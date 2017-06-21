 clock menu more-arrow no yes
an omelet, rice, and a bowl of sauce plated on a colorful plate.
Heights’ Thai restaurant Kin Dee recently launched a new brunch service.
Alex Montoya

17 of Houston’s Most Brunch-Worthy Spots

Kin Dee, Mo’ Better Blues, and Bosscat Libations offer some of the city’s best brunch options

by Brittany Britto Garley and Nadia Gire Updated
Heights’ Thai restaurant Kin Dee recently launched a new brunch service.
| Alex Montoya
The launchpad of an enjoyable weekend and the key to Sunday Funday, brunch has always been an important Houston institution where the best of breakfast and lunch converge. And just like the Space City, the options are diverse.

Kin Dee’s recently-launched brunch service features brunch platters that will transfer you to Thailand, Mo’ Better Brews serves up satisfying vegan eats with a soulful twist, and Bosscat Kitchen & Libations offers a french toast that harkens back to a childhood favorite. And there’s are plenty more essential brunch spots offering festive beverages, decadent egg-topped dishes, sharable bites, and breakfast toasters and pastries to cement your week.

Whether on the hunt for a healthy light bite, a savory Southern brunch, or a hangover-curing huevos rancheros, these 17 Houston brunch destinations can chase away even the worst of Sunday scaries.

Is your favorite brunch takeout spot missing from this map? Shout it out in the comments.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. Monkey's Tail

5802 Fulton St
Houston, TX 77009
At this fun Lindale Park bar, brunch equates to menudo; pizza topped with huevos rancheros; sopes piled high with refried beans, chorizo, and gravy; a delicious quesabirria hash; and a Mexican version of chicken and waffles. Opt for their Bloody Marys, mimosas, micheladas, or the frozen margaritas for a festive pairing. Brunch here runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekends.

2. Squable

632 W 19th St
Houston, TX 77008
This restaurant by Bobby Heugel and Justin Yu offers a creative, extra-hearty brunch, with dishes like the oyster mushroom hash topped with poached eggs and jalapeño cream, or the brunch burger, smothered in raclette cheese, crispy lardons, an egg, and fries on the side. For something smaller, try the ‘Oaxacan green’ polenta served with crawfish and pickled relish, or the bacon fat hashbrowns with pepper hollandaise and smoked trout roe. Brunch runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sundays.

3. Superica

1801 N Shepherd Dr #B
Houston, TX 77008
Tex Mex import Superica is a haven for brunch aficionados with traditional breakfast plates featuring eggs, crispy tortillas strips, chorizo, potatoes, and steak served in a variety of ways. The huevos Mexicanos, made with fluffy scrambled eggs, jalapenos, onions, tomatoes, cheese, and frijoles, and the wood-grilled skirt steak and eggs are standout items on the menu — with fulfilling sides like applewood smoked bacon, fresh tortillas, hotcakes with whipped butter, tropical fruit salad, and refried beans. Saturdays and Sundays, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

4. Snooze, an A.M. Eatery

718 W 18th St
Houston, TX 77008
No matter the day of the week, this Colorado franchise promises variations of all the brunch staples, along with cold-pressed juices, boozy cafe cocktails, and the “morning margs.” Choose between eight different benedicts, including a habanero pork belly benny, and its extensive assortment of sweet breakfast options, including a featured pancake of the week. Can’t choose? Order the signature breakfast flight with a sample of three different pancake flavors.

5. Kin Dee

1533 N Shepherd Dr Suite 160
Houston, TX 77008
From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekends, Kin Dee’s new brunch service brings Bangkok to Bayou City with crispy pancakes served with red curry and sunny-side-up eggs; Salapao Moo Yang, a sweet soy sauce-marinated pork belly in a steamed bun; and the alluring Panang curry omelet served with sweet cucumber and jasmine rice. The picturesque drinks, many of which are made with a version of Mekhong, Thailand’s national golden liquor, are just as captivating.

A brunch spread of Thai food at Heights’ restaurant Kin Dee.
Kin Dee’s newest brunch service offers five unique Thai dishes, including a Panang omelet.
Alex Montoya

6. Dish Society

12525 Memorial Dr #145
Houston, TX 77024
With five locations around the Houston area that each offer all-day brunch, fulfilling your breakfast and lunch cravings at Dish Society is an easy task. Decide between tacos, pancakes, a variety of egg scrambles, sandwiches, or some of its more creative options. The Southern skillet breakfast, with its pork sausage, potatoes, gruyere, and sauteed peppers and onions, is topped with gravy and sunny side eggs for a combination of the best of breakfast possibilities. Its impressive drink menu, featuring fresh-squeezed juices, creative elixirs, coffees, craft beers, and wine, is also full of options.

7. Brasserie 19

1962 W Gray St
Houston, TX 77019
Undoubtedly a Houston institution, this French eatery serves a variety of classic brunch dishes, from eggs benedict and quiches, alongside assorted pastries including danishes, scones, croissants, and muffins. Try the seafood croissant, which layered with butter lettuce and heirloom tomato, is loaded with poached lobster and shrimp. Pair items with a bottle of Veuve, if you’re feeling fancy. Brunch is available Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

8. The Annie

1800 Post Oak Blvd Suite 6170
Houston, TX 77056
With a picturesque backdrop of Houston and a five-star feel, The Annie is the perfect place to unwind and treat yourself. From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekends, brunch service boasts items like filet benedict, egg and chorizo enchiladas, mushroom rigatoni, and a fried quail served with scrambled eggs, venison sausage, and a biscuit, If looking for classics, the brioche french toast, seasonal muffins and the fried chicken sandwich with blue cheese slaw will not disappoint.

