decadent egg-topped dishes, sharable bites, and breakfast toasters and pastries to cement your week.

Whether on the hunt for a healthy light bite, a savory Southern brunch, or a hangover-curing huevos rancheros, these 17 Houston brunch destinations can chase away even the worst of Sunday scaries.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.