9. Brennan's of Houston

3300 Smith St
Houston, TX 77006
Head to Brennan’s for a weekend brunch experience with live jazz music and classic offerings like the snapping turtle soup, the NOLA BBQ shrimp, crawfish cakes, and the truffle-roasted chicken. Score a deal with its three-course 55th-anniversary package for $55, and be sure to hang out in the courtyard for a mini getaway. Brunch is served from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 2 p..m. Sunday.

Turtle soup at Brennan’s of Houston.
Brennan’s snapping turtle soup is a classic.
Brennan’s

10. Hugo's

1600 Westheimer Rd
Houston, TX 77006
The huranche de puerco at Hugo’s — a large masa cake topped with slow-cooked, juicy pork, poblano rajas, beans, tomatillo salsa, and a fried egg — is a brunch standout and worth the visit alone. For something lighter, go for the ceviche of the day, or the watermelon salad, topped with blue cheese and mint-tajin dressing. Add a margarita or tequila cocktail on the side. 

11. a'Bouzy

2300 Westheimer Rd
Houston, TX 77098
The champagne-focused menu at a’Bouzy includes plenty of small bites and shareable that go perfectly with a glass of bubbles. Try the heirloom tomato galette, topped with honey goat cheese and basil on a creme fraiche crust; the pomme frites, roasted in duck fat and covered with sunnyside eggs and aioli; or the seafood pot pie, loaded with a mix of redfish, crawfish, and shrimp. Feeling simple? Dabble in the assortment of fresh-baked pastries.

12. Bosscat Kitchen & Libations

4310 Westheimer Rd #150
Houston, TX 77027
At Bosscat, brunch can be adventurous as you decide. Go for flavorful options like the banana pancakes, overnight oats, and short rib chilaquiles, or spring for more exciting concoctions like the “Fruity Pebbles” french toast, made with with a condensed milk glaze, or the donut burger, topped with bacon and a fried duck egg with a side of tater tots. Mimosas, available by the glass or carafe, are a classic choice, but the “breakfast in bed” shot is a surefire way to get your weekend off to an interesting start.

13. Pondicheri

2800 Kirby Dr b132
Houston, TX 77098
Pondi offers a fun array of essential breakfast bites, including an “everything but the kitchen sink” Railway omelet, pumpkin chai oats, and a french toast with Nutella and cardamom. Open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, Pondi’s Bake Lab also offers up delicious breakfast items, like a Bombay Benedict with pickled hollandaise sauce and pav bhaji masala on brioche buns, or the Mumbai toaster sandwich, served with eggs, cilantro chutney and cheese on house-made bread.

14. Tiny Boxwoods

3614 W Alabama St
Houston, TX 77027
Start your day early at this River Oaks oasis, where lunch, breakfast and creative drinks combine for an experience that’s far from small. Go light with chia seed pudding, a pastry board, or the Tiny’s Summer Salad, or dig into more filling dishes, like the migas, the chicken enchiladas, or Lucky Burger with a homemade special sauce. If drinks are the focus, the White wine mojito or red sangria are perfect for a buzz of flavor, or opt for the “Weekend warrior” green smoothie or “Orange Julia” for a frothy and festive virgin option. Brunch runs from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday.

15. The Breakfast Klub

3711 Travis St
Houston, TX 77002
Though dining at TBK on any day means lining up early, it’s well worth the wait for brunch on the weekend. Signature dishes, like “katfish” and grits, and the wings and waffles, featuring a heavenly waffle topped with six flavorful crispy wings, are the perfect place to start. The lunch menu’s variety of sandwiches won’t disappoint.

The Breakfast Klub’s chicken and waffles with strawberries.
The Breakfast Klub’s wings and waffles are a fan-favorite.
The Breakfast Klub/Facebook

16. Mo' Better Brews

1201 Southmore Blvd
Houston, TX 77004
At this vegan restaurant, coffee, vinyl records, and breakfast are always on the menu — drawing in meat-eaters and vegans alike, including author Tabitha Brown. Waffles and pancakes come layered with your choice of pecan pie, strawberry “cheezecake,” or peach cobbler toppings, and the chik’n shrooms and grits — a crowd favorite — is drizzled in either a hot and honey glaze or a “Trill” remoulade sauce over a creamy bed of grits. The choice is yours. Sandwiches, pizzas, acai bowls, and light bites ensure there’s something for everyone.

17. Lucille's

5512 La Branch St
Houston, TX 77004
Stop by Lucille’s for a decadent Southern brunch, including dishes like fried green tomatoes, lobster Benedict, oxtail omelets, shrimp and grits, and of course, its signature chili biscuits. Brunch is served from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Lucille’s chili biscuits on a plate.
Lucille’s chili biscuits, a family recipe, are made with the restaurant’s house chili and harissa cream.
Antonio Diaz

